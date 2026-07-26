Highlights Gloucestershire vs Kent List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

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List a

County Ground

GLO
GLO

(13 ov.) 56/0

KEN
KEN

208

12.2
1

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

12.1
.

Singh to Bracey, 0 runs

11.6
1

Evison to Bracey, 1 run

11.5
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

11.4
1

Evison to Bancroft, 1 run

11.3
.

Evison to Bancroft, 0 runs

11.2
1

Evison to Bracey, 1 run

11.1
1

Evison to Bancroft, 1 run

10.6
.

Singh to Bracey, 0 runs

10.5
4

Singh to Bracey, 4 runs

10.4
.

Singh to Bracey, 0 runs

10.3
1

Singh to Bancroft, 1 run

10.2
.

Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

10.1
1

Singh to Bracey, 1 run

9.6
1

Evison to Bracey, 1 run

9.5
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

9.4
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

9.3
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

9.2
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

9.1
1

Evison to Bancroft, bye

8.6
4

Milnes to Bracey, 4 runs

8.5
.

Milnes to Bracey, 0 runs

8.4
.

Milnes to Bracey, 0 runs

8.3
.

Milnes to Bracey, 0 runs

8.2
1

Milnes to Bancroft, 1 run

8.1
4

Milnes to Bancroft, 4 runs

7.6
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

7.5
1

Evison to Bancroft, 1 run

7.4
.

Evison to Bancroft, 0 runs

7.3
4

Evison to Bancroft, 4 runs

7.2
.

Evison to Bancroft, 0 runs

7.1
1

Evison to Bracey, 1 run

6.6
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.5
1

Milnes to Bracey, 1 run

6.4
.

Milnes to Bracey, 0 runs

6.3
1

Milnes to Bancroft, 1 run

6.2
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.1
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.6
.

Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs

5.5
.

Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs

5.4
6

Stewart to Bracey, 6 runs

5.3
.

Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs

5.2
.

Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs

5.1
.

Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs

4.6
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.5
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.4
4

Milnes to Bancroft, 4 leg byes

4.3
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.2
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.1
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

3.6
.

Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs

3.5
4

Stewart to Bracey, 4 runs

3.4
1

Stewart to Bancroft, 1 run

3.3
.

Stewart to Bancroft, appeal

3.2
.

Stewart to Bancroft, 0 runs

3.1
.

Stewart to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.6
.

Milnes to Bracey, 0 runs

2.5
4

Milnes to Bracey, 4 runs

2.4
.

Milnes to Bracey, 0 runs

2.3
1lb

Bancroft plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

2.2
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.1
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.6
.

Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs

1.5
.

Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs

1.4
.

Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs

1.3
2

Stewart to Bracey, 2 runs

1.2
.

Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs

1.1
.

Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs

0.6
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.5
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.4
.

Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs

48.4
W

Ahmed to Milnes, appeal, wicket (caught - Milnes)

48.3
1

Ahmed to Parkinson, 1 run

48.2
.

Ahmed to Parkinson, 0 runs

48.1
.

Ahmed to Parkinson, 0 runs

47.6
1

Williams to Parkinson, 1 run

47.5
1

Williams to Milnes, 1 run

47.4
1

Williams to Parkinson, 1 run

47.3
.

Williams to Parkinson, 0 runs

47.2
W

Williams to Stewart, appeal, wicket (caught - Stewart)

47.1
1

Williams to Milnes, 1 run

47.1
1

Williams to Milnes, wide

46.6
1

Ahmed to Milnes, 1 run

46.5
.

Ahmed to Milnes, 0 runs

46.4
1

Ahmed to Stewart, 1 run

46.3
1

Ahmed to Milnes, 1 run

46.2
1

Ahmed to Stewart, 1 run

46.1
1

Ahmed to Milnes, 1 run

45.6
1

Williams to Milnes, 1 run

45.5
.

Williams to Milnes, 0 runs

45.4
W

Williams to Singh, appeal, wicket (caught - Singh)

45.3
1

Williams to Stewart, 1 run

45.2
.

Williams to Stewart, 0 runs

45.1
1

Williams to Singh, 1 run

44.6
1

Luke Charlesworth to Singh, 1 run

44.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Stewart, 1 run

44.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Stewart, 0 runs

44.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Evison)

44.2
4

Luke Charlesworth to Evison, 4 runs

44.1
1

Luke Charlesworth to Singh, 1 run

43.6
2

van Buuren to Evison, 2 runs

43.5
1

van Buuren to Singh, 1 run

43.4
1

van Buuren to Evison, 1 run

43.3
1

van Buuren to Singh, 1 run

43.2
6

van Buuren to Singh, 6 runs

43.1
1

van Buuren to Evison, 1 run

42.6
1

Luke Charlesworth to Evison, 1 run

42.5
.

Luke Charlesworth to Evison, 0 runs

42.4
1

Luke Charlesworth to Singh, 1 run

42.3
1

Luke Charlesworth to Evison, leg bye

42.2
.

Luke Charlesworth to Evison, 0 runs

42.1
.

Luke Charlesworth to Evison, 0 runs

41.6
.

Taylor to Singh, 0 runs

41.5
1

Taylor to Evison, 1 run

41.4
1

Taylor to Singh, 1 run

41.3
.

Taylor to Singh, 0 runs

41.2
6

Taylor to Singh, 6 runs

41.1
2

Taylor to Singh, 2 runs

40.6
W

Rao to Northeast, appeal, wicket (caught - Northeast)

40.5
1

Rao to Singh, 1 run

40.4
1

Rao to Northeast, 1 run

40.3
.

Rao to Northeast, 0 runs

40.2
4

Rao to Northeast, 4 runs

40.1
2

Rao to Northeast, 2 runs

39.6
1

Taylor to Northeast, 1 run

39.5
.

Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs

39.4
2

Taylor to Northeast, 2 runs

39.3
1

Taylor to Singh, 1 run

39.2
4

Taylor to Singh, 4 runs

39.1
.

Taylor to Singh, 0 runs

38.6
2

Rao to Northeast, 2 runs

38.5
1

Rao to Singh, 1 run

38.4
.

Rao to Singh, 0 runs

38.3
4

Rao to Singh, 4 runs

38.2
.

Rao to Singh, 0 runs

38.1
.

Rao to Singh, 0 runs

37.6
1

van Buuren to Singh, 1 run

37.5
1

van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run

37.4
.

van Buuren to Northeast, 0 runs

37.3
1

van Buuren to Singh, 1 run

37.2
6

van Buuren to Singh, 6 runs

37.1
1

van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run

36.6
.

Price to Singh, 0 runs

36.5
.

Price to Singh, 0 runs

36.4
1

Price to Northeast, 1 run

36.3
6

Price to Northeast, 6 runs

36.2
1

Price to Singh, 1 run

36.1
1

Price to Northeast, 1 run

35.6
1

van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run

35.5
2

van Buuren to Northeast, 2 runs

35.4
1

van Buuren to Singh, 1 run

35.3
.

van Buuren to Singh, 0 runs

35.2
.

van Buuren to Singh, 0 runs

35.1
1

van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run

34.6
.

Price to Singh, 0 runs

34.5
.

Price to Singh, 0 runs

34.4
.

Price to Singh, 0 runs

34.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Denly)

34.2
1

Price to Northeast, 1 run

34.1
2

Price to Northeast, 2 runs

33.6
4

van Buuren to Denly, 4 runs

33.5
.

van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs

33.4
.

van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs

33.3
1

van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run

33.2
.

van Buuren to Northeast, 0 runs

33.1
1

van Buuren to Denly, 1 run

32.6
1

Price to Denly, 1 run

32.5
1

Price to Northeast, 1 run

32.4
1

Price to Denly, 1 run

32.3
1lb

Price to Northeast, leg bye, appeal

32.2
1

Price to Denly, 1 run

32.1
1

Price to Northeast, 1 run

31.6
.

van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs

31.5
.

van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs

31.4
.

van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs

31.3
.

van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs

31.2
.

van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs

31.1
1

van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run

30.6
1

Williams to Northeast, 1 run

30.5
.

Williams to Northeast, 0 runs

30.4
1

Williams to Denly, 1 run

30.3
.

Williams to Denly, 0 runs

30.2
2

Williams to Denly, 2 runs

30.1
1

Williams to Northeast, 1 run

29.6
2

van Buuren to Denly, 2 runs

29.5
.

van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs

29.4
1

van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run

29.3
1

van Buuren to Denly, 1 run

29.2
1

van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run

29.1
.

van Buuren to Northeast, 0 runs

28.6
1

Williams to Northeast, 1 run

28.5
.

Williams to Northeast, 0 runs

28.4
.

Williams to Northeast, 0 runs

28.3
1

Williams to Denly, 1 run

28.2
.

Williams to Denly, 0 runs

28.1
1

Williams to Northeast, 1 run

27.6
.

van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs

27.5
1

van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run

27.4
1

van Buuren to Denly, 1 run

27.3
.

van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs

27.2
1

van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run

27.1
.

van Buuren to Northeast, 0 runs

26.6
W

Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, appeal, wicket (caught - Benjamin)

26.5
4

Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 4 runs

26.4
1

Northeast defends for a run.

26.3
.

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs

26.2
.

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs

26.1
1

Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 1 run

25.6
.

van Buuren to Northeast, 0 runs

25.5
1

van Buuren to Benjamin, 1 run

25.4
.

van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs

25.3
.

van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs

25.2
.

van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs

25.1
.

van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs

24.6
1

Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 1 run

24.5
.

Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 0 runs

24.4
1

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 1 run

24.3
1

Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 1 run

24.2
.

Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 0 runs

24.1
1

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 1 run

23.6
.

van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs

23.5
.

van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs

23.4
.

van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs

23.3
.

van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs

23.2
2

van Buuren to Benjamin, 2 runs

23.1
.

van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs

22.6
4

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 4 runs

22.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 1 run

22.4
1

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, leg bye

22.3
1

Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 1 run

22.2
1

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 1 run

22.1
.

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs

21.6
.

Ahmed to Benjamin, 0 runs

21.5
.

Ahmed to Benjamin, 0 runs

21.4
.

Ahmed to Benjamin, 0 runs

21.3
2

Ahmed to Benjamin, 2 runs

21.2
.

Ahmed to Benjamin, 0 runs

21.1
1

Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run

20.6
1

Rao to Northeast, 1 run

20.5
1

Rao to Benjamin, 1 run

20.4
1

Rao to Northeast, 1 run

20.3
1

Rao to Benjamin, 1 run

20.2
1

Rao to Northeast, 1 run

20.1
1

Rao to Benjamin, 1 run

19.6
.

Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs

19.5
.

Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs

19.4
.

Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs

19.3
1

Ahmed to Benjamin, 1 run

19.2
.

Ahmed to Benjamin, 0 runs

19.1
1

Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run

18.6
.

Rao to Benjamin, 0 runs

18.5
1

Rao to Northeast, 1 run

18.4
.

Rao to Northeast, 0 runs

18.3
.

Rao to Northeast, 0 runs

18.2
1

Rao to Benjamin, 1 run

18.1
3

Rao to Northeast, 3 runs

17.6
1

Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run

17.5
.

Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs

17.4
1

Ahmed to Benjamin, 1 run

17.3
W

Ahmed to Finch, appeal, wicket (bowled - Finch)

17.2
.

Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs

17.1
1

Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run

16.6
1

Rao to Northeast, 1 run

16.5
.

Rao to Northeast, appeal

16.4
.

Rao to Northeast, 0 runs

16.3
.

Rao to Northeast, 0 runs

16.2
.

Rao to Northeast, 0 runs

16.1
.

Rao to Northeast, 0 runs

15.6
1

Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run

15.5
1

Ahmed to Finch, 1 run

15.4
.

Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs

15.3
.

Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs

15.2
1

Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run

15.1
.

Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs

14.6
2

Rao to Finch, 2 runs

14.5
.

Rao to Finch, 0 runs

14.4
1

Rao to Northeast, 1 run

14.3
.

Rao to Northeast, 0 runs

14.2
.

Rao to Northeast, 0 runs

14.1
.

0 runs

13.6
.

Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs

13.5
.

Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs

13.4
.

Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs

13.3
.

Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs

13.2
1

Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run

13.1
.

Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs

12.6
.

Rao to Finch, 0 runs

12.5
.

Rao to Finch, 0 runs

12.4
.

Rao to Finch, 0 runs

12.3
1

Rao to Northeast, 1 run

12.2
.

Rao to Northeast, 0 runs

12.1
.

Rao to Northeast, 0 runs

11.6
.

Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs

11.5
.

Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs

11.4
1

Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run

11.3
.

Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs

11.2
.

Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs

11.1
.

Ahmed to Northeast, appeal

10.6
.

Williams to Finch, 0 runs

10.5
.

Williams to Finch, 0 runs

10.4
.

Williams to Finch, 0 runs

10.3
1

Williams to Northeast, 1 run

10.2
1

Williams to Finch, 1 run

10.1
1

Williams to Northeast, 1 run

9.6
.

Luke Charlesworth to Finch, 0 runs

9.5
.

Luke Charlesworth to Finch, 0 runs

9.4
4

Luke Charlesworth to Finch, 4 runs

9.3
.

Luke Charlesworth to Finch, 0 runs

9.2
W

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dawkins)

9.1
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

8.6
4

Williams to Northeast, 4 runs

8.5
1

Williams to Dawkins, 1 run

8.4
1

Williams to Northeast, 1 run

8.3
.

Williams to Northeast, 0 runs

8.2
.

Williams to Northeast, 0 runs

8.1
.

Williams to Northeast, 0 runs

7.6
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

7.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 1 run

7.4
4

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 4 runs

7.3
.

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs

7.2
.

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs

7.1
.

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs

6.6
.

Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs

6.4
.

Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs

6.3
.

Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs

6.2
1

Williams to Northeast, 1 run

6.1
.

Williams to Northeast, 0 runs

5.6
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

5.5
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

5.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

5.3
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

5.2
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

5.1
1

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 1 run

4.6
.

Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs

4.5
1

Williams to Northeast, 1 run

4.4
1

Williams to Dawkins, 1 run

4.3
.

Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs

4.2
.

Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs

4.1
.

Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs

3.6
.

Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs

3.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 1 run

3.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

3.3
4

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 4 runs

3.2
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

3.1
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

2.6
.

Williams to Northeast, 0 runs

2.5
2

Williams to Northeast, 2 runs

2.4
.

Williams to Northeast, 0 runs

2.3
.

Williams to Northeast, 0 runs

2.2
W

Williams to Bell-Drummond, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bell-Drummond)

2.1
.

Williams to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

1.6
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

1.5
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

1.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, wide

1.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

1.3
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, appeal

1.2
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

1.1
.

Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.6
1

Williams to Dawkins, 1 run

0.5
1

Williams to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

0.4
1

Williams to Dawkins, 1 run

0.3
.

Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.2
.

Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.1
.

Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs