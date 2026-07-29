Highlights Sussex vs Essex List a One-Day Cup 29.07.2026

Live
List a

Arundel Castle Cricket Club

SUS
SUS
ESS
ESS

(34 ov.) 200/2

34.6
1

Munt to Thain, 1 run

34.5
1

Munt to Critchley, 1 run

34.4
.

Munt to Critchley, 0 runs

34.3
.

Munt to Critchley, 0 runs

34.2
.

Munt to Critchley, 0 runs

34.1
1

Munt to Thain, 1 run

33.6
1

Carson to Thain, 1 run

33.5
.

Carson to Thain, 0 runs

33.4
.

Carson to Thain, 0 runs

33.3
1

Carson to Critchley, 1 run

33.2
4

Carson to Critchley, 4 runs

33.1
1

Carson to Thain, 1 run

32.6
1

Munt to Thain, 1 run

32.5
1

Munt to Critchley, 1 run

32.4
.

Munt to Critchley, 0 runs

32.3
.

Munt to Critchley, 0 runs

32.2
.

Munt to Critchley, 0 runs

32.1
1

Munt to Thain, 1 run

32.1
nb

Munt to Critchley, no ball + 1 run

31.6
4

Carson to Thain, 4 runs

31.5
.

Carson to Thain, 0 runs

31.4
.

Carson to Thain, 0 runs

31.3
1

Carson to Critchley, 1 run

31.2
1

Carson to Thain, 1 run

31.1
.

Carson to Thain, 0 runs

30.6
1

Munt to Thain, 1 run

30.5
4

Munt to Thain, 4 runs

30.4
.

Munt to Thain, 0 runs

30.3
1

Munt to Critchley, 1 run

30.2
1

Munt to Thain, 1 run

30.1
1

Munt to Critchley, 1 run

29.6
.

Henry to Thain, 0 runs

29.5
1

Henry to Critchley, 1 run

29.4
1

Henry to Thain, 1 run

29.3
.

Henry to Thain, 0 runs

29.2
2

Henry to Thain, 2 runs

29.1
4

Henry to Thain, 4 runs

28.6
.

Munt to Critchley, 0 runs

28.5
.

Munt to Critchley, 0 runs

28.4
1

Munt to Thain, 1 run

28.3
.

Munt to Thain, 0 runs

28.2
1

Munt to Critchley, 1 run

28.1
1

Munt to Thain, 1 run

27.6
1

Henry to Thain, 1 run

27.5
1

Henry to Critchley, 1 run

27.4
.

Henry to Critchley, 0 runs

27.3
.

Henry to Critchley, 0 runs

27.2
1

Henry to Thain, 1 run

27.1
.

Henry to Thain, 0 runs

26.6
1

OE Robinson to Thain, 1 run

26.5
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

26.4
3

Critchley defends for three runs.

26.3
.

OE Robinson to Critchley, 0 runs

26.2
.

OE Robinson to Critchley, 0 runs

26.1
.

OE Robinson to Critchley, 0 runs

25.6
1

Henry to Critchley, 1 run

25.5
.

Henry to Critchley, 0 runs

25.4
.

Henry to Critchley, 0 runs

25.3
.

Henry to Critchley, 0 runs

25.2
W

Henry to Westley, appeal, wicket (caught - Westley)

25.1
2

Henry to Westley, 2 runs

24.6
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

24.5
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

24.4
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

24.3
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

24.2
1

OE Robinson to Westley, 1 run

24.1
1

OE Robinson to Thain, 1 run

23.6
.

Henry to Westley, 0 runs

23.5
1

Henry to Thain, 1 run

23.4
.

Henry to Thain, 0 runs

23.3
1

Henry to Westley, 1 run

23.2
.

Henry to Westley, 0 runs

23.1
1

Henry to Thain, 1 run

22.6
.

Carson to Westley, 0 runs

22.5
.

Carson to Westley, 0 runs

22.4
1

Carson to Thain, 1 run

22.3
4

Carson to Thain, 4 runs

22.2
1

Carson to Westley, 1 run

22.1
1

Carson to Thain, 1 run

21.6
.

Henry to Westley, 0 runs

21.5
1

Henry to Thain, 1 run

21.4
.

Henry to Thain, appeal

21.3
1

Henry to Westley, 1 run

21.3
1

Henry to Westley, wide

21.2
.

Henry to Westley, 0 runs

21.1
2

Henry to Westley, 2 runs

20.6
.

Carson to Thain, 0 runs

20.5
1

Carson to Westley, 1 run

20.4
1

Carson to Thain, 1 run

20.3
.

Carson to Thain, 0 runs

20.2
.

Carson to Thain, 0 runs

20.1
1

Carson to Westley, 1 run

19.6
1

Henry to Westley, 1 run

19.5
1

Henry to Thain, 1 run

19.4
4

Henry to Thain, 4 runs

19.3
.

Henry to Thain, 0 runs

19.2
1

Henry to Westley, 1 run

19.1
6

Henry to Westley, 6 runs

18.6
1

Carson to Westley, 1 run

18.5
4

Carson to Westley, 4 runs

18.4
1

Carson to Thain, 1 run

18.3
1

Carson to Westley, 1 run

18.2
4

Carson to Westley, 4 runs

18.1
2

Carson to Westley, 2 byes

17.6
1

Henry to Westley, 1 run

17.5
4

Henry to Westley, 4 runs

17.4
1

Henry to Thain, 1 run

17.3
1

Henry to Westley, 1 run

17.2
.

Henry to Westley, 0 runs

17.1
.

Henry to Westley, 0 runs

16.6
.

Price to Thain, 0 runs

16.5
4

Price to Thain, 4 runs

16.4
1

Price to Westley, 1 run

16.3
.

Price to Westley, 0 runs

16.2
1

Price to Thain, 1 run

16.1
.

Price to Thain, 0 runs

15.6
.

Henry to Westley, 0 runs

15.5
.

Henry to Westley, 0 runs

15.4
.

Henry to Westley, 0 runs

15.3
1

Henry to Thain, 1 run

15.2
1

Henry to Westley, 1 run

15.1
4

Henry to Westley, 4 runs

14.6
.

Price to Thain, 0 runs

14.5
1

Price to Westley, 1 run

14.4
1

Price to Thain, 1 run

14.3
.

Price to Thain, 0 runs

14.2
1

Price to Westley, 1 run

14.1
.

Price to Westley, 0 runs

13.6
.

Henry to Thain, 0 runs

13.5
1

Henry to Westley, 1 run

13.4
.

Henry to Westley, appeal

13.3
.

Henry to Westley, 0 runs

13.2
1

Henry to Thain, 1 run

13.1
.

Henry to Thain, 0 runs

12.6
1

Price to Thain, 1 run

12.5
.

Price to Thain, 0 runs

12.4
.

Price to Thain, 0 runs

12.3
.

Price to Thain, 0 runs

12.2
4

Price to Thain, 4 runs

12.1
.

Price to Thain, 0 runs

11.6
1

Henry to Thain, 1 run

11.5
.

Henry to Thain, 0 runs

11.4
.

Henry to Thain, 0 runs

11.3
.

Henry to Thain, 0 runs

11.2
.

Henry to Thain, 0 runs

11.1
4

Henry to Thain, 4 runs

10.6
1

Price to Thain, 1 run

10.5
1

Price to Westley, 1 run

10.4
.

Price to Westley, 0 runs

10.3
.

Price to Westley, 0 runs

10.2
4

Price to Westley, 4 runs

10.1
1

Price to Thain, 1 run

9.6
1

Carson to Thain, 1 run

9.5
1

Carson to Westley, 1 run

9.4
1

Carson to Thain, 1 run

9.3
1

Carson to Westley, 1 run

9.2
.

Carson to Westley, 0 runs

9.1
1

Carson to Thain, 1 run

8.6
1

OE Robinson to Thain, 1 run

8.5
4

OE Robinson to Thain, 4 runs

8.4
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

8.3
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

8.2
1

OE Robinson to Westley, 1 run

8.1
.

OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs

7.6
.

Munt to Thain, 0 runs

7.5
4

Munt to Thain, 4 runs

7.4
4

Munt to Thain, 4 runs

7.3
4

Munt to Thain, 4 runs

7.2
.

Munt to Thain, 0 runs

7.1
4

Munt to Thain, 4 runs

6.6
4

OE Robinson to Westley, 4 runs

6.5
.

OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs

6.4
1

OE Robinson to Thain, 1 run

6.3
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

6.2
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

5.6
4

Munt to Westley, 4 runs

5.5
.

Munt to Westley, 0 runs

5.4
.

Munt to Westley, 0 runs

5.3
4

Munt to Westley, 4 runs

5.2
4

Munt to Westley, 4 runs

5.1
.

Munt to Westley, 0 runs

4.6
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

4.5
1

OE Robinson to Westley, 1 run

4.4
4

OE Robinson to Westley, 4 runs

4.3
4

OE Robinson to Westley, 4 runs

4.2
.

OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs

4.1
4

OE Robinson to Westley, 4 runs

3.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Thain, 0 runs

3.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to Westley, 1 run

3.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Westley, 0 runs

3.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Thain, 1 run

3.2
2

Hudson-Prentice to Thain, 2 runs

3.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Thain, 0 runs

2.6
.

OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs

2.5
.

OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs

2.4
.

OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs

2.3
.

OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs

2.2
.

OE Robinson to Westley, appeal

2.1
1

OE Robinson to Thain, 1 run

1.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Westley, 0 runs

1.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Benkenstein)

1.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.2
1

Hudson-Prentice to Benkenstein, wide

1.1
1

Thain defends for 1 run.

0.6
.

OE Robinson to Benkenstein, 0 runs

0.5
1

OE Robinson to Thain, 1 run

0.4
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

0.3
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

0.2
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs

0.1
.

OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs