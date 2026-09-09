Highlights Hampshire vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026

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HAM
HAM
BLA
BLA

(0 ov.) 117/3

23.6
1

Gibb to Beaumont, 2 runs

23.3
1

Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run

23.2
1

Wellington to Elwiss, 1 run

23.1
1

Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run

22.6
.

Tyson to Elwiss, 0 runs

22.5
.

Tyson to Elwiss, 0 runs

22.4
.

Tyson to Elwiss, 0 runs

22.3
1

Tyson to Beaumont, leg bye

22.2
.

Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs

22.1
1

Tyson to Elwiss, 1 run

21.6
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

21.5
1

Wellington to Elwiss, 1 run

21.4
2

Wellington to Elwiss, 2 runs

21.3
1

Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run

21.2
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

21.1
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

20.6
1

Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run

20.5
1

Tyson to Elwiss, 1 run

20.4
.

Tyson to Elwiss, 0 runs

20.3
1

Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run

20.2
1

Tyson to Elwiss, 1 run

20.1
1

Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run

19.6
.

Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs

19.5
.

Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs

19.4
W

Wellington to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (bowled - KE Bryce)

19.3
1

Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run

19.2
4

Wellington to Beaumont, 4 runs

19.1
1

Wellington to KE Bryce, 1 run

18.6
1

Tyson to KE Bryce, 1 run

18.5
.

Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs

18.4
1

Tyson to Beaumont, leg bye

18.3
1

Tyson to KE Bryce, 1 run

18.2
1

Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run

18.1
4

Tyson to Beaumont, 4 runs

17.6
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

17.6
2

Wellington to Beaumont, 2 wides

17.5
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

17.4
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

17.3
1

Wellington to KE Bryce, 1 run

17.2
2

Wellington to KE Bryce, 2 runs

17.1
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

16.6
.

Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs

16.5
.

Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs

16.4
.

Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs

16.3
1

Tyson to KE Bryce, 1 run

16.2
.

Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs

16.1
1

Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run

16.1
2

Tyson to KE Bryce, 2 wides

15.6
2

Beaumont plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

15.5
4

Bristowe to Beaumont, 4 runs

15.4
1

Bristowe to KE Bryce, 1 run

15.3
.

Bristowe to KE Bryce, 0 runs

15.2
1

Bristowe to Beaumont, 1 run

15.1
1

Bristowe to KE Bryce, 1 run

14.6
.

Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs

14.5
1

Tyson to KE Bryce, 1 run

14.5
1

Tyson to KE Bryce, wide

14.4
.

Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs

14.3
2

Tyson to KE Bryce, 2 runs

14.2
.

Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs

14.1
1

Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run

13.6
1

Bristowe to Beaumont, 1 run

13.5
4

Bristowe to Beaumont, 4 runs

13.4
1

Bristowe to KE Bryce, 1 run

13.3
1

Bristowe to Beaumont, 1 run

13.2
.

Bristowe to Beaumont, 0 runs

13.1
.

Bristowe to Beaumont, 0 runs

12.6
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

12.5
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

12.4
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

12.3
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

12.2
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

12.1
4

Wellington to KE Bryce, 4 runs

11.6
4

Bristowe to Beaumont, 4 runs

11.5
.

Bristowe to Beaumont, 0 runs

11.4
1

Bristowe to KE Bryce, 1 run

11.3
.

Bristowe to KE Bryce, 0 runs

11.2
1

Bristowe to Beaumont, 1 run

11.1
.

Bristowe to Beaumont, 0 runs

10.6
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

10.5
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

10.4
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

10.3
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

10.2
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

10.1
4

Wellington to KE Bryce, 4 runs

10.1
1

wide

9.6
1

Dattani to KE Bryce, 1 run

9.5
4

Dattani to KE Bryce, 4 runs

9.4
.

Dattani to KE Bryce, 0 runs

9.3
.

Dattani to KE Bryce, 0 runs

9.2
1

Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run

9.1
1

Dattani to KE Bryce, 1 run

8.6
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

8.5
2

Gibb to Beaumont, 2 runs

8.4
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

8.3
1

Gibb to KE Bryce, 1 run

8.2
2

Gibb to KE Bryce, 2 runs

8.1
4

Gibb to KE Bryce, 4 runs

8.1
1

wide

7.6
2

Dattani to Beaumont, 2 runs

7.5
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.4
1

Dattani to KE Bryce, 1 run

7.3
.

Dattani to KE Bryce, 0 runs

7.2
.

Dattani to KE Bryce, 0 runs

7.1
1

Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run

6.6
1

Gibb to Beaumont, 1 run

6.5
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

6.4
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

6.3
2

Gibb to Beaumont, 2 runs

6.2
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

6.1
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

5.6
1

Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run

5.5
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

5.4
2

Dattani to Beaumont, 2 leg byes

5.3
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

5.2
4

Dattani to Beaumont, 4 runs

5.1
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

4.6
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

4.5
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

4.4
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

4.3
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

4.2
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

4.1
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

3.6
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.5
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.4
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.3
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.2
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.1
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.6
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

2.5
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

2.4
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

2.1
W

Gibb to SJ Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - SJ Bryce)

2.1
1

Gibb to SJ Bryce, wide

1.6
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

1.5
1

Dattani to SJ Bryce, 1 run

1.4
.

Dattani to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

1.3
.

Dattani to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

1.2
1

Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run

1.1
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

0.6
.

Gibb to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

0.5
.

Gibb to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

0.4
2

Gibb to SJ Bryce, 2 runs

0.3
.

Gibb to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

0.2
.

Gibb to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

0.1
.

Gibb to SJ Bryce, 0 runs