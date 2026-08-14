Highlights Lancashire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 14.08.2026
Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run
Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs
Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs
Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs
Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs
Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs
Balderson to Rhodes, leg bye
Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run
Shetty to Rhodes, 6 runs
Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs
Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs
Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs
Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs
Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs
Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs
Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs
Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs
Balderson to Rhodes, 1 run
Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs
Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run
Shetty to Bedingham, 1 run
Shetty to Bedingham, 0 runs
Shetty to Bedingham, 0 runs
Shetty to Bedingham, 0 runs
Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run
Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs
Balderson to Rhodes, 1 run
Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs
Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs
Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs
Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs
Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run
Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs
Shetty to Bedingham, 1 run
Shetty to Bedingham, 0 runs
Shetty to McKinney, appeal, wicket (caught - McKinney)
Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run
Balderson to McKinney, 0 runs
Balderson to Rhodes, 1 run
Balderson to McKinney, 1 run
Balderson to McKinney, 0 runs
Balderson to McKinney, 0 runs
Balderson to McKinney, 0 runs
Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs
Shetty to McKinney, 1 run
Shetty to McKinney, 2 runs
Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run
Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs
Shetty to McKinney, 1 run
Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs
Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs
Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs
Balderson to McKinney, 1 run
Balderson to McKinney, 0 runs
Balderson to McKinney, 4 runs
Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs
Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs
Shetty to Lees, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lees)
Shetty to Lees, 0 runs
Shetty to Lees, 0 runs
Shetty to Lees, 6 runs
Bailey to McKinney, 0 runs
Bailey to Lees, 1 run
Bailey to Lees, 0 runs
Bailey to Lees, 0 runs
Bailey to McKinney, 1 run
Bailey to Lees, 1 run
Aspinwall to McKinney, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, 1 run
Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, 4 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs
Bailey to McKinney, 2 runs
Bailey to McKinney, 0 runs
Bailey to McKinney, 4 runs
Bailey to Lees, 1 run
Bailey to McKinney, 1 run
Bailey to McKinney, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs
Aspinwall to McKinney, 1 run
Aspinwall to McKinney, 2 runs
Aspinwall to McKinney, 0 runs
Bailey to Lees, 0 runs
Bailey to Lees, 0 runs
Bailey to Lees, 0 runs
Bailey to Lees, 0 runs
Bailey to McKinney, 1 run
Bailey to Lees, 1 run
Aspinwall to Lees, 1 run
Aspinwall to Lees, 4 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, 2 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs
Aspinwall to McKinney, 1 run
Bailey to Lees, 0 runs
Bailey to Lees, 0 runs
Bailey to Lees, 0 runs
Bailey to Lees, 0 runs
Bailey to Lees, 0 runs
Bailey to Lees, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, 1 run
Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, wide
Aspinwall to McKinney, 1 run
Aspinwall to McKinney, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Lees, 1 run
Aspinwall to Lees, 4 runs
Bailey to McKinney, 6 runs
Bailey to Lees, 1 run
Bailey to McKinney, 1 run
Bailey to McKinney, 4 runs
Bailey to McKinney, wide
Bailey to McKinney, 0 runs
Bailey to McKinney, 0 runs