Highlights Gloucestershire vs Kent List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 1 run
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bancroft, 1 run
Evison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 1 run
Evison to Bancroft, 1 run
Singh to Bracey, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 4 runs
Singh to Bracey, 0 runs
Singh to Bancroft, 1 run
Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 1 run
Evison to Bracey, 1 run
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bancroft, bye
Milnes to Bracey, 4 runs
Milnes to Bracey, 0 runs
Milnes to Bracey, 0 runs
Milnes to Bracey, 0 runs
Milnes to Bancroft, 1 run
Milnes to Bancroft, 4 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bancroft, 1 run
Evison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Evison to Bancroft, 4 runs
Evison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 1 run
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Milnes to Bracey, 1 run
Milnes to Bracey, 0 runs
Milnes to Bancroft, 1 run
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 6 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Milnes to Bancroft, 4 leg byes
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 4 runs
Stewart to Bancroft, 1 run
Stewart to Bancroft, appeal
Stewart to Bancroft, 0 runs
Stewart to Bancroft, 0 runs
Milnes to Bracey, 0 runs
Milnes to Bracey, 4 runs
Milnes to Bracey, 0 runs
Bancroft plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 2 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs
Stewart to Bracey, 0 runs
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Milnes to Bancroft, 0 runs
Ahmed to Milnes, appeal, wicket (caught - Milnes)
Ahmed to Parkinson, 1 run
Ahmed to Parkinson, 0 runs
Ahmed to Parkinson, 0 runs
Williams to Parkinson, 1 run
Williams to Milnes, 1 run
Williams to Parkinson, 1 run
Williams to Parkinson, 0 runs
Williams to Stewart, appeal, wicket (caught - Stewart)
Williams to Milnes, 1 run
Williams to Milnes, wide
Ahmed to Milnes, 1 run
Ahmed to Milnes, 0 runs
Ahmed to Stewart, 1 run
Ahmed to Milnes, 1 run
Ahmed to Stewart, 1 run
Ahmed to Milnes, 1 run
Williams to Milnes, 1 run
Williams to Milnes, 0 runs
Williams to Singh, appeal, wicket (caught - Singh)
Williams to Stewart, 1 run
Williams to Stewart, 0 runs
Williams to Singh, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Singh, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Stewart, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Stewart, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Evison)
Luke Charlesworth to Evison, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Singh, 1 run
van Buuren to Evison, 2 runs
van Buuren to Singh, 1 run
van Buuren to Evison, 1 run
van Buuren to Singh, 1 run
van Buuren to Singh, 6 runs
van Buuren to Evison, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Evison, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Evison, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Singh, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Evison, leg bye
Luke Charlesworth to Evison, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Evison, 0 runs
Taylor to Singh, 0 runs
Taylor to Evison, 1 run
Taylor to Singh, 1 run
Taylor to Singh, 0 runs
Taylor to Singh, 6 runs
Taylor to Singh, 2 runs
Rao to Northeast, appeal, wicket (caught - Northeast)
Rao to Singh, 1 run
Rao to Northeast, 1 run
Rao to Northeast, 0 runs
Rao to Northeast, 4 runs
Rao to Northeast, 2 runs
Taylor to Northeast, 1 run
Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs
Taylor to Northeast, 2 runs
Taylor to Singh, 1 run
Taylor to Singh, 4 runs
Taylor to Singh, 0 runs
Rao to Northeast, 2 runs
Rao to Singh, 1 run
Rao to Singh, 0 runs
Rao to Singh, 4 runs
Rao to Singh, 0 runs
Rao to Singh, 0 runs
van Buuren to Singh, 1 run
van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run
van Buuren to Northeast, 0 runs
van Buuren to Singh, 1 run
van Buuren to Singh, 6 runs
van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run
Price to Singh, 0 runs
Price to Singh, 0 runs
Price to Northeast, 1 run
Price to Northeast, 6 runs
Price to Singh, 1 run
Price to Northeast, 1 run
van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run
van Buuren to Northeast, 2 runs
van Buuren to Singh, 1 run
van Buuren to Singh, 0 runs
van Buuren to Singh, 0 runs
van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run
Price to Singh, 0 runs
Price to Singh, 0 runs
Price to Singh, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Denly)
Price to Northeast, 1 run
Price to Northeast, 2 runs
van Buuren to Denly, 4 runs
van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs
van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs
van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run
van Buuren to Northeast, 0 runs
van Buuren to Denly, 1 run
Price to Denly, 1 run
Price to Northeast, 1 run
Price to Denly, 1 run
Price to Northeast, leg bye, appeal
Price to Denly, 1 run
Price to Northeast, 1 run
van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs
van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs
van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs
van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs
van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs
van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run
Williams to Northeast, 1 run
Williams to Northeast, 0 runs
Williams to Denly, 1 run
Williams to Denly, 0 runs
Williams to Denly, 2 runs
Williams to Northeast, 1 run
van Buuren to Denly, 2 runs
van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs
van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run
van Buuren to Denly, 1 run
van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run
van Buuren to Northeast, 0 runs
Williams to Northeast, 1 run
Williams to Northeast, 0 runs
Williams to Northeast, 0 runs
Williams to Denly, 1 run
Williams to Denly, 0 runs
Williams to Northeast, 1 run
van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs
van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run
van Buuren to Denly, 1 run
van Buuren to Denly, 0 runs
van Buuren to Northeast, 1 run
van Buuren to Northeast, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, appeal, wicket (caught - Benjamin)
Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 4 runs
Northeast defends for a run.
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 1 run
van Buuren to Northeast, 0 runs
van Buuren to Benjamin, 1 run
van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs
van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs
van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs
van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 1 run
van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs
van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs
van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs
van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs
van Buuren to Benjamin, 2 runs
van Buuren to Benjamin, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, leg bye
Luke Charlesworth to Benjamin, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs
Ahmed to Benjamin, 0 runs
Ahmed to Benjamin, 0 runs
Ahmed to Benjamin, 0 runs
Ahmed to Benjamin, 2 runs
Ahmed to Benjamin, 0 runs
Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run
Rao to Northeast, 1 run
Rao to Benjamin, 1 run
Rao to Northeast, 1 run
Rao to Benjamin, 1 run
Rao to Northeast, 1 run
Rao to Benjamin, 1 run
Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs
Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs
Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs
Ahmed to Benjamin, 1 run
Ahmed to Benjamin, 0 runs
Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run
Rao to Benjamin, 0 runs
Rao to Northeast, 1 run
Rao to Northeast, 0 runs
Rao to Northeast, 0 runs
Rao to Benjamin, 1 run
Rao to Northeast, 3 runs
Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run
Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs
Ahmed to Benjamin, 1 run
Ahmed to Finch, appeal, wicket (bowled - Finch)
Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs
Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run
Rao to Northeast, 1 run
Rao to Northeast, appeal
Rao to Northeast, 0 runs
Rao to Northeast, 0 runs
Rao to Northeast, 0 runs
Rao to Northeast, 0 runs
Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run
Ahmed to Finch, 1 run
Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs
Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs
Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run
Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs
Rao to Finch, 2 runs
Rao to Finch, 0 runs
Rao to Northeast, 1 run
Rao to Northeast, 0 runs
Rao to Northeast, 0 runs
0 runs
Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs
Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs
Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs
Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs
Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run
Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs
Rao to Finch, 0 runs
Rao to Finch, 0 runs
Rao to Finch, 0 runs
Rao to Northeast, 1 run
Rao to Northeast, 0 runs
Rao to Northeast, 0 runs
Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs
Ahmed to Finch, 0 runs
Ahmed to Northeast, 1 run
Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs
Ahmed to Northeast, 0 runs
Ahmed to Northeast, appeal
Williams to Finch, 0 runs
Williams to Finch, 0 runs
Williams to Finch, 0 runs
Williams to Northeast, 1 run
Williams to Finch, 1 run
Williams to Northeast, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Finch, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Finch, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Finch, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Finch, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dawkins)
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Williams to Northeast, 4 runs
Williams to Dawkins, 1 run
Williams to Northeast, 1 run
Williams to Northeast, 0 runs
Williams to Northeast, 0 runs
Williams to Northeast, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs
Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs
Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs
Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs
Williams to Northeast, 1 run
Williams to Northeast, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 1 run
Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs
Williams to Northeast, 1 run
Williams to Dawkins, 1 run
Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs
Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs
Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Northeast, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Williams to Northeast, 0 runs
Williams to Northeast, 2 runs
Williams to Northeast, 0 runs
Williams to Northeast, 0 runs
Williams to Bell-Drummond, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bell-Drummond)
Williams to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, wide
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, appeal
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Dawkins, 0 runs
Williams to Dawkins, 1 run
Williams to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Williams to Dawkins, 1 run
Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs
Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs
Williams to Dawkins, 0 runs