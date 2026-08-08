Match details Surrey vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026

List a

SUR
SUR
WAR
WAR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 09, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersBrown Maitlan, Burke Emily, Capsey Alice, Chathli Kira Meghan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Cranstone Aylish, Davidson-Richards Alice, Dhaliwal Ivreen K, Dunkley Sophia, Franklin Phoebe, Gregory Danielle, Harris Laura, King Rachel, Lambert Charlotte, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Miles Bethan, Monaghan Alice, Scholfield Paige, Smith Bryony, Spence Jemima, Wyatt Danielle
Benchno information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersArlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Brett Phoebe, Brewer Chloe, Davis Georgia, Ellis Bethan, Freeborn Abbey, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Perrin Davina, Redmayne Georgia, Stonehouse Alexa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Wong Issy, Wraith Natasha
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet