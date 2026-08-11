Squads Lancashire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 14.08.2026
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Anderson James
bowler
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Bailey Archie
no information yet
Bailey Tom
bowler
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Boland Scott
bowler
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Borthwick Scott
all rounder
Bell George
wicket keeper
Bowman Robbie
no information yet
Birkman Harry
no information yet
Burnham Jack
batsman
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Bushnell Jonathan James
batsman
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Carse Brydon
bowler
Boyden Josh
bowler
Clark Graham
batsman
Bruce Tom
batsman
Conners Sam
bowler
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Croft Steven
all rounder
Drissell George
bowler
De Grandhomme Colin
all rounder
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Fonseka D Keshana
batsman
Gay Emilio
batsman
Footitt Mark
bowler
Ghafari Shafiqullah
bowler
Green Chris
bowler
Gibson Oliver James
bowler
Hands Luke
no information yet
Glover Brandon
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Hogg Daniel Maxwell
bowler
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Killeen Mitchell Jack
all rounder
Iyer Venkatesh
all rounder
Leede Bas de
all rounder
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Lees Alex
batsman
Jones Michael
batsman
Lewis Jon
bowler
Lavelle George
wicket keeper
Mackintosh Tom
batsman
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Lyon Nathan
bowler
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Minto James
no information yet
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Mustard Haydon Samuel
no information yet
Moores Joe
no information yet
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Parnell Wayne
bowler
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Patel Ajaz
bowler
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
Potts Matty
bowler
Singh Harry
all rounder
Pretorius Migael
bowler
Stanley Mitchell Terry
batsman
Raine Ben
all rounder
Sutton Oliver William
no information yet
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Wells Luke
batsman
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Wood Luke
bowler
Robinson Luke Stephen
bowler
Match has not started yet