Match details Somerset vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

264

HAM
HAM

303

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Holland Niamh, Hazell Jess, Jones Katie, Griffiths Alex, Skelton Chloe, Harris Lola, Willis Bea, Barnes Olivia
BenchAnderson Ellie, Corney Emma, Davis Ruby, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Knight Heather, Robbins Mollie, Vukusic Erin, Westley Jasmine

Hampshire Squad

PlayersBouchier Maia, McCaughan Ella, Norgrove Abigale, Adams Georgia, Sweet Francesca, Southby Rhianna, Dattani Naomi, Wellington Amanda, Tulloch Poppy, Hardwick Hannah, Tyson Rebecca
BenchBell Lauren, Gibb Daisy, Harman Nancy, Kemp Freya, Lee Ava Georgina, Smith Linsey, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet