Squads Hampshire vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Georgia
batsman
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Bell Lauren
bowler
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Kemp Freya
bowler
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Groves Josie
bowler
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Smith Linsey
bowler
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Jones Emma
no information yet
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Kelly Marie
batsman
Sturge Megan
bowler
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Knott Charli
all rounder
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Tyson Bex
no information yet
Phillips Charley
batsman
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Match has not started yet