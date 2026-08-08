Match details Hampshire vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026

List a

HAM
HAM
BLA
BLA

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 09, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAdams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bouchier Maia, Dattani Naomi, Gibb Daisy, Hardwick Hannah, Kemp Freya, Lee Ava Georgina, McCaughan Ella, Norgrove Abigale, Smith Linsey, Southby Rhianna, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Sweet Francesca, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Bex, Tyson Rebecca, Wellington Amanda
Benchno information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersAndrews Maria, Ballinger Grace, Beaumont Tammy, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Claridge Ella, Elwiss Georgia, Gordon Kirstie, Groves Josie, Higham Lucy, Jones Amy, Jones Emma, Kelly Marie, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, McCarthy Cassidy, Phillips Charley, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Thanawala Prisha, Wheeler Amy
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet