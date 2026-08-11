Squads Lancashire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 14.08.2026

List a

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR

Playing

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Bell George

wicket keeper

Bowman Robbie

no information yet

Birkman Harry

no information yet

Bruce Tom

batsman

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Croft Steven

all rounder

Flintoff Rocky

no information yet

Gay Emilio

batsman

Hands Luke

no information yet

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Iyer Venkatesh

all rounder

Leede Bas de

all rounder

Lees Alex

batsman

Lewis Jon

bowler

Lavelle George

wicket keeper

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Minto James

no information yet

Mitchell Daryl

all rounder

Mustard Haydon Samuel

no information yet

Moores Joe

no information yet

Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Shetty Arav Ritesh

no information yet

Singh Harry

all rounder

Raine Ben

all rounder

Sutton Oliver William

no information yet

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Wells Luke

batsman

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Wood Luke

bowler

Bench

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet