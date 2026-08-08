Squads Surrey vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026

List a

SUR
SUR
WAR
WAR

Playing

SUR
SUR
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Burke Emily

all rounder

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Dhaliwal Ivreen K

no information yet

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Wong Issy

bowler

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Bench

SUR
SUR
WAR
WAR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet