Highlights Durham vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026

List a

DUR
DUR

193

YOR
YOR

194

47.3
1

Thompson to Ward, 1 run

47.2
.

Thompson to Ward, 0 runs

47.1
.

Thompson to Ward, 0 runs

46.6
.

Marlow to Clarke, 0 runs

46.5
.

Marlow to Clarke, 0 runs

46.4
1

Marlow to Ward, 1 run

46.4
1

Marlow to Ward, wide

46.4
1

Marlow to Ward, wide

46.3
.

Marlow to Ward, 0 runs

46.2
.

Marlow to Ward, 0 runs

46.2
1

Marlow to Ward, wide

46.1
.

Marlow to Ward, 0 runs

45.6
.

0 runs

45.5
1

Thompson to Ward, 1 run

45.4
.

Thompson to Ward, 0 runs

45.3
.

Thompson to Ward, 0 runs

45.2
1

Thompson to Clarke, 1 run

45.1
4

Thompson to Clarke, 4 runs

44.6
.

Marlow to Ward, 0 runs

44.5
W

Marlow to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)

44.5
1

Marlow to Jonassen, wide

44.4
.

Marlow to Jonassen, 0 runs

44.3
.

Marlow to Jonassen, 0 runs

44.2
1

Marlow to Clarke, 1 run

44.1
.

Marlow to Clarke, 0 runs

43.6
1

Thompson to Clarke, 1 run

43.5
.

Thompson to Clarke, 0 runs

43.4
.

Thompson to Clarke, 0 runs

43.3
.

Thompson to Clarke, 0 runs

43.2
.

Thompson to Clarke, 0 runs

43.1
1

Thompson to Jonassen, 1 run

42.6
.

Marlow to Clarke, 0 runs

42.6
1

Marlow to Clarke, wide

42.5
.

Marlow to Clarke, 0 runs

42.4
.

Marlow to Clarke, 0 runs

42.3
1

Marlow to Jonassen, 1 run

42.2
.

Marlow to Jonassen, 0 runs

42.1
1

Marlow to Clarke, 1 run

41.6
.

Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs

41.5
4

Villiers to Jonassen, 4 runs

41.4
.

Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs

41.3
1

Villiers to Clarke, 1 run

41.2
.

Villiers to Clarke, 0 runs

41.1
W

Villiers to Thomas, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thomas)

41.1
1

Villiers to Thomas, wide

40.6
.

Johnson to Jonassen, 0 runs

40.5
.

Johnson to Jonassen, 0 runs

40.4
1

Johnson to Thomas, 1 run

40.3
.

Johnson to Thomas, 0 runs

40.2
4

Johnson to Thomas, 4 runs

40.1
.

Johnson to Thomas, 0 runs

39.6
1

Villiers to Thomas, 1 run

39.5
1

Villiers to Jonassen, 1 run

39.4
.

0 runs

39.3
.

Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs

39.2
4

Villiers to Jonassen, 4 runs

39.1
.

Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs

38.6
1

Johnson to Jonassen, 1 run

38.5
.

Johnson to Thomas, 0 runs

38.4
.

Johnson to Jonassen, 0 runs

38.3
1

Jonassen defends for a single run.

38.3
1

Johnson to Jonassen, wide

38.2
1

Johnson to Thomas, 1 run

38.1
1

Johnson to Jonassen, 1 run

37.6
1

Thomas defends for one run.

37.5
1

Villiers to Jonassen, 1 run

37.4
.

0 runs

37.3
.

Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs

37.2
.

Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs

37.1
.

Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs

36.6
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

36.5
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

36.4
4

Thompson to Thomas, 4 runs

36.3
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

36.2
1

Thompson to Jonassen, 1 run

36.1
1

Thomas defends for a single run.

35.6
1

Villiers to Thomas, 1 run

35.5
1

Villiers to Jonassen, 1 run

35.4
.

Villiers to Jonassen, 0 runs

35.3
1

Villiers to Thomas, 1 run

35.2
.

Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs

35.1
2

Villiers to Thomas, 2 runs

34.6
W

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)

34.5
1

Thompson to Thomas, 1 run

34.4
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

34.3
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

34.2
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

34.1
1

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

33.6
.

Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs

33.5
1

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

33.4
1

Villiers to Thomas, 1 run

33.3
.

Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs

33.2
1

Villiers to Thomas, 1 run

33.1
1

Fifty for Thomas! Thomas plays a defensive stroke for one run.

32.6
4

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

32.5
.

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

32.4
1

Thompson to Thomas, 1 run

32.3
1

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

32.2
.

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

32.1
.

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

31.6
.

Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs

31.5
1

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

31.4
.

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

31.3
1

Villiers to Thomas, 1 run

31.2
1

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

31.1
.

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

30.6
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

30.5
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

30.4
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

30.3
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

30.2
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

30.1
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

29.6
.

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

29.5
.

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

29.4
1

Glen to Thomas, 1 run

29.3
2

Glen to Thomas, 2 leg byes

29.2
1

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

29.1
4

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

28.6
.

0 runs

28.5
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

28.4
1

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

28.3
1

Levick to Thomas, 1 run

28.2
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

28.1
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

27.6
1

Glen to Thomas, 1 run

27.5
.

Glen to Thomas, 0 runs

27.4
1

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

27.3
.

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

27.2
.

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

27.1
.

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

26.6
.

Marlow to Thomas, 0 runs

26.5
1

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

26.4
.

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

26.3
1

Marlow to Thomas, 1 run

26.2
1

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

26.1
.

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

25.6
1

Winfield-Hill defends for one run.

25.5
4

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

25.4
1

Glen to Thomas, 1 run

25.3
.

Glen to Thomas, 0 runs

25.2
1

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

25.1
1

Glen to Thomas, 1 run

24.6
1

Marlow to Thomas, 1 run

24.5
1

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

24.4
1

Marlow to Thomas, 1 run

24.3
1

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

24.2
2

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

24.1
.

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

23.6
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

23.5
4

Thompson to Thomas, 4 runs

23.4
1

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

23.3
.

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

23.2
.

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

23.1
.

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

22.6
2

Marlow to Thomas, 2 runs

22.5
.

Marlow to Thomas, 0 runs

22.4
.

Marlow to Thomas, 0 runs

22.4
2

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 2 wides

22.3
.

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

22.2
.

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

22.1
.

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

22.1
1

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, wide

22.1
1

Marlow to Winfield-Hill, wide

21.6
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

21.5
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

21.4
4

And again! Thomas defends for 4 runs.

21.3
1

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

21.2
.

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

21.1
.

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

20.6
3

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 3 byes

20.5
4

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

20.4
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

20.3
1

Levick to Thomas, 1 run

20.2
1

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

20.1
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

19.6
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

19.5
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

19.4
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

19.3
1

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

19.2
.

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

19.1
.

Thompson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

18.6
1

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

18.5
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

18.4
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

18.3
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

18.2
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

18.1
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

17.6
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

17.5
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

17.4
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

17.4
1

Thompson to Thomas, wide

17.3
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

17.2
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

17.1
.

Thompson to Thomas, 0 runs

16.6
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

16.5
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

16.4
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

16.3
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

16.3
1

wide

16.2
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

16.1
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

15.6
.

Glen to Thomas, 0 runs

15.5
.

Glen to Thomas, 0 runs

15.4
.

Glen to Thomas, 0 runs

15.3
4

Glen to Thomas, 4 runs

15.2
.

Glen to Thomas, 0 runs

15.1
.

Glen to Thomas, 0 runs

14.6
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

14.5
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, appeal

14.4
1

Levick to Thomas, 1 run

14.3
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

14.2
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

14.1
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

13.6
.

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

13.5
1

Glen to Thomas, 1 run

13.4
.

Glen to Thomas, 0 runs

13.3
1

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

13.2
1

Glen to Thomas, 1 run

13.1
.

Glen to Thomas, 0 runs

12.6
3

Levick to Thomas, 3 runs

12.5
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

12.4
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

11.6
1

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

11.5
1

Glen to Thomas, 1 run

11.4
.

Glen to Thomas, 0 runs

11.3
1

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

11.2
.

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

11.1
.

Glen to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

10.6
1

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

10.5
1

Villiers to Thomas, 1 run

10.4
2

Villiers to Thomas, 2 runs

10.3
4

Villiers to Thomas, 4 runs

10.2
.

Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs

10.1
.

Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs

9.6
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

9.5
1

Levick to Thomas, 1 run

9.4
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

9.3
1

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

9.2
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

9.1
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.6
.

Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs

8.5
1

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

8.4
4

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

8.3
.

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.2
1

Villiers to Thomas, 1 run

8.1
.

Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs

7.6
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

7.5
1

Levick to Thomas, 1 run

7.4
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

7.3
1

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

7.2
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

7.1
.

Levick to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.6
1

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

6.5
.

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.4
4

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

6.3
2

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

6.2
1

Johnson to Thomas, 1 run

6.2
nb

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, no ball + 1 run

6.1
.

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

5.6
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

5.5
2

Levick to Thomas, 2 runs

5.4
.

Levick to Thomas, appeal

5.3
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

5.2
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

5.1
.

Levick to Thomas, 0 runs

4.6
.

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

4.5
.

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

4.4
.

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

4.3
.

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

4.2
.

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

4.1
1

Johnson to Thomas, 1 run

4.1
1

Johnson to Thomas, wide

3.6
.

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.5
.

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.4
1

Villiers to Thomas, 1 run

3.3
.

Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs

3.2
.

Villiers to Thomas, 0 runs

3.1
1

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

2.6
.

Johnson to Thomas, 0 runs

2.5
W

Johnson to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)

2.4
1

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

2.3
.

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.2
1

Johnson to Campbell, 1 run

2.1
.

Johnson to Campbell, 0 runs

1.6
1

Villiers to Campbell, 1 run

1.5
1

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

1.4
2

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

1.3
1

Villiers to Campbell, 1 run

1.2
1

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

1.1
.

Villiers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.6
4

Johnson to Campbell, 4 runs

0.5
2

Johnson to Campbell, 2 runs

0.4
4

Johnson to Campbell, 4 runs

0.3
.

Johnson to Campbell, 0 runs

0.2
.

Johnson to Campbell, 0 runs

0.1
1

Johnson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

49.4
W

Ward to Levick, appeal, wicket (caught - Levick)

49.3
2

Ward to Levick, 2 runs

49.2
1

Ward to Johnson, 1 run

49.1
2

Ward to Johnson, 2 runs

48.6
1

Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run

48.5
.

Blackwell to Johnson, 0 runs

48.4
2

Blackwell to Johnson, 2 runs

48.3
1

Blackwell to Levick, 1 run

48.2
.

Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs

48.1
1

Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run

47.6
1

Johnson plays a defensive stroke for one run.

47.5
.

Ward to Johnson, 0 runs

47.4
.

Ward to Johnson, 0 runs

47.3
1

Ward to Levick, 1 run

47.2
.

Ward to Levick, 0 runs

47.1
.

Ward to Levick, 0 runs

46.6
.

Blackwell to Johnson, 0 runs

46.5
.

Blackwell to Johnson, 0 runs

46.4
.

Blackwell to Johnson, 0 runs

46.3
1

Blackwell to Levick, 1 run

46.2
.

Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs

46.1
1

Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run

45.6
1

Ward to Johnson, 1 run

45.5
1

Ward to Levick, 1 run

45.4
.

Ward to Levick, 0 runs

45.3
1

Ward to Johnson, 1 run

45.2
.

Ward to Johnson, 0 runs

45.1
1

Ward to Levick, 1 run

44.6
1

Blackwell to Levick, 1 run

44.5
.

Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs

44.4
1

Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run

44.3
4

Blackwell to Johnson, 4 runs

44.2
.

Blackwell to Johnson, 0 runs

44.1
1

Blackwell to Levick, 1 run

43.6
1

Ward to Levick, 1 run

43.5
.

Ward to Levick, 0 runs

43.4
1

Ward to Johnson, 1 run

43.3
.

Ward to Johnson, 0 runs

43.2
.

Ward to Johnson, 0 runs

43.1
1b

Levick decides to just let the ball through to Winfield-Hill, and the ball runs away for a bye.

42.6
1

Cooper to Levick, 1 run

42.5
.

Cooper to Levick, 0 runs

42.4
4

Cooper to Levick, 4 runs

42.3
.

Cooper to Levick, 0 runs

42.2
1

Cooper to Johnson, 1 run

42.1
1

Cooper to Levick, 1 run

41.4
.

Ward to Levick, 0 runs

41.3
.

Ward to Levick, 0 runs

41.2
1

Ward to Johnson, 1 run

41.1
.

Ward to Johnson, 0 runs

40.6
.

Cooper to Levick, 0 runs

40.5
1

Cooper to Johnson, 1 run

40.4
.

Cooper to Johnson, 0 runs

40.3
1

Cooper to Levick, 1 run

40.2
.

Cooper to Levick, 0 runs

40.1
4

Cooper to Levick, 4 runs

39.6
.

Jonassen to Johnson, 0 runs

39.5
.

Jonassen to Johnson, 0 runs

39.4
1

Jonassen to Levick, 1 run

39.3
.

Jonassen to Levick, 0 runs

39.2
.

Jonassen to Levick, 0 runs

39.1
.

Jonassen to Levick, 0 runs

38.6
.

Glenn to Johnson, 0 runs

38.5
.

Glenn to Johnson, 0 runs

38.4
.

Glenn to Johnson, 0 runs

38.3
.

Glenn to Johnson, 0 runs

38.2
.

Glenn to Johnson, 0 runs

38.1
.

Glenn to Johnson, 0 runs

37.6
1

Jonassen to Johnson, 1 run

37.5
.

Jonassen to Johnson, 0 runs

37.4
.

Jonassen to Johnson, 0 runs

37.3
1

Jonassen to Levick, 1 run

37.2
.

Jonassen to Levick, 0 runs

37.1
.

Jonassen to Levick, 0 runs

36.6
1

Glenn to Levick, 1 run

36.5
.

Glenn to Levick, 0 runs

36.4
.

Glenn to Levick, 0 runs

36.3
2

Glenn to Levick, 2 runs

36.2
.

Glenn to Levick, 0 runs

36.1
1

Glenn to Johnson, 1 run

35.6
2

Levick plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

35.5
.

Ward to Levick, 0 runs

35.4
.

Ward to Levick, 0 runs

35.3
1

Ward to Johnson, 1 run

35.2
.

Ward to Johnson, 0 runs

35.1
.

Ward to Johnson, 0 runs

34.6
.

Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs

34.5
.

Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs

34.4
1

Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run

34.4
1

Blackwell to Johnson, wide

34.3
1

Blackwell to Levick, 1 run

34.2
.

Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs

34.1
.

Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs

33.6
.

Ward to Johnson, 0 runs

33.5
4

Ward to Johnson, 4 runs

33.4
1

Ward to Levick, 1 run

33.3
.

Ward to Levick, 0 runs

33.2
1

Ward to Johnson, 1 run

33.1
.

Ward to Johnson, 0 runs

32.6
.

Blackwell to Levick, 0 runs

32.5
W

Blackwell to Glen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Glen)

32.4
.

Blackwell to Glen, 0 runs

32.3
1

Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run

32.2
.

Blackwell to Johnson, 0 runs

32.1
1

Blackwell to Glen, 1 run

31.6
.

Ward to Johnson, 0 runs

31.5
1

Ward to Glen, 1 run

31.4
.

Ward to Glen, 0 runs

31.3
1

Ward to Johnson, 1 run

31.2
.

Ward to Johnson, 0 runs

31.1
1lb

Glen defends for a leg bye.

30.6
1

Blackwell to Glen, 1 run

30.5
1

Blackwell to Johnson, 1 run

30.4
1

Blackwell to Glen, 1 run

30.3
W

Blackwell to Thompson, appeal, wicket (run out - Thompson)

30.2
.

0 runs

30.1
4

Blackwell to Thompson, 4 runs

29.6
1

Jonassen to Thompson, 1 run

29.5
1

Jonassen to Glen, leg bye

29.4
.

Jonassen to Glen, 0 runs

29.3
.

Jonassen to Glen, 0 runs

29.2
.

Jonassen to Glen, 0 runs

29.1
1

Jonassen to Thompson, 1 run

28.6
.

Cooper to Glen, 0 runs

28.5
1

Cooper to Thompson, 1 run

28.4
1

Cooper to Glen, 1 run

28.3
.

Cooper to Glen, 0 runs

28.2
1

Cooper to Thompson, 1 run

28.1
4

Cooper to Thompson, 4 runs

27.6
1

Jonassen to Thompson, 1 run

27.5
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

27.4
1

Jonassen to Glen, 1 run

27.3
2

Jonassen to Glen, 2 runs

27.2
1

Jonassen to Thompson, 1 run

27.1
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

26.6
.

Cooper to Glen, 0 runs

26.5
.

Cooper to Glen, 0 runs

26.4
W

Cooper to Marlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Marlow)

26.3
1

Cooper to Thompson, 1 run

26.2
1

Cooper to Marlow, 1 run

26.1
.

Cooper to Marlow, 0 runs

25.6
.

Glenn to Thompson, 0 runs

25.2
1

Glenn to Thompson, 1 run

25.1
1

Glenn to Marlow, 1 run

24.6
1

Cooper to Marlow, 1 run

24.5
1

Cooper to Thompson, 1 run

24.4
1

Cooper to Marlow, 1 run

24.3
1

Cooper to Thompson, 1 run

24.2
.

Cooper to Thompson, 0 runs

24.1
3

Marlow defends for 3 runs.

23.6
1

Glenn to Marlow, 1 run

23.5
1

Glenn to Thompson, 1 run

23.4
1

Glenn to Marlow, 1 run

23.3
.

Glenn to Marlow, 0 runs

23.2
1

Glenn to Thompson, 1 run

23.1
.

Glenn to Thompson, 0 runs

22.6
1

Cooper to Thompson, 1 run

22.5
.

Cooper to Thompson, 0 runs

22.4
.

Cooper to Thompson, 0 runs

22.3
1

Cooper to Marlow, 1 run

22.2
1

Cooper to Thompson, 1 run

22.1
4

Cooper to Thompson, 4 runs

21.6
.

Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs

21.5
.

Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs

21.4
1

Jonassen to Thompson, 1 run

21.3
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

21.2
2

Jonassen to Thompson, 2 runs

21.1
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

20.6
1

Cooper to Thompson, 1 run

20.5
1

Cooper to Marlow, 1 run

20.4
1

Cooper to Thompson, 1 run

20.3
.

Cooper to Thompson, 0 runs

20.2
2

Cooper to Thompson, 2 runs

20.1
1

Cooper to Marlow, 1 run

19.6
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

19.5
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

19.4
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

19.3
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

19.2
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

19.1
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

18.6
1

Glenn to Thompson, 1 run

18.5
.

Glenn to Thompson, 0 runs

18.4
6

Glenn to Thompson, 6 runs

18.3
.

Glenn to Thompson, 0 runs

18.2
.

Glenn to Thompson, 0 runs

18.1
1

Glenn to Marlow, 1 run

17.6
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

17.5
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

17.4
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

17.3
.

Jonassen to Thompson, 0 runs

17.2
W

Jonassen to Heath, wicket (bowled - Heath)

17.1
.

Jonassen to Heath, 0 runs

16.6
.

Glenn to Marlow, 0 runs

16.5
1

Glenn to Heath, 1 run

16.4
4

Glenn to Heath, 4 runs

16.3
1

Glenn to Marlow, 1 run

16.2
.

Glenn to Marlow, 0 runs

16.1
.

Glenn to Marlow, 0 runs

15.6
.

Jonassen to Heath, 0 runs

15.5
W

Jonassen to Graham, appeal, wicket (bowled - Graham)

15.4
.

Jonassen to Graham, 0 runs

15.3
1

Jonassen to Marlow, 1 run

15.2
.

Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs

15.1
.

Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs

14.6
.

Glenn to Graham, 0 runs

14.5
.

Glenn to Graham, 0 runs

14.4
W

Glenn to Windsor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Windsor)

14.3
.

Glenn to Windsor, 0 runs

14.2
2

Glenn to Windsor, 2 runs

14.1
.

Glenn to Windsor, 0 runs

13.6
.

Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs

13.5
1

Jonassen to Windsor, 1 run

13.4
.

Jonassen to Windsor, 0 runs

13.3
.

Jonassen to Windsor, 0 runs

13.2
.

Jonassen to Windsor, 0 runs

13.1
1

Marlow defends for a single run.

12.6
1

Glenn to Marlow, 1 run

12.5
1

Glenn to Windsor, 1 run

12.4
1

Glenn to Marlow, 1 run

12.3
2

Glenn to Marlow, 2 runs

12.2
.

Glenn to Marlow, 0 runs

12.1
1

Glenn to Windsor, 1 run

11.6
.

Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs

11.5
.

Jonassen to Marlow, 0 runs

11.4
1

Jonassen to Windsor, 1 run

11.3
.

Jonassen to Windsor, 0 runs

11.2
.

Jonassen to Windsor, 0 runs

11.1
1

Jonassen to Marlow, 1 run

10.6
.

Glenn to Windsor, 0 runs

10.5
.

Glenn to Windsor, 0 runs

10.4
.

Glenn to Windsor, 0 runs

10.3
.

Glenn to Windsor, 0 runs

10.2
W

Glenn to Villiers, appeal, wicket (bowled - Villiers)

10.1
.

Glenn to Villiers, 0 runs

9.6
.

Langston to Marlow, 0 runs

9.5
1

Langston to Villiers, 1 run

9.4
.

Langston to Villiers, 0 runs

9.3
.

Langston to Villiers, 0 runs

9.2
1

Langston to Marlow, 1 run

9.1
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Marlow plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

8.6
W

Glenn to Armitage, appeal, wicket (bowled - Armitage)

8.5
1

Glenn to Marlow, 1 run

8.4
1

Glenn to Armitage, 1 run

8.3
4

Glenn to Armitage, 4 runs

8.2
1

Glenn to Marlow, 1 run

8.1
.

Glenn to Marlow, 0 runs

7.6
.

Langston to Armitage, 0 runs

7.5
1

Langston to Marlow, 1 run

7.4
.

Langston to Marlow, 0 runs

7.3
4

Langston to Marlow, 4 runs

7.2
.

Langston to Marlow, 0 runs

7.1
.

Langston to Marlow, 0 runs

6.6
.

Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs

6.5
.

Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs

6.4
.

Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs

6.3
4

Blackwell to Armitage, 4 runs

6.2
.

Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs

6.1
.

Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs

5.6
1

Langston to Armitage, 1 run

5.5
.

Langston to Armitage, 0 runs

5.5
1

Langston to Armitage, wide

5.4
.

Langston to Armitage, 0 runs

5.3
2

Langston to Armitage, 2 runs

5.2
.

Langston to Armitage, 0 runs

5.1
.

0 runs

4.6
1

Blackwell to Armitage, leg bye

4.5
.

Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs

4.4
.

Blackwell to Armitage, 0 runs

4.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Rogers)

4.2
.

Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs

4.1
.

Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs

3.6
.

Langston to Marlow, 0 runs

3.5
1

Langston to Rogers, 1 run

3.4
.

Langston to Rogers, 0 runs

3.3
1

Langston to Marlow, 1 run

3.2
.

Langston to Marlow, 0 runs

3.1
.

Langston to Marlow, 0 runs

2.6
4

Blackwell to Rogers, 4 runs

2.5
.

Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs

2.4
4

Blackwell to Rogers, 4 runs

2.3
.

Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs

2.2
.

Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs

2.1
.

Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs

1.6
.

Langston to Marlow, 0 runs

1.5
4

Langston to Marlow, 4 runs

1.4
.

Langston to Marlow, 0 runs

1.3
.

Langston to Marlow, 0 runs

1.2
.

Langston to Marlow, 0 runs

1.1
.

Langston to Marlow, 0 runs

0.6
.

Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs

0.5
.

Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs

0.4
.

Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs

0.3
.

Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs

0.2
4

Blackwell to Rogers, 4 runs

0.1
.

Blackwell to Rogers, 0 runs