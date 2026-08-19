Highlights Surrey vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 19.08.2026

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List a

SUR
SUR

(28 ov.) 159/7

HAM
HAM
28.5
.

Wellington to Miles, 0 runs

28.4
1

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

28.3
1

Wellington to Miles, 1 run

28.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Franklin)

28.1
4

Wellington to Franklin, 4 runs

27.6
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

27.5
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

27.4
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

27.3
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

27.2
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

27.1
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

26.6
1

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

26.5
2

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs

26.4
.

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

26.3
4

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 4 byes

26.2
.

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

26.1
1

Wellington to Franklin, 1 run

25.6
1

Tulloch to Franklin, 1 run

25.6
1

Tulloch to Franklin, wide

25.5
.

Tulloch to Franklin, 0 runs

25.4
.

Tulloch to Franklin, 0 runs

25.3
1

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

25.3
1

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, wide

25.2
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

25.1
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

25.1
5

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 5 wides

24.6
.

Wellington to Franklin, 0 runs

24.5
.

Wellington to Franklin, 0 runs

24.4
.

Wellington to Franklin, 0 runs

24.3
W

Wellington to Spence, appeal, wicket (caught - Spence)

24.2
.

Wellington to Spence, 0 runs

24.1
.

Wellington to Spence, 0 runs

23.6
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

23.5
1

Tulloch to Spence, 1 run

23.4
.

Tulloch to Spence, 0 runs

23.3
4

Tulloch to Spence, 4 runs

23.2
.

Tulloch to Spence, 0 runs

23.1
1

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

22.6
.

Wellington to Spence, 0 runs

22.5
1

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

22.4
1

Wellington to Spence, 1 run

22.3
.

Wellington to Spence, 0 runs

22.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Chatterji)

22.1
4

Wellington to Chatterji, 4 runs

21.6
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

21.5
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

21.4
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

21.3
1

Tulloch to Chatterji, 1 run

21.2
.

Tulloch to Chatterji, 0 runs

21.1
.

Tulloch to Chatterji, 0 runs

20.6
.

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

20.5
.

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

20.4
.

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

20.3
1

Wellington to Chatterji, 1 run

20.3
2

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 2 wides

20.2
.

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

20.1
6

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 6 runs

19.6
.

Tyson to Chatterji, 0 runs

19.5
.

Tyson to Chatterji, 0 runs

19.4
1

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

19.3
1

Tyson to Chatterji, 1 run

19.2
.

Tyson to Chatterji, 0 runs

19.1
1

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

18.6
.

Wellington to Chatterji, 0 runs

18.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Chathli)

18.4
.

Wellington to Chathli, 0 runs

18.3
1

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

18.2
.

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

18.1
1

Wellington to Chathli, 1 run

17.6
1

Tyson to Chathli, 1 run

17.5
.

Tyson to Chathli, 0 runs

17.4
.

Tyson to Chathli, 0 runs

17.3
.

Tyson to Chathli, 0 runs

17.2
W

Tyson to Luus, appeal, wicket (bowled - Luus)

17.1
.

Tyson to Luus, 0 runs

16.6
1

Luus defends for 1 run.

16.5
.

0 runs

16.4
.

0 runs

16.3
.

0 runs

16.2
1

Davidson-Richards plays a defensive stroke for a run.

16.1
.

0 runs

15.6
.

0 runs

15.5
1

Davidson-Richards plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

15.4
.

0 runs

15.3
1

Luus defends for 1 run.

15.2
4

FOUR! Luus plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

15.1
.

0 runs

14.6
1

Wellington to Luus, 1 run

14.5
1

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

14.4
.

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, appeal

14.3
.

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

14.2
1

Wellington to Luus, 1 run

14.1
.

0 runs

13.6
.

Adams to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

13.5
1

Adams to Luus, 1 run

13.4
.

Adams to Luus, 0 runs

13.3
1

Adams to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

13.2
4

Adams to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

13.1
.

Adams to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

12.6
1

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

12.5
.

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

12.4
.

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

12.3
.

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

12.3
2

Tyson to Luus, 2 wides

12.2
.

Tyson to Luus, 0 runs

12.1
.

Tyson to Luus, 0 runs

11.6
1

Adams to Luus, 1 run

11.5
.

Adams to Luus, 0 runs

11.4
1

Adams to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

11.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Monaghan)

11.2
6

Adams to Monaghan, 6 runs

11.1
2

Adams to Monaghan, 2 runs

10.6
.

Tyson to Luus, 0 runs

10.5
.

Tyson to Luus, 0 runs

10.4
.

Tyson to Luus, 0 runs

10.3
1

Tyson to Monaghan, 1 run

10.2
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Monaghan defends for four runs.

10.1
.

Tyson to Monaghan, 0 runs

9.6
4

Adams to Luus, 4 runs

9.5
.

Adams to Luus, 0 runs

9.4
W

Adams to King, appeal, wicket (caught - King)

9.3
.

Adams to King, 0 runs

9.2
.

Adams to King, 0 runs

9.1
6

Adams to King, 6 runs

8.6
6

Tyson to Monaghan, 6 runs

8.5
1

Tyson to King, 1 run

8.4
1

Tyson to Monaghan, leg bye

8.3
.

Tyson to Monaghan, 0 runs

8.2
.

Tyson to Monaghan, 0 runs

8.1
.

Tyson to Monaghan, 0 runs

7.6
1

Dattani to Monaghan, 1 run

7.5
.

Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs

7.4
1

King defends for a run.

7.3
4

Dattani to King, 4 runs

7.2
4

Dattani to King, 4 runs

7.1
1

Dattani to Monaghan, 1 run

6.6
.

Gibb to King, 0 runs

6.5
.

Gibb to King, 0 runs

6.4
.

Gibb to King, 0 runs

6.3
4

Gibb to King, 4 runs

6.2
4

Gibb to King, 4 runs

6.1
.

Gibb to King, 0 runs

5.6
.

Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs

5.5
.

Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs

5.4
.

Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs

5.3
.

Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs

5.2
1

Dattani to King, 1 run

5.1
.

Dattani to King, 0 runs

4.6
1

Gibb to King, 1 run

4.5
4

Gibb to King, 4 runs

4.4
.

Gibb to King, 0 runs

4.3
.

Gibb to King, 0 runs

4.2
.

Gibb to King, 0 runs

4.1
.

Gibb to King, 0 runs

3.6
.

Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs

3.5
4

Dattani to Monaghan, 4 runs

3.4
.

Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs

3.3
1

Dattani to King, 1 run

3.2
.

Dattani to King, 0 runs

3.1
.

Dattani to King, 0 runs

2.6
4

Gibb to Monaghan, 4 runs

2.5
.

Gibb to Monaghan, 0 runs

2.4
4

Gibb to Monaghan, 4 runs

2.3
.

Gibb to Monaghan, 0 runs

2.2
.

Gibb to Monaghan, 0 runs

2.1
.

Gibb to Monaghan, 0 runs

1.6
4

Dattani to King, 4 runs

1.5
4

Dattani to King, 4 runs

1.4
4

Dattani to King, 4 runs

1.3
.

Dattani to King, 0 runs

1.2
.

Dattani to King, 0 runs

1.1
1

Dattani to Monaghan, 1 run

0.6
.

Gibb to King, 0 runs

0.5
1

Gibb to Monaghan, 1 run

0.4
.

Gibb to Monaghan, 0 runs

0.3
1

Gibb to King, 1 run

0.2
1

Gibb to Monaghan, 1 run

0.1
1

Gibb to King, 1 run