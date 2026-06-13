Highlights Somerset vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026
Tyson to Skelton, 0 runs
Tyson to Skelton, 0 runs
Adams to Willis, appeal, wicket (stumped - Willis)
Adams to Skelton, 1 run
Adams to Skelton, 2 runs
Adams to Skelton, 4 runs
Adams to Willis, 1 run
Adams to Skelton, 1 run
Tulloch to Willis, 0 runs
Tulloch to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)
Tulloch to Skelton, 1 run
Tulloch to Skelton, 0 runs
Tulloch to Skelton, 2 runs
Tulloch to Harris, 1 run
Tulloch to Harris, wide
Tyson to Skelton, 0 runs
Tyson to Harris, 1 run
Tyson to Skelton, 1 run
Tyson to Harris, 1 run
Tyson to Harris, 0 runs
Tyson to Skelton, 1 run
Tulloch to Harris, appeal
Tulloch to Harris, 0 runs
Tulloch to Harris, 0 runs
Tulloch to Harris, wide
Tulloch to Harris, 0 runs
Tulloch to Skelton, 1 run
Tulloch to Skelton, 2 byes
Dattani to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)
Dattani to Jones, 0 runs
Dattani to Jones, 0 runs
Dattani to Skelton, 1 run
Dattani to Skelton, 4 runs
Dattani to Skelton, 2 runs
Tulloch to Jones, 2 runs
Tulloch to Skelton, 1 run
Tulloch to Jones, 1 run
Tulloch to Jones, appeal
Tulloch to Jones, 2 runs
Tulloch to Skelton, 1 run
Adams to Skelton, 1 run
Adams to Jones, 1 run
Adams to Jones, 2 runs
Adams to Jones, 2 runs
Adams to Skelton, 1 run
Adams to Jones, 1 run
Tulloch to Jones, 1 run
Tulloch to Jones, 0 runs
Tulloch to Jones, 0 runs
Tulloch to Skelton, 1 run
Tulloch to Skelton, 0 runs
Tulloch to Jones, 1 run
Adams to Skelton, 0 runs
Adams to Skelton, 0 runs
Adams to Jones, 1 run
Adams to Jones, 0 runs
Adams to Skelton, 1 run
Adams to Jones, 1 run
Wellington to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (caught - Griffiths)
Wellington to Jones, 1 run
Wellington to Jones, 0 runs
Wellington to Jones, 2 runs
Wellington to Griffiths, 1 run
Wellington to Jones, 1 run
Adams to Griffiths, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
Adams to Jones, 1 run
Adams to Jones, 0 runs
Adams to Jones, 0 runs
Adams to Holland, 1 run
Wellington to Hazell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hazell)
Wellington to Holland, 1 run
Wellington to Holland, 0 runs
Wellington to Hazell, 1 run
Wellington to Hazell, 4 runs
0 runs
Adams to Hazell, 1 run
Adams to Hazell, 0 runs
Adams to Hazell, 0 runs
Adams to Hazell, 0 runs
Adams to Hazell, 0 runs
Adams to Learoyd, wicket (caught - Learoyd)
Wellington to Holland, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, wicket (caught - Odgers)
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Learoyd, 0 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 0 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 4 runs
wide
Learoyd defends for a single run.
Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Odgers, 4 runs
Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Learoyd, 4 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 1 run
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Odgers, leg bye
Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 4 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 4 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 1 run
Dattani to Odgers, 4 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run
Dattani to Odgers, 1 run
Dattani to Odgers, 4 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 1 run
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run
Dattani to Learoyd, 6 runs
Learoyd defends for 1 run.
Tulloch to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tulloch to Learoyd, 6 runs
Tulloch to Odgers, 1 run
Tulloch to Odgers, 0 runs
Tulloch to Learoyd, 1 run
Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run
Dattani to Odgers, 1 run
Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run
Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, wide
Tulloch to Odgers, 0 runs
Tulloch to Learoyd, 1 run
Tulloch to Learoyd, 4 runs
Tulloch to Learoyd, 4 runs
Tulloch to Odgers, 1 run
Tulloch to Odgers, 0 runs
Tulloch to Odgers, wide
Adams to Learoyd, 4 runs
Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs
Adams to Odgers, 1 run
Adams to Odgers, 4 runs
Adams to Odgers, 0 runs
Adams to Odgers, 0 runs
Tulloch to Learoyd, 4 runs
Tulloch to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tulloch to Odgers, 1 run
Tulloch to Learoyd, 1 run
Tulloch to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tulloch to Learoyd, 0 runs
Adams to Learoyd, 1 run
Adams to Odgers, 1 run
Adams to Odgers, 0 runs
Adams to Learoyd, 1 run
Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs
Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Learoyd, 2 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Adams to Odgers, 1 run
Adams to Odgers, 0 runs
Adams to Learoyd, 1 run
Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs
Adams to Odgers, 1 run
Adams to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Learoyd, 2 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 4 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs
Adams to Odgers, 1 run
Adams to Learoyd, 1 run
Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs
Adams to Learoyd, 4 runs
Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 4 runs
Tyson to Learoyd, 4 runs
Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Learoyd, 0 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Odgers, 1 run
Hardwick to Odgers, leg bye
Hardwick to Learoyd, 1 run
Hardwick to Learoyd, 0 runs
Hardwick to Learoyd, 0 runs
Hardwick to Learoyd, 0 runs
Hardwick to Learoyd, 0 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run
Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, wide
Dattani to Learoyd, 4 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, no ball
Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs
Hardwick to Odgers, 4 runs
Hardwick to Odgers, 4 runs
Hardwick to Odgers, 0 runs
Hardwick to Odgers, 2 runs
Hardwick to Odgers, 4 runs
Hardwick to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs
Dattani to Luff, appeal, wicket (bowled - Luff)
Dattani to Luff, wide
Dattani to Luff, 4 runs
Dattani to Luff, 0 runs
Dattani to Luff, 0 runs
Dattani to Luff, wide
Hardwick to Odgers, 0 runs
Hardwick to Odgers, wide
Hardwick to Odgers, 0 runs
Hardwick to Odgers, 0 runs
Hardwick to Luff, 1 run
Hardwick to Luff, 0 runs
Hardwick to Luff, 0 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 2 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs
Tyson to Luff, 1 run
Tyson to Luff, 4 runs
Tyson to Luff, 0 runs
Tyson to Luff, 4 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Luff, 1 run
Dattani to Odgers, 1 run
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Tyson to Luff, appeal
Tyson to Luff, 0 runs
Tyson to Luff, 2 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 1 run
Tyson to Odgers, 4 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Luff, 2 runs
Dattani to Luff, 0 runs
Dattani to Luff, 0 runs
Dattani to Luff, 0 runs
Dattani to Luff, wide
Dattani to Luff, 2 runs
Dattani to Luff, 0 runs
Tyson to Luff, 1 run
Tyson to Odgers, 1 run
Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs
Luff defends for a run. HAMPSHIRE appeal, however the umpire gives Luff not out.
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Luff, leg bye
Dattani to Odgers, 1 run
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Holland to Wellington, 4 runs
Holland to Tulloch, 1 run, appeal
Holland to Wellington, no ball + 1 run
Holland to Tulloch, 1 run
Holland to Wellington, 1 run
Holland to Tulloch, 1 run
Holland to Tulloch, 4 runs
Barnes to Wellington, 0 runs
Barnes to Wellington, 2 runs
Barnes to Tulloch, 1 run
Barnes to Tulloch, 2 runs
Barnes to Tulloch, 0 runs
Barnes to Tulloch, 0 runs
Holland to Wellington, 0 runs
Holland to Wellington, 4 runs
Holland to Tulloch, 1 run
Holland to Wellington, 1 run
Holland to Tulloch, 1 run
Holland to Tulloch, 0 runs
Barnes to Wellington, 0 runs
0 runs
Barnes to Tulloch, 1 run
Barnes to Tulloch, 0 runs
Barnes to Tulloch, 0 runs
Barnes to Tulloch, 4 runs
Skelton to Tulloch, 1 run
Skelton to Tulloch, 0 runs
Skelton to Wellington, 1 run
0 runs
Skelton to Tulloch, 1 run
Skelton to Wellington, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Dattani)
Barnes to Dattani, 0 runs
Barnes to Dattani, 4 runs
Barnes to Wellington, 3 runs
Barnes to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)
Barnes to Dattani, 1 run
0 runs
Skelton to Dattani, 1 run
Skelton to Sweet, 1 run
Skelton to Dattani, 1 run
Skelton to Dattani, 0 runs
Skelton to Dattani, 0 runs
Harris to Sweet, 2 runs
Harris to Dattani, 1 run
Harris to Dattani, 2 runs
Harris to Dattani, 2 runs
Harris to Dattani, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, appeal, wicket (caught - Southby)
Holland to Southby, 1 run
Holland to Sweet, 1 run
Holland to Southby, 1 run
Holland to Sweet, 1 run
Holland to Southby, 1 run
Holland to Sweet, 1 run
Harris to Southby, 0 runs
Harris to Sweet, 1 run
Harris to Southby, 1 run
Harris to Sweet, 1 run
Harris to Sweet, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, 1 run
Holland to Southby, 1 run
Holland to Sweet, 1 run
Holland to Sweet, 0 runs
Holland to Southby, 1 run
Holland to Sweet, 1 run
Holland to Southby, 1 run
Harris to Southby, 1 run
Harris to Southby, 0 runs
Sweet plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Harris to Sweet, 0 runs
Harris to Sweet, 4 runs
Harris to Sweet, 0 runs
Griffiths to Sweet, 1 run
Sweet plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Griffiths to Sweet, 0 runs
Griffiths to Sweet, 0 runs
Griffiths to Sweet, 4 runs
Griffiths to Southby, 1 run
Griffiths to Southby, wide
Willis to Southby, 1 run
Willis to Southby, 2 runs
Willis to Southby, wide
Willis to Southby, 4 runs
Willis to Sweet, 1 run
Willis to Southby, 1 run
Willis to Southby, 0 runs
Griffiths to Southby, 1 run
Griffiths to Southby, 0 runs
Griffiths to Sweet, 1 run
Sweet plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Griffiths to Southby, 1 run
Griffiths to Southby, 4 runs
Holland to Sweet, 4 runs
Holland to Sweet, 0 runs
Holland to Southby, 1 run
Holland to Southby, wide
Holland to Southby, 0 runs
Holland to Sweet, 1 run
Holland to Southby, 1 run
Barnes to Sweet, 0 runs
Barnes to Sweet, 0 runs
0 runs
Barnes to Southby, 1 run
Barnes to Southby, 0 runs
Barnes to Southby, 4 runs
Holland to Sweet, 0 runs
Holland to Sweet, 0 runs
Holland to Southby, 1 run
Holland to Sweet, 1 run
Holland to Sweet, 0 runs
Holland to Southby, 1 run
Barnes to Sweet, 4 runs
Barnes to Sweet, 4 runs
Barnes to Sweet, 0 runs
Barnes to Sweet, 0 runs
Barnes to Sweet, 0 runs
Barnes to Sweet, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, 2 runs
Harris to Sweet, 1 run
Harris to Sweet, 4 runs
Harris to Sweet, 4 runs
Harris to Southby, 1 run
Skelton to Southby, 1 run
Skelton to Sweet, 1 run
Skelton to Southby, 1 run
Skelton to Southby, 0 runs
Skelton to Sweet, 1 run
Skelton to Sweet, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, 2 runs
Harris to Southby, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, wide
Skelton to Sweet, 0 runs
Skelton to Sweet, 0 runs
Skelton to Sweet, 2 runs
Skelton to Sweet, 0 runs
Skelton to Sweet, 4 runs
Skelton to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)
Harris to Southby, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, wide
Harris to Southby, 4 runs
Harris to Adams, 1 run
Harris to Adams, 0 runs
Harris to Adams, 0 runs
Harris to Adams, 0 runs
Skelton to Southby, 0 runs
Skelton to Southby, 2 runs
Skelton to Southby, 0 runs
Skelton to Southby, 4 runs
Skelton to Southby, 0 runs
Skelton to Southby, 0 runs
Harris to Adams, 0 runs
Harris to Adams, 0 runs
Harris to Adams, 4 runs
Harris to Adams, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, 1 run
Harris to Adams, 1 run
Skelton to Adams, 1 run
Skelton to Adams, 0 runs
Skelton to Southby, 1 run
Skelton to Southby, 0 runs
Skelton to Adams, 1 run
Skelton to Adams, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, 0 runs
Harris to Southby, 0 runs
Adams plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Harris to Southby, 1 run
Harris to Norgrove, appeal, wicket (stumped - Norgrove)
Harris to Adams, 1 run
Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs
Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs
Holland to Adams, leg bye
Holland to Adams, 0 runs
Holland to Adams, 0 runs
Holland to Norgrove, 1 run
Harris to Adams, 0 runs
Harris to Norgrove, 1 run
Harris to Norgrove, 2 runs
Harris to Norgrove, 0 runs
Harris to Norgrove, 0 runs
Harris to Norgrove, 0 runs
Holland to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (caught - Bouchier)
Holland to Norgrove, 1 run
Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs
Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs
Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs
Holland to Norgrove, 4 runs
And another! Bouchier defends for 4 runs.
Harris to Norgrove, 1 run
Harris to Norgrove, 0 runs
Harris to Norgrove, 0 runs
Harris to Bouchier, 1 run
Harris to Bouchier, 0 runs
Holland to Bouchier, 1 run
Holland to Norgrove, 1 run
Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs
Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs
Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs
Holland to Bouchier, 1 run
Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs
Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs
Barnes to Bouchier, 1 run
Barnes to Norgrove, 1 run
Barnes to Norgrove, 4 runs
Barnes to Bouchier, 1 run
Holland to Norgrove, 4 runs
Holland to Bouchier, 1 run
Holland to Norgrove, 1 run
Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs
Holland to Norgrove, 0 runs
Holland to Bouchier, no ball + 1 run
Holland to Bouchier, wide
Holland to Norgrove, 1 run
Barnes to Bouchier, 0 runs
Barnes to Bouchier, wide
Norgrove defends for a run.
Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs
Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs
Barnes to Bouchier, 1 run
Barnes to Bouchier, 0 runs
Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs
Skelton to Norgrove, 4 runs
Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs
Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs
Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs
Skelton to Bouchier, 1 run
Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs
Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs
Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs
Barnes to Norgrove, 4 runs
Barnes to Bouchier, 1 run
Barnes to Bouchier, 0 runs
Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs
Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs
Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs
Skelton to Norgrove, 0 runs
Skelton to Norgrove, 1 run
Bouchier defends for a couple of runs.
Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs
Barnes to Norgrove, 4 runs
Barnes to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (bowled - McCaughan)
Barnes to Bouchier, 1 run
McCaughan plays a defensive stroke for three runs.
Barnes to McCaughan, 0 runs
Skelton to Bouchier, 0 runs
Skelton to Bouchier, 4 runs
Skelton to Bouchier, 1 run
Skelton to Bouchier, wide
Bouchier plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Skelton to Bouchier, 0 runs
Skelton to Bouchier, 0 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to Bouchier, 1 run
Griffiths to Bouchier, 4 runs
Griffiths to Bouchier, 0 runs
Skelton to Bouchier, 1 run
Skelton to Bouchier, 4 runs
Skelton to Bouchier, 0 runs
Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run
Skelton to McCaughan, 0 runs
Skelton to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to Bouchier, 0 runs
Griffiths to Bouchier, 0 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 1 run
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to Bouchier, 1 run
Griffiths to Bouchier, 4 runs
Willis to McCaughan, 0 runs
Willis to McCaughan, 2 runs
Willis to Bouchier, 1 run
Willis to Bouchier, 0 runs
Willis to Bouchier, 4 runs
Willis to Bouchier, wide
Willis to Bouchier, 0 runs
Willis to Bouchier, wide
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 4 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to Bouchier, 1 run
Griffiths to McCaughan, 1 run
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, wide
Willis to Bouchier, 0 runs
Willis to Bouchier, 0 runs
Willis to Bouchier, 4 runs
Willis to Bouchier, wide
Willis to Bouchier, wide
Willis to McCaughan, 3 runs
Willis to McCaughan, 0 runs
Willis to McCaughan, 4 runs
Griffiths to Bouchier, 0 runs
Griffiths to Bouchier, 0 runs
Griffiths to Bouchier, 0 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 1 run
Griffiths to McCaughan, 4 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Willis to Bouchier, 0 runs
Willis to McCaughan, 1 run
Willis to McCaughan, 0 runs
Willis to McCaughan, 0 runs
Willis to McCaughan, 4 runs
Willis to McCaughan, wide
Willis to Bouchier, 1 run
Willis to Bouchier, wide
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to Bouchier, 1 run
Griffiths to McCaughan, 1 run
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs