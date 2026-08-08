Squads Surrey vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Arlott Emily
bowler
Burke Emily
all rounder
Baker Hannah
bowler
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Davis Georgia
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
George Katie
bowler
Dhaliwal Ivreen K
no information yet
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Harris Laura
batsman
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Wong Issy
bowler
Miles Bethan
bowler
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Spence Jemima
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Match has not started yet