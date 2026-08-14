Highlights Lancashire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 14.08.2026

Live
List a

Old Trafford

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR

(19 ov.) 84/2

19.1
1

Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run

18.6
.

Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs

18.5
.

Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs

18.4
.

Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs

18.3
.

Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs

18.2
.

Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs

18.1
1

Balderson to Rhodes, leg bye

17.6
1

Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run

17.5
6

Shetty to Rhodes, 6 runs

17.4
.

Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs

17.3
.

Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs

17.2
.

Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs

17.1
.

Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs

16.6
.

Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs

16.5
.

Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs

16.4
.

Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs

16.3
.

Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs

16.2
1

Balderson to Rhodes, 1 run

16.1
.

Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs

15.6
1

Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run

15.5
1

Shetty to Bedingham, 1 run

15.4
.

Shetty to Bedingham, 0 runs

15.3
.

Shetty to Bedingham, 0 runs

15.2
.

Shetty to Bedingham, 0 runs

15.1
1

Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run

14.6
.

Balderson to Bedingham, 0 runs

14.5
1

Balderson to Rhodes, 1 run

14.4
.

Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs

14.3
.

Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs

14.2
.

Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs

14.1
.

Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs

13.6
1

Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run

13.5
.

Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs

13.4
1

Shetty to Bedingham, 1 run

13.3
.

Shetty to Bedingham, 0 runs

13.2
W

Shetty to McKinney, appeal, wicket (caught - McKinney)

13.1
1

Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run

12.6
.

Balderson to McKinney, 0 runs

12.5
1

Balderson to Rhodes, 1 run

12.4
1

Balderson to McKinney, 1 run

12.3
.

Balderson to McKinney, 0 runs

12.2
.

Balderson to McKinney, 0 runs

12.1
.

Balderson to McKinney, 0 runs

11.6
.

Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs

11.5
1

Shetty to McKinney, 1 run

11.4
2

Shetty to McKinney, 2 runs

11.3
1

Shetty to Rhodes, 1 run

11.2
.

Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs

11.1
1

Shetty to McKinney, 1 run

10.6
.

Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs

10.5
.

Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs

10.4
.

Balderson to Rhodes, 0 runs

10.3
1

Balderson to McKinney, 1 run

10.2
.

Balderson to McKinney, 0 runs

10.1
4

Balderson to McKinney, 4 runs

9.6
.

Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs

9.5
.

Shetty to Rhodes, 0 runs

9.4
W

Shetty to Lees, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lees)

9.3
.

Shetty to Lees, 0 runs

9.2
.

Shetty to Lees, 0 runs

9.1
6

Shetty to Lees, 6 runs

8.6
.

Bailey to McKinney, 0 runs

8.5
1

Bailey to Lees, 1 run

8.4
.

Bailey to Lees, 0 runs

8.3
.

Bailey to Lees, 0 runs

8.2
1

Bailey to McKinney, 1 run

8.1
1

Bailey to Lees, 1 run

7.6
.

Aspinwall to McKinney, 0 runs

7.5
1

Aspinwall to Lees, 1 run

7.4
.

Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs

7.3
4

Aspinwall to Lees, 4 runs

7.2
.

Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs

7.1
.

Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs

6.6
2

Bailey to McKinney, 2 runs

6.5
.

Bailey to McKinney, 0 runs

6.4
4

Bailey to McKinney, 4 runs

6.3
1

Bailey to Lees, 1 run

6.2
1

Bailey to McKinney, 1 run

6.1
.

Bailey to McKinney, 0 runs

5.6
.

Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs

5.5
.

Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs

5.4
.

Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs

5.3
1

Aspinwall to McKinney, 1 run

5.2
2

Aspinwall to McKinney, 2 runs

5.1
.

Aspinwall to McKinney, 0 runs

4.6
.

Bailey to Lees, 0 runs

4.5
.

Bailey to Lees, 0 runs

4.4
.

Bailey to Lees, 0 runs

4.3
.

Bailey to Lees, 0 runs

4.2
1

Bailey to McKinney, 1 run

4.1
1

Bailey to Lees, 1 run

3.6
1

Aspinwall to Lees, 1 run

3.5
4

Aspinwall to Lees, 4 runs

3.4
.

Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs

3.3
2

Aspinwall to Lees, 2 runs

3.2
.

Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs

3.1
1

Aspinwall to McKinney, 1 run

2.6
.

Bailey to Lees, 0 runs

2.5
.

Bailey to Lees, 0 runs

2.4
.

Bailey to Lees, 0 runs

2.3
.

Bailey to Lees, 0 runs

2.2
.

Bailey to Lees, 0 runs

2.1
.

Bailey to Lees, 0 runs

1.6
1

Aspinwall to Lees, 1 run

1.5
.

Aspinwall to Lees, 0 runs

1.5
1

Aspinwall to Lees, wide

1.4
1

Aspinwall to McKinney, 1 run

1.3
.

Aspinwall to McKinney, 0 runs

1.2
1

Aspinwall to Lees, 1 run

1.1
4

Aspinwall to Lees, 4 runs

0.6
6

Bailey to McKinney, 6 runs

0.5
1

Bailey to Lees, 1 run

0.4
1

Bailey to McKinney, 1 run

0.3
4

Bailey to McKinney, 4 runs

0.3
1

Bailey to McKinney, wide

0.2
.

Bailey to McKinney, 0 runs

0.1
.

Bailey to McKinney, 0 runs