Match details Gloucestershire vs Kent List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

List a

GLO
GLO
KEN
KEN

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Akhter Zaman, Ali Anwar, Bancroft Cameron, Boorman Thomas, Bracey James, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, De Lange Marchant, Dent Chris, Goodman Dominic Charles, Hammond Miles, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Glenn, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Price Tom, Roelofsen Grant, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Smith Tom, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Tector Harry, van Buuren Graeme, Wells Ben
Benchno information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Bartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Bhuiyan Arafat, Billings Sam, Cohen Michael, Compton Ben, Crawley Zak, Curtiss Olly, Daly Ellis, Dawkins Ben, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Garrett George, Hogan Michael, Jas Singh, Khushi Feroze, Klaassen Fred, Linde George, Muyeye Tawanda, Nijjar Aron, O Riordan Marcus, Parkinson Matt, Qadri Hamidullah, Quinn Matt, Richardson Kane, Rizvi Mohammed, Rogers Tom, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Can Ekansh, Singh Ekansh, Stewart Grant, Stobo Charles, Swanepoel Beyers
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet