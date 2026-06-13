Highlights Somerset vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

264

HAM
HAM

303

46.2
.

Tyson to Skelton, 0 runs

46.1
.

Tyson to Skelton, 0 runs

45.6
W

Adams to Willis, appeal, wicket (stumped - Willis)

45.5
1

Adams to Skelton, 1 run

45.4
2

Adams to Skelton, 2 runs

45.3
4

Adams to Skelton, 4 runs

45.2
1

Adams to Willis, 1 run

45.1
1

Adams to Skelton, 1 run

44.6
.

Tulloch to Willis, 0 runs

44.5
W

Tulloch to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)

44.4
1

Tulloch to Skelton, 1 run

44.3
.

Tulloch to Skelton, 0 runs

44.2
2

Tulloch to Skelton, 2 runs

44.1
1

Tulloch to Harris, 1 run

44.1
1

Tulloch to Harris, wide

43.6
.

Tyson to Skelton, 0 runs

43.5
1

Tyson to Harris, 1 run

43.4
1

Tyson to Skelton, 1 run

43.3
1

Tyson to Harris, 1 run

43.2
.

Tyson to Harris, 0 runs

43.1
1

Tyson to Skelton, 1 run

42.6
.

Tulloch to Harris, appeal

42.5
.

Tulloch to Harris, 0 runs

42.4
.

Tulloch to Harris, 0 runs

42.4
1

Tulloch to Harris, wide

42.3
.

Tulloch to Harris, 0 runs

42.2
1

Tulloch to Skelton, 1 run

42.1
2

Tulloch to Skelton, 2 byes

41.6
W

Dattani to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)

41.5
.

Dattani to Jones, 0 runs

41.4
.

Dattani to Jones, 0 runs

41.3
1

Dattani to Skelton, 1 run

41.2
4

Dattani to Skelton, 4 runs

41.1
2

Dattani to Skelton, 2 runs

40.6
2

Tulloch to Jones, 2 runs

40.5
1

Tulloch to Skelton, 1 run

40.4
1

Tulloch to Jones, 1 run

40.3
.

Tulloch to Jones, appeal

40.2
2

Tulloch to Jones, 2 runs

40.1
1

Tulloch to Skelton, 1 run

39.6
1

Adams to Skelton, 1 run

39.5
1

Adams to Jones, 1 run

39.4
2

Adams to Jones, 2 runs

39.3
2

Adams to Jones, 2 runs

39.2
1

Adams to Skelton, 1 run

39.1
1

Adams to Jones, 1 run

38.6
1

Tulloch to Jones, 1 run

38.5
.

Tulloch to Jones, 0 runs

38.4
.

Tulloch to Jones, 0 runs

38.3
1

Tulloch to Skelton, 1 run

38.2
.

Tulloch to Skelton, 0 runs

38.1
1

Tulloch to Jones, 1 run

37.6
.

Adams to Skelton, 0 runs

37.5
.

Adams to Skelton, 0 runs

37.4
1

Adams to Jones, 1 run

37.3
.

Adams to Jones, 0 runs

37.2
1

Adams to Skelton, 1 run

37.1
1

Adams to Jones, 1 run

36.6
W

Wellington to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (caught - Griffiths)

36.5
1

Wellington to Jones, 1 run

36.4
.

Wellington to Jones, 0 runs

36.3
2

Wellington to Jones, 2 runs

36.2
1

Wellington to Griffiths, 1 run

36.1
1

Wellington to Jones, 1 run

35.6
.

Adams to Griffiths, 0 runs

35.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

35.4
1

Adams to Jones, 1 run

35.3
.

Adams to Jones, 0 runs

35.2
.

Adams to Jones, 0 runs

35.1
1

Adams to Holland, 1 run

34.6
W

Wellington to Hazell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hazell)

34.5
1

Wellington to Holland, 1 run

34.4
.

Wellington to Holland, 0 runs

34.3
1

Wellington to Hazell, 1 run

34.2
4

Wellington to Hazell, 4 runs

34.1
.

0 runs

33.6
1

Adams to Hazell, 1 run

33.5
.

Adams to Hazell, 0 runs

33.4
.

Adams to Hazell, 0 runs

33.3
.

Adams to Hazell, 0 runs

33.2
.

Adams to Hazell, 0 runs

33.1
W

Adams to Learoyd, wicket (caught - Learoyd)

32.5
.

Wellington to Holland, 0 runs

32.4
W

Wellington to Odgers, wicket (caught - Odgers)

32.3
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

32.2
.

Wellington to Learoyd, 0 runs

32.1
.

Wellington to Learoyd, 0 runs

32.0
4

Wellington to Learoyd, 4 runs

31.6
1

wide

31.5
1

Learoyd defends for a single run.

31.4
.

Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs

31.3
1

Tyson to Odgers, 1 run

31.2
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

31.1
4

Tyson to Odgers, 4 runs

31.1
.

Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs

30.6
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

30.5
4

Wellington to Learoyd, 4 runs

30.4
1

Wellington to Odgers, 1 run

30.3
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

30.2
1

Wellington to Odgers, 1 run

30.1
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

29.6
.

Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs

29.5
1

Tyson to Odgers, 1 run

29.4
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

29.3
1

Tyson to Odgers, leg bye

29.2
.

Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs

29.1
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

28.6
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

28.5
1

Wellington to Odgers, 1 run

28.4
4

Wellington to Odgers, 4 runs

28.3
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

28.2
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

28.1
4

Wellington to Odgers, 4 runs

27.6
1

Dattani to Odgers, 1 run

27.5
4

Dattani to Odgers, 4 runs

27.4
1

Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run

27.3
1

Dattani to Odgers, 1 run

27.2
4

Dattani to Odgers, 4 runs

27.1
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

26.6
1

Wellington to Odgers, 1 run

26.5
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

26.4
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

26.3
1

Wellington to Odgers, 1 run

26.2
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

26.1
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

25.6
.

Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs

25.5
1

Dattani to Odgers, 1 run

25.4
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

25.3
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

25.2
1

Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run

25.1
6

Dattani to Learoyd, 6 runs

24.6
1

Learoyd defends for 1 run.

24.5
.

Tulloch to Learoyd, 0 runs

24.4
6

Tulloch to Learoyd, 6 runs

24.3
1

Tulloch to Odgers, 1 run

24.2
.

Tulloch to Odgers, 0 runs

24.1
1

Tulloch to Learoyd, 1 run

23.6
1

Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run

23.5
1

Dattani to Odgers, 1 run

23.4
1

Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run

23.3
.

Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs

23.2
.

Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs

23.1
.

Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs

23.1
1

Dattani to Learoyd, wide

22.6
.

Tulloch to Odgers, 0 runs

22.5
1

Tulloch to Learoyd, 1 run

22.4
4

Tulloch to Learoyd, 4 runs

22.3
4

Tulloch to Learoyd, 4 runs

22.2
1

Tulloch to Odgers, 1 run

22.1
.

Tulloch to Odgers, 0 runs

22.1
1

Tulloch to Odgers, wide

21.6
4

Adams to Learoyd, 4 runs

21.5
.

Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs

21.4
1

Adams to Odgers, 1 run

21.3
4

Adams to Odgers, 4 runs

21.2
.

Adams to Odgers, 0 runs

21.1
.

Adams to Odgers, 0 runs

20.6
4

Tulloch to Learoyd, 4 runs

20.5
.

Tulloch to Learoyd, 0 runs

20.4
1

Tulloch to Odgers, 1 run

20.3
1

Tulloch to Learoyd, 1 run

20.2
.

Tulloch to Learoyd, 0 runs

20.1
.

Tulloch to Learoyd, 0 runs

19.6
1

Adams to Learoyd, 1 run

19.5
1

Adams to Odgers, 1 run

19.4
.

Adams to Odgers, 0 runs

19.3
1

Adams to Learoyd, 1 run

19.2
.

Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs

19.1
.

Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs

18.6
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

18.5
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

18.4
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

18.3
2

Wellington to Learoyd, 2 runs

18.2
1

Wellington to Odgers, 1 run

18.1
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

17.6
1

Adams to Odgers, 1 run

17.5
.

Adams to Odgers, 0 runs

17.4
1

Adams to Learoyd, 1 run

17.3
.

Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs

17.2
1

Adams to Odgers, 1 run

17.1
1

Adams to Learoyd, 1 run

16.6
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

16.5
2

Wellington to Learoyd, 2 runs

16.4
.

Wellington to Learoyd, 0 runs

16.3
1

Wellington to Odgers, 1 run

16.2
4

Wellington to Odgers, 4 runs

16.1
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

15.6
.

Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs

15.5
1

Adams to Odgers, 1 run

15.4
1

Adams to Learoyd, 1 run

15.3
.

Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs

15.2
4

Adams to Learoyd, 4 runs

15.1
.

Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs

14.6
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

14.5
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

14.4
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

14.3
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

14.2
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

14.1
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

13.6
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

13.5
4

Tyson to Learoyd, 4 runs

13.4
4

Tyson to Learoyd, 4 runs

13.3
.

Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs

13.2
1

Tyson to Odgers, 1 run

13.1
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

12.6
.

0 runs

12.5
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

12.4
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

12.3
.

Wellington to Learoyd, 0 runs

12.2
.

Wellington to Learoyd, 0 runs

12.1
1

Wellington to Odgers, 1 run

11.6
.

Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs

11.5
.

Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs

11.4
.

Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs

11.3
1

Tyson to Odgers, 1 run

11.2
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

11.1
1

Tyson to Odgers, 1 run

10.6
1

Hardwick to Odgers, leg bye

10.5
1

Hardwick to Learoyd, 1 run

10.4
.

Hardwick to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.3
.

Hardwick to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.2
.

Hardwick to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.1
.

Hardwick to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.6
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

9.5
1

Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run

9.4
.

Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.3
.

Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.3
1

Dattani to Learoyd, wide

9.2
4

Dattani to Learoyd, 4 runs

9.2
1

Dattani to Learoyd, no ball

9.1
.

Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.6
4

Hardwick to Odgers, 4 runs

8.5
4

Hardwick to Odgers, 4 runs

8.4
.

Hardwick to Odgers, 0 runs

8.3
2

Hardwick to Odgers, 2 runs

8.2
4

Hardwick to Odgers, 4 runs

8.1
.

Hardwick to Odgers, 0 runs

7.6
.

Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs

7.5
.

Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs

7.4
W

Dattani to Luff, appeal, wicket (bowled - Luff)

7.4
1

Dattani to Luff, wide

7.3
4

Dattani to Luff, 4 runs

7.2
.

Dattani to Luff, 0 runs

7.1
.

Dattani to Luff, 0 runs

7.1
1

Dattani to Luff, wide

6.6
.

Hardwick to Odgers, 0 runs

6.6
1

Hardwick to Odgers, wide

6.5
.

Hardwick to Odgers, 0 runs

6.4
.

Hardwick to Odgers, 0 runs

6.3
1

Hardwick to Luff, 1 run

6.2
.

Hardwick to Luff, 0 runs

6.1
.

Hardwick to Luff, 0 runs

5.6
2

Tyson to Odgers, 2 runs

5.5
.

Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs

5.4
1

Tyson to Luff, 1 run

5.3
4

Tyson to Luff, 4 runs

5.2
.

Tyson to Luff, 0 runs

5.1
4

Tyson to Luff, 4 runs

4.6
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

4.5
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

4.4
1

Dattani to Luff, 1 run

4.3
1

Dattani to Odgers, 1 run

4.2
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

4.1
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

3.6
.

Tyson to Luff, appeal

3.5
.

Tyson to Luff, 0 runs

3.4
2

Tyson to Luff, 2 runs

3.3
1

Tyson to Odgers, 1 run

3.2
4

Tyson to Odgers, 4 runs

3.1
.

Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs

2.6
2

Dattani to Luff, 2 runs

2.5
.

Dattani to Luff, 0 runs

2.4
.

Dattani to Luff, 0 runs

2.3
.

Dattani to Luff, 0 runs

2.3
1

Dattani to Luff, wide

2.2
2

Dattani to Luff, 2 runs

2.1
.

Dattani to Luff, 0 runs

1.6
1

Tyson to Luff, 1 run

1.5
1

Tyson to Odgers, 1 run

1.4
.

Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs

1.3
.

Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs

1.2
.

Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs

1.1
1

Luff defends for a run. HAMPSHIRE appeal, however the umpire gives Luff not out.

0.6
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

0.5
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

0.4
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

0.3
1

Dattani to Luff, leg bye

0.2
1

Dattani to Odgers, 1 run

0.1
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

49.6
4

Holland to Wellington, 4 runs

49.5
1

Holland to Tulloch, 1 run, appeal

49.5
nb

Holland to Wellington, no ball + 1 run

49.4
1

Holland to Tulloch, 1 run

49.3
1

Holland to Wellington, 1 run

49.2
1

Holland to Tulloch, 1 run

49.1
4

Holland to Tulloch, 4 runs

48.6
.

Barnes to Wellington, 0 runs

48.5
2

Barnes to Wellington, 2 runs

48.4
1

Barnes to Tulloch, 1 run

48.3
2

Barnes to Tulloch, 2 runs

48.2
.

Barnes to Tulloch, 0 runs

48.1
.

Barnes to Tulloch, 0 runs

47.6
.

Holland to Wellington, 0 runs

47.5
4

Holland to Wellington, 4 runs

47.4
1

Holland to Tulloch, 1 run

47.3
1

Holland to Wellington, 1 run

47.2
1

Holland to Tulloch, 1 run

47.1
.

Holland to Tulloch, 0 runs

46.6
.

Barnes to Wellington, 0 runs

46.5
.

0 runs

46.4
1

Barnes to Tulloch, 1 run

46.3
.

Barnes to Tulloch, 0 runs

46.2
.

Barnes to Tulloch, 0 runs

46.1
4

Barnes to Tulloch, 4 runs

45.6
1

Skelton to Tulloch, 1 run

45.5
.

Skelton to Tulloch, 0 runs

45.4
1

Skelton to Wellington, 1 run

45.3
.

0 runs

45.2
1

Skelton to Tulloch, 1 run

45.1
1

Skelton to Wellington, 1 run

44.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Dattani)

44.5
.

Barnes to Dattani, 0 runs

44.4
4

Barnes to Dattani, 4 runs

44.3
3

Barnes to Wellington, 3 runs

44.2
W

Barnes to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)

44.1
1

Barnes to Dattani, 1 run

43.6
.

0 runs

43.5
1

Skelton to Dattani, 1 run

43.4
1

Skelton to Sweet, 1 run

43.3
1

Skelton to Dattani, 1 run

43.2
.

Skelton to Dattani, 0 runs

43.1
.

Skelton to Dattani, 0 runs

42.6
2

Harris to Sweet, 2 runs

42.5
1

Harris to Dattani, 1 run

42.4
2

Harris to Dattani, 2 runs

42.3
2

Harris to Dattani, 2 runs

42.2
.

Harris to Dattani, 0 runs

42.1
W

Harris to Southby, appeal, wicket (caught - Southby)

41.6
1

Holland to Southby, 1 run

41.5
1

Holland to Sweet, 1 run

41.4
1

Holland to Southby, 1 run

41.3
1

Holland to Sweet, 1 run

41.2
1

Holland to Southby, 1 run

41.1
1

Holland to Sweet, 1 run

40.6
.

Harris to Southby, 0 runs

40.5
1

Harris to Sweet, 1 run

40.4
1

Harris to Southby, 1 run

40.3
1

Harris to Sweet, 1 run

40.2
.

Harris to Sweet, 0 runs

40.1
1

Harris to Southby, 1 run

39.6
1

Holland to Southby, 1 run

39.5
1

Holland to Sweet, 1 run

39.4
.

Holland to Sweet, 0 runs

39.3
1

Holland to Southby, 1 run

39.2
1

Holland to Sweet, 1 run

39.1
1

Holland to Southby, 1 run

38.6
1

Harris to Southby, 1 run

38.5
.

Harris to Southby, 0 runs

38.4
1

Sweet plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

38.3
.

Harris to Sweet, 0 runs

38.2
4

Harris to Sweet, 4 runs

38.1
.

Harris to Sweet, 0 runs

37.6
1

Griffiths to Sweet, 1 run

37.5
2

Sweet plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

37.4
.

Griffiths to Sweet, 0 runs

37.3
.

Griffiths to Sweet, 0 runs

37.2
4

Griffiths to Sweet, 4 runs

37.1
1

Griffiths to Southby, 1 run

37.1
1

Griffiths to Southby, wide

36.6
1

Willis to Southby, 1 run

36.5
2

Willis to Southby, 2 runs

36.5
1

Willis to Southby, wide

36.4
4

Willis to Southby, 4 runs

36.3
1

Willis to Sweet, 1 run

36.2
1

Willis to Southby, 1 run

36.1
.

Willis to Southby, 0 runs

35.6
1

Griffiths to Southby, 1 run

35.5
.

Griffiths to Southby, 0 runs

35.4
1

Griffiths to Sweet, 1 run

35.3
2

Sweet plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

35.2
1

Griffiths to Southby, 1 run

35.1
4

Griffiths to Southby, 4 runs

34.6
4

Holland to Sweet, 4 runs

34.5
.

Holland to Sweet, 0 runs

34.4
1

Holland to Southby, 1 run

34.4
1

Holland to Southby, wide

34.3
.

Holland to Southby, 0 runs

34.2
1

Holland to Sweet, 1 run

34.1
1

Holland to Southby, 1 run

33.6
.

Barnes to Sweet, 0 runs

33.5
.

Barnes to Sweet, 0 runs

33.4
.

0 runs

33.3
1

Barnes to Southby, 1 run

33.2
.

Barnes to Southby, 0 runs

33.1
4

Barnes to Southby, 4 runs

32.6
.

Holland to Sweet, 0 runs

32.5
.

Holland to Sweet, 0 runs

32.4
1

Holland to Southby, 1 run

32.3
1

Holland to Sweet, 1 run

32.2
.

Holland to Sweet, 0 runs

32.1
1

Holland to Southby, 1 run

31.6
4

Barnes to Sweet, 4 runs

31.5
4

Barnes to Sweet, 4 runs

31.4
.

Barnes to Sweet, 0 runs

31.3
.

Barnes to Sweet, 0 runs

31.2
.

Barnes to Sweet, 0 runs

31.1
.

Barnes to Sweet, 0 runs

30.6
.

Harris to Southby, 0 runs

30.5
2

Harris to Southby, 2 runs

30.4
1

Harris to Sweet, 1 run

30.3
4

Harris to Sweet, 4 runs

30.2
4

Harris to Sweet, 4 runs

30.1
1

Harris to Southby, 1 run

29.6
1

Skelton to Southby, 1 run

29.5
1

Skelton to Sweet, 1 run

29.4
1

Skelton to Southby, 1 run

29.3
.

Skelton to Southby, 0 runs

29.2
1

Skelton to Sweet, 1 run

29.1
.

Skelton to Sweet, 0 runs

28.6
.

Harris to Southby, 0 runs

28.5
2

Harris to Southby, 2 runs

28.4
.

Harris to Southby, 0 runs

28.3
.

Harris to Southby, 0 runs

28.2
.

Harris to Southby, 0 runs

28.1
.

Harris to Southby, 0 runs

28.1
1

Harris to Southby, wide

27.6
.

Skelton to Sweet, 0 runs

27.5
.

Skelton to Sweet, 0 runs

27.4
2

Skelton to Sweet, 2 runs

27.3
.

Skelton to Sweet, 0 runs

27.2
4

Skelton to Sweet, 4 runs

27.1
W

Skelton to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

26.6
.

Harris to Southby, 0 runs

26.6
1

Harris to Southby, wide

26.5
4

Harris to Southby, 4 runs

26.4
1

Harris to Adams, 1 run

26.3
.

Harris to Adams, 0 runs

26.2
.

Harris to Adams, 0 runs

26.1
.

Harris to Adams, 0 runs

25.6
.

Skelton to Southby, 0 runs

25.5
2

Skelton to Southby, 2 runs

25.4
.

Skelton to Southby, 0 runs

25.3
4

Skelton to Southby, 4 runs

25.2
.

Skelton to Southby, 0 runs

25.1
.

Skelton to Southby, 0 runs

24.6
.

Harris to Adams, 0 runs

24.5
.

Harris to Adams, 0 runs

24.4
4

Harris to Adams, 4 runs

24.3
.

Harris to Adams, 0 runs

24.2
1

Harris to Southby, 1 run

24.1
1

Harris to Adams, 1 run

23.6
1

Skelton to Adams, 1 run

23.5
.

Skelton to Adams, 0 runs

23.4
1

Skelton to Southby, 1 run

23.3
.

Skelton to Southby, 0 runs

23.2
1

Skelton to Adams, 1 run

23.1
.

Skelton to Adams, 0 runs

22.6
.

Harris to Southby, 0 runs

22.5
.

Harris to Southby, 0 runs

22.4
1

Adams plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

22.3
1

Harris to Southby, 1 run

22.2
W

Harris to Norgrove, appeal, wicket (stumped - Norgrove)

22.1
1

Harris to Adams, 1 run

21.6
.

Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs

21.5
.

Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs

21.4
1

Holland to Adams, leg bye

21.3
.

Holland to Adams, 0 runs

21.2
.

Holland to Adams, 0 runs

21.1
1

Holland to Norgrove, 1 run

20.6
.

Harris to Adams, 0 runs

20.5
1

Harris to Norgrove, 1 run

20.4
2

Harris to Norgrove, 2 runs

20.3
.

Harris to Norgrove, 0 runs

20.2
.

Harris to Norgrove, 0 runs

20.1
.

Harris to Norgrove, 0 runs

19.6
W

Holland to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (caught - Bouchier)

19.5
1

Holland to Norgrove, 1 run

19.4
.

Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs

19.3
.

Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs

19.2
.

Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs

19.1
4

Holland to Norgrove, 4 runs

18.6
4

And another! Bouchier defends for 4 runs.

18.5
1

Harris to Norgrove, 1 run

18.4
.

Harris to Norgrove, 0 runs

18.3
.

Harris to Norgrove, 0 runs

18.2
1

Harris to Bouchier, 1 run

18.1
.

Harris to Bouchier, 0 runs

17.6
1

Holland to Bouchier, 1 run

17.5
1

Holland to Norgrove, 1 run

17.4
.

Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs

17.3
.

Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs

17.2
.

Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs

17.1
1

Holland to Bouchier, 1 run

16.6
.

Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs

16.5
.

Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs

16.4
1

Barnes to Bouchier, 1 run

16.3
1

Barnes to Norgrove, 1 run

16.2
4

Barnes to Norgrove, 4 runs

16.1
1

Barnes to Bouchier, 1 run

15.6
4

Holland to Norgrove, 4 runs

15.5
1

Holland to Bouchier, 1 run

15.4
1

Holland to Norgrove, 1 run

15.3
.

Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs

15.2
.

Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs

15.2
nb

Holland to Bouchier, no ball + 1 run

15.2
1

Holland to Bouchier, wide

15.1
1

Holland to Norgrove, 1 run

14.6
.

Barnes to Bouchier, 0 runs

14.6
1

Barnes to Bouchier, wide

14.5
1

Norgrove defends for a run.

14.4
.

Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs

14.3
.

Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs

14.2
1

Barnes to Bouchier, 1 run

14.1
.

Barnes to Bouchier, 0 runs

13.6
.

Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs

13.5
4

Skelton to Norgrove, 4 runs

13.4
.

Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs

13.3
.

Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs

13.2
.

Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs

13.1
1

Skelton to Bouchier, 1 run

12.6
.

Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs

12.5
.

Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs

12.4
.

Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs

12.3
4

Barnes to Norgrove, 4 runs

12.2
1

Barnes to Bouchier, 1 run

12.1
.

Barnes to Bouchier, 0 runs

11.6
.

Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs

11.5
.

Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs

11.4
.

Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs

11.3
.

Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs

11.2
1

Skelton to Norgrove, 1 run

11.1
2

Bouchier defends for a couple of runs.

10.6
.

Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs

10.5
4

Barnes to Norgrove, 4 runs

10.4
W

Barnes to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (bowled - McCaughan)

10.3
1

Barnes to Bouchier, 1 run

10.2
3

McCaughan plays a defensive stroke for three runs.

10.1
.

Barnes to McCaughan, 0 runs

9.6
.

Skelton to Bouchier, 0 runs

9.5
4

Skelton to Bouchier, 4 runs

9.4
1

Skelton to Bouchier, 1 run

9.4
1

Skelton to Bouchier, wide

9.3
1

Bouchier plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.2
.

Skelton to Bouchier, 0 runs

9.1
.

Skelton to Bouchier, 0 runs

8.6
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

8.5
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

8.4
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

8.3
1

Griffiths to Bouchier, 1 run

8.2
4

Griffiths to Bouchier, 4 runs

8.1
.

Griffiths to Bouchier, 0 runs

7.6
1

Skelton to Bouchier, 1 run

7.5
4

Skelton to Bouchier, 4 runs

7.4
.

Skelton to Bouchier, 0 runs

7.3
1

Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run

7.2
.

Skelton to McCaughan, 0 runs

7.1
.

Skelton to McCaughan, 0 runs

6.6
.

Griffiths to Bouchier, 0 runs

6.5
.

Griffiths to Bouchier, 0 runs

6.4
1

Griffiths to McCaughan, 1 run

6.3
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

6.2
1

Griffiths to Bouchier, 1 run

6.1
4

Griffiths to Bouchier, 4 runs

5.6
.

Willis to McCaughan, 0 runs

5.5
2

Willis to McCaughan, 2 runs

5.4
1

Willis to Bouchier, 1 run

5.3
.

Willis to Bouchier, 0 runs

5.2
4

Willis to Bouchier, 4 runs

5.2
1

Willis to Bouchier, wide

5.1
.

Willis to Bouchier, 0 runs

5.1
1

Willis to Bouchier, wide

4.6
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.5
4

Griffiths to McCaughan, 4 runs

4.4
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.3
1

Griffiths to Bouchier, 1 run

4.2
1

Griffiths to McCaughan, 1 run

4.1
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.1
1

Griffiths to McCaughan, wide

3.6
.

Willis to Bouchier, 0 runs

3.5
.

Willis to Bouchier, 0 runs

3.4
4

Willis to Bouchier, 4 runs

3.4
1

Willis to Bouchier, wide

3.4
1

Willis to Bouchier, wide

3.3
3

Willis to McCaughan, 3 runs

3.2
.

Willis to McCaughan, 0 runs

3.1
4

Willis to McCaughan, 4 runs

2.6
.

Griffiths to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.5
.

Griffiths to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.4
.

Griffiths to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.3
1

Griffiths to McCaughan, 1 run

2.2
4

Griffiths to McCaughan, 4 runs

2.1
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.6
.

Willis to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.5
1

Willis to McCaughan, 1 run

1.4
.

Willis to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.3
.

Willis to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.2
4

Willis to McCaughan, 4 runs

1.2
1

Willis to McCaughan, wide

1.1
1

Willis to Bouchier, 1 run

1.1
1

Willis to Bouchier, wide

0.6
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.5
1

Griffiths to Bouchier, 1 run

0.4
1

Griffiths to McCaughan, 1 run

0.3
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.2
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.1
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs