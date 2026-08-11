Match details Lancashire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 14.08.2026

List a

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 14, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAllen Finn, Anderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Birkman Harry, Blatherwick Jack, Bohannon Josh, Boyden Josh, Bruce Tom, Buttler Jos, Croft Steven, De Grandhomme Colin, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Footitt Mark, Green Chris, Hands Luke, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Iyer Venkatesh, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Lavelle George, Livingstone Liam, Lyon Nathan, Mahmood Saqib, Mitchell Daryl, Moores Joe, Morley Jack, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Stanley Mitchell Terry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bailey Archie, Bedingham David, Boland Scott, Borthwick Scott, Bowman Robbie, Burnham Jack, Bushnell Jonathan James, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Conners Sam, Coughlin Paul, Drissell George, Dwarshuis Ben, Foulkes Zak, Gay Emilio, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Gibson Oliver James, Glover Brandon, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Leede Bas de, Lees Alex, Lewis Jon, Mackintosh Tom, McAlindon Stanley James C, McKinney Ben Stewart, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Parkinson Callum, Parnell Wayne, Patel Ajaz, Potts Matty, Pretorius Migael, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Robinson Luke Stephen, Robinson Oliver, Siddle Peter, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Stubbs Tristan, Toole Raymond, Wagner Neil, Wood Mark
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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