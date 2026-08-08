Squads Hampshire vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026

List a

HAM
HAM
BLA
BLA

Playing

HAM
HAM
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Andrews Maria

no information yet

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Jones Emma

no information yet

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Knott Charli

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Tyson Bex

no information yet

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Bench

HAM
HAM
BLA
BLA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet