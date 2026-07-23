Squads Surrey vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 19.08.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Adams Georgia
batsman
Burke Emily
all rounder
Bell Lauren
bowler
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Kemp Freya
bowler
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Dhaliwal Ivreen K
no information yet
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Smith Linsey
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Harris Laura
batsman
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Sturge Megan
bowler
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Miles Bethan
bowler
Tyson Bex
no information yet
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Spence Jemima
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Match has not started yet