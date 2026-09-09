Highlights Surrey vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026

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SUR
SUR
WAR
WAR

(0 ov.) 55/10

18.3
W

Monaghan to Brett, wicket (caught - Brett)

18.2
1

Monaghan to Baker, 1 run

18.1
.

Monaghan to Baker, 0 runs

17.6
1

Moore to Baker, 1 run

17.5
.

Moore to Baker, 0 runs

17.4
.

Moore to Baker, 0 runs

17.3
1

Moore to Brett, 1 run

17.2
.

Moore to Brett, 0 runs

17.1
.

Moore to Brett, 0 runs

17.1
1

Moore to Brett, wide

16.6
.

Monaghan to Baker, 0 runs

16.5
1

Monaghan to Brett, 1 run

16.4
4

Monaghan to Brett, 4 runs

16.3
.

Monaghan to Brett, 0 runs

16.2
.

Monaghan to Brett, 0 runs

16.1
W

Monaghan to Mary Taylor, wicket (caught - Mary Taylor)

15.6
.

Luus to Baker, 0 runs

15.5
4

Luus to Baker, 4 runs

15.4
.

Luus to Baker, 0 runs

15.3
1

Luus to Mary Taylor, 1 run

15.2
.

Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

15.1
.

Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

14.6
.

Monaghan to Baker, 0 runs

14.6
nb

Monaghan to Mary Taylor, no ball + 1 run

14.5
.

Monaghan to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

14.4
1

Monaghan to Baker, 1 run

14.3
W

Monaghan to Arlott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Arlott)

14.2
.

Monaghan to Arlott, 0 runs

14.1
.

Monaghan to Arlott, 0 runs

14.1
1

Monaghan to Arlott, wide

13.6
.

Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

13.5
.

Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

13.4
.

Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

13.3
.

Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

13.2
.

Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

13.1
.

Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

12.6
.

Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs

12.5
.

Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs

12.4
.

Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs

12.4
1

Coppack to Arlott, wide

12.3
1

Coppack to Mary Taylor, 1 run

12.2
4

Coppack to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

12.1
.

Coppack to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

11.6
.

Luus to Arlott, 0 runs

11.5
.

Luus to Arlott, 0 runs

11.4
.

Luus to Arlott, 0 runs

11.3
.

Luus to Arlott, 0 runs

11.2
1

Luus to Mary Taylor, 1 run

11.1
.

Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

10.6
.

Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs

10.5
1

Coppack to Mary Taylor, 1 run

10.5
1

Coppack to Mary Taylor, wide

10.4
W

Coppack to Wraith, appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)

10.3
.

Coppack to Wraith, 0 runs

10.2
.

Coppack to Wraith, 0 runs

10.1
.

Coppack to Wraith, 0 runs

9.6
.

Luus to Arlott, 0 runs

9.5
.

Luus to Arlott, 0 runs

9.4
W

Luus to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)

9.3
.

Luus to Pavely, 0 runs

9.2
.

Luus to Pavely, 0 runs

9.1
.

Luus to Pavely, 0 runs

8.6
.

Coppack to Wraith, 0 runs

8.5
.

Coppack to Wraith, 0 runs

8.4
W

Coppack to George, appeal, wicket (bowled - George)

8.3
.

Coppack to George, 0 runs

8.2
.

Coppack to George, 0 runs

8.1
4

Coppack to George, 4 runs

7.6
.

Luus to Pavely, 0 runs

7.5
.

Luus to Pavely, 0 runs

7.4
.

Luus to Pavely, 0 runs

7.4
1

Luus to Pavely, wide

7.3
.

Luus to Pavely, 0 runs

7.2
1

Luus to George, 1 run

7.1
.

Luus to George, 0 runs

6.6
.

Coppack to Pavely, 0 runs

6.5
W

Coppack to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)

6.4
1

Coppack to George, 1 run

6.3
1

Coppack to Freeborn, 1 run

6.2
2

Coppack to Freeborn, 2 runs

6.1
W

Coppack to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)

5.6
4

Luus to George, 4 runs

5.5
.

Luus to George, 0 runs

5.4
.

Luus to George, 0 runs

5.3
.

Luus to George, 0 runs

5.2
.

Luus to George, 0 runs

5.1
.

Luus to George, 0 runs

4.6
1

Coppack to George, 1 run

4.5
1

Coppack to Halliday, 1 run

4.4
.

Coppack to Halliday, 0 runs

4.3
.

Coppack to Halliday, 0 runs

4.2
1

Coppack to George, 1 run

4.2
1

Coppack to George, wide

4.1
.

Coppack to George, 0 runs

3.6
.

Luus to Halliday, 0 runs

3.5
W

Luus to Surenkumar, wicket (lbw - Surenkumar)

3.4
.

Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.3
.

Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.2
4

Luus to Surenkumar, 4 runs

3.1
.

Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.6
.

Coppack to George, 0 runs

2.5
1

Coppack to Surenkumar, leg bye

2.4
.

Coppack to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.3
.

Coppack to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.1
.

Coppack to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.6
1

Luus to Surenkumar, 1 run

1.5
.

Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.4
.

Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.3
.

Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.2
.

Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.1
2

Luus to Surenkumar, 2 runs

0.6
W

Coppack to Austin, wicket (caught - Austin)

0.6
1

Coppack to Austin, wide

0.5
.

Coppack to Austin, 0 runs

0.4
.

Coppack to Austin, 0 runs

0.3
.

Coppack to Austin, 0 runs

0.2
.

Coppack to Austin, 0 runs

0.1
.

Coppack to Austin, 0 runs

0.1
1

Coppack to Austin, wide