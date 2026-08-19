Highlights Surrey vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 19.08.2026
Wellington to Miles, 0 runs
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wellington to Miles, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Franklin)
Wellington to Franklin, 4 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 4 byes
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Wellington to Franklin, 1 run
Tulloch to Franklin, 1 run
Tulloch to Franklin, wide
Tulloch to Franklin, 0 runs
Tulloch to Franklin, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, wide
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 5 wides
Wellington to Franklin, 0 runs
Wellington to Franklin, 0 runs
Wellington to Franklin, 0 runs
Wellington to Spence, appeal, wicket (caught - Spence)
Wellington to Spence, 0 runs
Wellington to Spence, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Spence, 1 run
Tulloch to Spence, 0 runs
Tulloch to Spence, 4 runs
Tulloch to Spence, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wellington to Spence, 0 runs
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wellington to Spence, 1 run
Wellington to Spence, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Chatterji)
Wellington to Chatterji, 4 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Chatterji, 1 run
Tulloch to Chatterji, 0 runs
Tulloch to Chatterji, 0 runs
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Wellington to Chatterji, 1 run
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 2 wides
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 6 runs
Tyson to Chatterji, 0 runs
Tyson to Chatterji, 0 runs
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Tyson to Chatterji, 1 run
Tyson to Chatterji, 0 runs
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wellington to Chatterji, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Chathli)
Wellington to Chathli, 0 runs
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Wellington to Chathli, 1 run
Tyson to Chathli, 1 run
Tyson to Chathli, 0 runs
Tyson to Chathli, 0 runs
Tyson to Chathli, 0 runs
Tyson to Luus, appeal, wicket (bowled - Luus)
Tyson to Luus, 0 runs
Luus defends for 1 run.
0 runs
0 runs
0 runs
Davidson-Richards plays a defensive stroke for a run.
0 runs
0 runs
Davidson-Richards plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
0 runs
Luus defends for 1 run.
FOUR! Luus plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
0 runs
Wellington to Luus, 1 run
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, appeal
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Wellington to Luus, 1 run
0 runs
Adams to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Adams to Luus, 1 run
Adams to Luus, 0 runs
Adams to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Adams to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Adams to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tyson to Luus, 2 wides
Tyson to Luus, 0 runs
Tyson to Luus, 0 runs
Adams to Luus, 1 run
Adams to Luus, 0 runs
Adams to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Monaghan)
Adams to Monaghan, 6 runs
Adams to Monaghan, 2 runs
Tyson to Luus, 0 runs
Tyson to Luus, 0 runs
Tyson to Luus, 0 runs
Tyson to Monaghan, 1 run
Back-to-back boundaries! Monaghan defends for four runs.
Tyson to Monaghan, 0 runs
Adams to Luus, 4 runs
Adams to Luus, 0 runs
Adams to King, appeal, wicket (caught - King)
Adams to King, 0 runs
Adams to King, 0 runs
Adams to King, 6 runs
Tyson to Monaghan, 6 runs
Tyson to King, 1 run
Tyson to Monaghan, leg bye
Tyson to Monaghan, 0 runs
Tyson to Monaghan, 0 runs
Tyson to Monaghan, 0 runs
Dattani to Monaghan, 1 run
Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs
King defends for a run.
Dattani to King, 4 runs
Dattani to King, 4 runs
Dattani to Monaghan, 1 run
Gibb to King, 0 runs
Gibb to King, 0 runs
Gibb to King, 0 runs
Gibb to King, 4 runs
Gibb to King, 4 runs
Gibb to King, 0 runs
Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs
Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs
Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs
Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs
Dattani to King, 1 run
Dattani to King, 0 runs
Gibb to King, 1 run
Gibb to King, 4 runs
Gibb to King, 0 runs
Gibb to King, 0 runs
Gibb to King, 0 runs
Gibb to King, 0 runs
Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs
Dattani to Monaghan, 4 runs
Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs
Dattani to King, 1 run
Dattani to King, 0 runs
Dattani to King, 0 runs
Gibb to Monaghan, 4 runs
Gibb to Monaghan, 0 runs
Gibb to Monaghan, 4 runs
Gibb to Monaghan, 0 runs
Gibb to Monaghan, 0 runs
Gibb to Monaghan, 0 runs
Dattani to King, 4 runs
Dattani to King, 4 runs
Dattani to King, 4 runs
Dattani to King, 0 runs
Dattani to King, 0 runs
Dattani to Monaghan, 1 run
Gibb to King, 0 runs
Gibb to Monaghan, 1 run
Gibb to Monaghan, 0 runs
Gibb to King, 1 run
Gibb to Monaghan, 1 run
Gibb to King, 1 run