Highlights Durham vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026
Thompson to Ward, 1 run
Thompson to Ward, 0 runs
Thompson to Ward, 0 runs
Marlow to Clarke, 0 runs
Marlow to Clarke, 0 runs
Marlow to Ward, 1 run
Marlow to Ward, wide
Marlow to Ward, wide
Marlow to Ward, 0 runs
Marlow to Ward, 0 runs
Marlow to Ward, wide
Marlow to Ward, 0 runs
0 runs
Thompson to Ward, 1 run
Thompson to Ward, 0 runs
Thompson to Ward, 0 runs
Thompson to Clarke, 1 run
Thompson to Clarke, 4 runs
Marlow to Ward, 0 runs
Marlow to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)
Marlow to Jonassen, wide
Marlow to Jonassen, 0 runs
Marlow to Jonassen, 0 runs
Marlow to Clarke, 1 run
Marlow to Clarke, 0 runs
Thompson to Clarke, 1 run
Thompson to Clarke, 0 runs
Thompson to Clarke, 0 runs
Thompson to Clarke, 0 runs
Thompson to Clarke, 0 runs
Thompson to Jonassen, 1 run
Marlow to Clarke, 0 runs
Marlow to Clarke, wide
Marlow to Clarke, 0 runs
Marlow to Clarke, 0 runs
Marlow to Jonassen, 1 run
Marlow to Jonassen, 0 runs
Marlow to Clarke, 1 run
Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs
Villiers to Jonassen, 4 runs
Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs
Villiers to Clarke, 1 run
Villiers to Clarke, 0 runs
Villiers to Thomas, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thomas)
Villiers to Thomas, wide
Johnson to Jonassen, 0 runs
Johnson to Jonassen, 0 runs
Johnson to Thomas, 1 run
Johnson to Thomas, 0 runs
Johnson to Thomas, 4 runs
Johnson to Thomas, 0 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 1 run
Villiers to Jonassen, 1 run
0 runs
Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs
Villiers to Jonassen, 4 runs
Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs
Johnson to Jonassen, 1 run
Johnson to Thomas, 0 runs
Johnson to Jonassen, 0 runs
Jonassen defends for a single run.
Johnson to Jonassen, wide
Johnson to Thomas, 1 run
Johnson to Jonassen, 1 run
Thomas defends for one run.
Villiers to Jonassen, 1 run
0 runs
Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs
Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs
Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 4 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Jonassen, 1 run
Thomas defends for a single run.
Villiers to Thomas, 1 run
Villiers to Jonassen, 1 run
Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 1 run
Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 2 runs
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)
Thompson to Thomas, 1 run
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Villiers to Thomas, 1 run
Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 1 run
Fifty for Thomas! Thomas plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 1 run
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 1 run
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Glen to Thomas, 1 run
Glen to Thomas, 2 leg byes
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Levick to Thomas, 1 run
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Glen to Thomas, 1 run
Glen to Thomas, 0 runs
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Marlow to Thomas, 0 runs
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Marlow to Thomas, 1 run
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Winfield-Hill defends for one run.
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Glen to Thomas, 1 run
Glen to Thomas, 0 runs
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Glen to Thomas, 1 run
Marlow to Thomas, 1 run
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Marlow to Thomas, 1 run
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 4 runs
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Marlow to Thomas, 2 runs
Marlow to Thomas, 0 runs
Marlow to Thomas, 0 runs
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 2 wides
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, wide
Marlow to Winfield-Hill, wide
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
And again! Thomas defends for 4 runs.
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 3 byes
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 1 run
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, wide
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
wide
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Glen to Thomas, 0 runs
Glen to Thomas, 0 runs
Glen to Thomas, 0 runs
Glen to Thomas, 4 runs
Glen to Thomas, 0 runs
Glen to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, appeal
Levick to Thomas, 1 run
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Glen to Thomas, 1 run
Glen to Thomas, 0 runs
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Glen to Thomas, 1 run
Glen to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 3 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Glen to Thomas, 1 run
Glen to Thomas, 0 runs
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Villiers to Thomas, 1 run
Villiers to Thomas, 2 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 4 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 1 run
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 1 run
Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 1 run
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Johnson to Thomas, 1 run
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, no ball + 1 run
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 2 runs
Levick to Thomas, appeal
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Levick to Thomas, 0 runs
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Johnson to Thomas, 1 run
Johnson to Thomas, wide
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 1 run
Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs
Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Johnson to Thomas, 0 runs
Johnson to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Johnson to Campbell, 1 run
Johnson to Campbell, 0 runs
Villiers to Campbell, 1 run
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Villiers to Campbell, 1 run
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Johnson to Campbell, 4 runs
Johnson to Campbell, 2 runs
Johnson to Campbell, 4 runs
Johnson to Campbell, 0 runs
Johnson to Campbell, 0 runs
Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Ward to Levick, appeal, wicket (caught - Levick)
Ward to Levick, 2 runs
Ward to Johnson, 1 run
Ward to Johnson, 2 runs
Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run
Blackwell to Johnson, 0 runs
Blackwell to Johnson, 2 runs
Blackwell to Levick, 1 run
Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs
Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run
Johnson plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Ward to Johnson, 0 runs
Ward to Johnson, 0 runs
Ward to Levick, 1 run
Ward to Levick, 0 runs
Ward to Levick, 0 runs
Blackwell to Johnson, 0 runs
Blackwell to Johnson, 0 runs
Blackwell to Johnson, 0 runs
Blackwell to Levick, 1 run
Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs
Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run
Ward to Johnson, 1 run
Ward to Levick, 1 run
Ward to Levick, 0 runs
Ward to Johnson, 1 run
Ward to Johnson, 0 runs
Ward to Levick, 1 run
Blackwell to Levick, 1 run
Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs
Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run
Blackwell to Johnson, 4 runs
Blackwell to Johnson, 0 runs
Blackwell to Levick, 1 run
Ward to Levick, 1 run
Ward to Levick, 0 runs
Ward to Johnson, 1 run
Ward to Johnson, 0 runs
Ward to Johnson, 0 runs
Levick decides to just let the ball through to Winfield-Hill, and the ball runs away for a bye.
Cooper to Levick, 1 run
Cooper to Levick, 0 runs
Cooper to Levick, 4 runs
Cooper to Levick, 0 runs
Cooper to Johnson, 1 run
Cooper to Levick, 1 run
Ward to Levick, 0 runs
Ward to Levick, 0 runs
Ward to Johnson, 1 run
Ward to Johnson, 0 runs
Cooper to Levick, 0 runs
Cooper to Johnson, 1 run
Cooper to Johnson, 0 runs
Cooper to Levick, 1 run
Cooper to Levick, 0 runs
Cooper to Levick, 4 runs
Jonassen to Johnson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Johnson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Levick, 1 run
Jonassen to Levick, 0 runs
Jonassen to Levick, 0 runs
Jonassen to Levick, 0 runs
Glenn to Johnson, 0 runs
Glenn to Johnson, 0 runs
Glenn to Johnson, 0 runs
Glenn to Johnson, 0 runs
Glenn to Johnson, 0 runs
Glenn to Johnson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Johnson, 1 run
Jonassen to Johnson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Johnson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Levick, 1 run
Jonassen to Levick, 0 runs
Jonassen to Levick, 0 runs
Glenn to Levick, 1 run
Glenn to Levick, 0 runs
Glenn to Levick, 0 runs
Glenn to Levick, 2 runs
Glenn to Levick, 0 runs
Glenn to Johnson, 1 run
Levick plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Ward to Levick, 0 runs
Ward to Levick, 0 runs
Ward to Johnson, 1 run
Ward to Johnson, 0 runs
Ward to Johnson, 0 runs
Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs
Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs
Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run
Blackwell to Johnson, wide
Blackwell to Levick, 1 run
Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs
Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs
Ward to Johnson, 0 runs
Ward to Johnson, 4 runs
Ward to Levick, 1 run
Ward to Levick, 0 runs
Ward to Johnson, 1 run
Ward to Johnson, 0 runs
Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs
Blackwell to Glen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Glen)
Blackwell to Glen, 0 runs
Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run
Blackwell to Johnson, 0 runs
Blackwell to Glen, 1 run
Ward to Johnson, 0 runs
Ward to Glen, 1 run
Ward to Glen, 0 runs
Ward to Johnson, 1 run
Ward to Johnson, 0 runs
Glen defends for a leg bye.
Blackwell to Glen, 1 run
Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run
Blackwell to Glen, 1 run
Blackwell to Thompson, appeal, wicket (run out - Thompson)
0 runs
Blackwell to Thompson, 4 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 1 run
Jonassen to Glen, leg bye
Jonassen to Glen, 0 runs
Jonassen to Glen, 0 runs
Jonassen to Glen, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 1 run
Cooper to Glen, 0 runs
Cooper to Thompson, 1 run
Cooper to Glen, 1 run
Cooper to Glen, 0 runs
Cooper to Thompson, 1 run
Cooper to Thompson, 4 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 1 run
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Glen, 1 run
Jonassen to Glen, 2 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 1 run
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Cooper to Glen, 0 runs
Cooper to Glen, 0 runs
Cooper to Marlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Marlow)
Cooper to Thompson, 1 run
Cooper to Marlow, 1 run
Cooper to Marlow, 0 runs
Glenn to Thompson, 0 runs
Glenn to Thompson, 1 run
Glenn to Marlow, 1 run
Cooper to Marlow, 1 run
Cooper to Thompson, 1 run
Cooper to Marlow, 1 run
Cooper to Thompson, 1 run
Cooper to Thompson, 0 runs
Marlow defends for 3 runs.
Glenn to Marlow, 1 run
Glenn to Thompson, 1 run
Glenn to Marlow, 1 run
Glenn to Marlow, 0 runs
Glenn to Thompson, 1 run
Glenn to Thompson, 0 runs
Cooper to Thompson, 1 run
Cooper to Thompson, 0 runs
Cooper to Thompson, 0 runs
Cooper to Marlow, 1 run
Cooper to Thompson, 1 run
Cooper to Thompson, 4 runs
Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs
Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 1 run
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 2 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Cooper to Thompson, 1 run
Cooper to Marlow, 1 run
Cooper to Thompson, 1 run
Cooper to Thompson, 0 runs
Cooper to Thompson, 2 runs
Cooper to Marlow, 1 run
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Glenn to Thompson, 1 run
Glenn to Thompson, 0 runs
Glenn to Thompson, 6 runs
Glenn to Thompson, 0 runs
Glenn to Thompson, 0 runs
Glenn to Marlow, 1 run
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Heath, wicket (bowled - Heath)
Jonassen to Heath, 0 runs
Glenn to Marlow, 0 runs
Glenn to Heath, 1 run
Glenn to Heath, 4 runs
Glenn to Marlow, 1 run
Glenn to Marlow, 0 runs
Glenn to Marlow, 0 runs
Jonassen to Heath, 0 runs
Jonassen to Graham, appeal, wicket (bowled - Graham)
Jonassen to Graham, 0 runs
Jonassen to Marlow, 1 run
Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs
Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs
Glenn to Graham, 0 runs
Glenn to Graham, 0 runs
Glenn to Windsor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Windsor)
Glenn to Windsor, 0 runs
Glenn to Windsor, 2 runs
Glenn to Windsor, 0 runs
Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs
Jonassen to Windsor, 1 run
Jonassen to Windsor, 0 runs
Jonassen to Windsor, 0 runs
Jonassen to Windsor, 0 runs
Marlow defends for a single run.
Glenn to Marlow, 1 run
Glenn to Windsor, 1 run
Glenn to Marlow, 1 run
Glenn to Marlow, 2 runs
Glenn to Marlow, 0 runs
Glenn to Windsor, 1 run
Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs
Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs
Jonassen to Windsor, 1 run
Jonassen to Windsor, 0 runs
Jonassen to Windsor, 0 runs
Jonassen to Marlow, 1 run
Glenn to Windsor, 0 runs
Glenn to Windsor, 0 runs
Glenn to Windsor, 0 runs
Glenn to Windsor, 0 runs
Glenn to Villiers, appeal, wicket (bowled - Villiers)
Glenn to Villiers, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 0 runs
Langston to Villiers, 1 run
Langston to Villiers, 0 runs
Langston to Villiers, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 1 run
Back-to-back boundaries! Marlow plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Glenn to Armitage, appeal, wicket (bowled - Armitage)
Glenn to Marlow, 1 run
Glenn to Armitage, 1 run
Glenn to Armitage, 4 runs
Glenn to Marlow, 1 run
Glenn to Marlow, 0 runs
Langston to Armitage, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 1 run
Langston to Marlow, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 4 runs
Langston to Marlow, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 0 runs
Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs
Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs
Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs
Blackwell to Armitage, 4 runs
Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs
Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs
Langston to Armitage, 1 run
Langston to Armitage, 0 runs
Langston to Armitage, wide
Langston to Armitage, 0 runs
Langston to Armitage, 2 runs
Langston to Armitage, 0 runs
0 runs
Blackwell to Armitage, leg bye
Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs
Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Rogers)
Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 0 runs
Langston to Rogers, 1 run
Langston to Rogers, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 1 run
Langston to Marlow, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 0 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 4 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 4 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 4 runs
Langston to Marlow, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 0 runs
Langston to Marlow, 0 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 4 runs
Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs