Squads Surrey vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 19.08.2026

List a

SUR
SUR
HAM
HAM

Playing

SUR
SUR
HAM
HAM
First TeamSecond Team
Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Burke Emily

all rounder

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Dhaliwal Ivreen K

no information yet

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Tyson Bex

no information yet

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Bench

SUR
SUR
HAM
HAM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet