Highlights Surrey vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026
Monaghan to Brett, wicket (caught - Brett)
Monaghan to Baker, 1 run
Monaghan to Baker, 0 runs
Moore to Baker, 1 run
Moore to Baker, 0 runs
Moore to Baker, 0 runs
Moore to Brett, 1 run
Moore to Brett, 0 runs
Moore to Brett, 0 runs
Moore to Brett, wide
Monaghan to Baker, 0 runs
Monaghan to Brett, 1 run
Monaghan to Brett, 4 runs
Monaghan to Brett, 0 runs
Monaghan to Brett, 0 runs
Monaghan to Mary Taylor, wicket (caught - Mary Taylor)
Luus to Baker, 0 runs
Luus to Baker, 4 runs
Luus to Baker, 0 runs
Luus to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Monaghan to Baker, 0 runs
Monaghan to Mary Taylor, no ball + 1 run
Monaghan to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Monaghan to Baker, 1 run
Monaghan to Arlott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Arlott)
Monaghan to Arlott, 0 runs
Monaghan to Arlott, 0 runs
Monaghan to Arlott, wide
Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs
Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs
Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs
Coppack to Arlott, wide
Coppack to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Coppack to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Coppack to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Luus to Arlott, 0 runs
Luus to Arlott, 0 runs
Luus to Arlott, 0 runs
Luus to Arlott, 0 runs
Luus to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Luus to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs
Coppack to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Coppack to Mary Taylor, wide
Coppack to Wraith, appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)
Coppack to Wraith, 0 runs
Coppack to Wraith, 0 runs
Coppack to Wraith, 0 runs
Luus to Arlott, 0 runs
Luus to Arlott, 0 runs
Luus to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)
Luus to Pavely, 0 runs
Luus to Pavely, 0 runs
Luus to Pavely, 0 runs
Coppack to Wraith, 0 runs
Coppack to Wraith, 0 runs
Coppack to George, appeal, wicket (bowled - George)
Coppack to George, 0 runs
Coppack to George, 0 runs
Coppack to George, 4 runs
Luus to Pavely, 0 runs
Luus to Pavely, 0 runs
Luus to Pavely, 0 runs
Luus to Pavely, wide
Luus to Pavely, 0 runs
Luus to George, 1 run
Luus to George, 0 runs
Coppack to Pavely, 0 runs
Coppack to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)
Coppack to George, 1 run
Coppack to Freeborn, 1 run
Coppack to Freeborn, 2 runs
Coppack to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)
Luus to George, 4 runs
Luus to George, 0 runs
Luus to George, 0 runs
Luus to George, 0 runs
Luus to George, 0 runs
Luus to George, 0 runs
Coppack to George, 1 run
Coppack to Halliday, 1 run
Coppack to Halliday, 0 runs
Coppack to Halliday, 0 runs
Coppack to George, 1 run
Coppack to George, wide
Coppack to George, 0 runs
Luus to Halliday, 0 runs
Luus to Surenkumar, wicket (lbw - Surenkumar)
Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Luus to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Coppack to George, 0 runs
Coppack to Surenkumar, leg bye
Coppack to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Coppack to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Coppack to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Luus to Surenkumar, 1 run
Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Luus to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Luus to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Coppack to Austin, wicket (caught - Austin)
Coppack to Austin, wide
Coppack to Austin, 0 runs
Coppack to Austin, 0 runs
Coppack to Austin, 0 runs
Coppack to Austin, 0 runs
Coppack to Austin, 0 runs
Coppack to Austin, wide