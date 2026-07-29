Highlights Sussex vs Essex List a One-Day Cup 29.07.2026
Munt to Thain, 1 run
Munt to Critchley, 1 run
Munt to Critchley, 0 runs
Munt to Critchley, 0 runs
Munt to Critchley, 0 runs
Munt to Thain, 1 run
Carson to Thain, 1 run
Carson to Thain, 0 runs
Carson to Thain, 0 runs
Carson to Critchley, 1 run
Carson to Critchley, 4 runs
Carson to Thain, 1 run
Munt to Thain, 1 run
Munt to Critchley, 1 run
Munt to Critchley, 0 runs
Munt to Critchley, 0 runs
Munt to Critchley, 0 runs
Munt to Thain, 1 run
Munt to Critchley, no ball + 1 run
Carson to Thain, 4 runs
Carson to Thain, 0 runs
Carson to Thain, 0 runs
Carson to Critchley, 1 run
Carson to Thain, 1 run
Carson to Thain, 0 runs
Munt to Thain, 1 run
Munt to Thain, 4 runs
Munt to Thain, 0 runs
Munt to Critchley, 1 run
Munt to Thain, 1 run
Munt to Critchley, 1 run
Henry to Thain, 0 runs
Henry to Critchley, 1 run
Henry to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Thain, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 2 runs
Henry to Thain, 4 runs
Munt to Critchley, 0 runs
Munt to Critchley, 0 runs
Munt to Thain, 1 run
Munt to Thain, 0 runs
Munt to Critchley, 1 run
Munt to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Critchley, 1 run
Henry to Critchley, 0 runs
Henry to Critchley, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 1 run
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
Critchley defends for three runs.
OE Robinson to Critchley, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Critchley, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Critchley, 0 runs
Henry to Critchley, 1 run
Henry to Critchley, 0 runs
Henry to Critchley, 0 runs
Henry to Critchley, 0 runs
Henry to Westley, appeal, wicket (caught - Westley)
Henry to Westley, 2 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, 1 run
OE Robinson to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Westley, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Thain, 0 runs
Henry to Westley, 1 run
Henry to Westley, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 1 run
Carson to Westley, 0 runs
Carson to Westley, 0 runs
Carson to Thain, 1 run
Carson to Thain, 4 runs
Carson to Westley, 1 run
Carson to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Westley, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Thain, appeal
Henry to Westley, 1 run
Henry to Westley, wide
Henry to Westley, 0 runs
Henry to Westley, 2 runs
Carson to Thain, 0 runs
Carson to Westley, 1 run
Carson to Thain, 1 run
Carson to Thain, 0 runs
Carson to Thain, 0 runs
Carson to Westley, 1 run
Henry to Westley, 1 run
Henry to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Thain, 4 runs
Henry to Thain, 0 runs
Henry to Westley, 1 run
Henry to Westley, 6 runs
Carson to Westley, 1 run
Carson to Westley, 4 runs
Carson to Thain, 1 run
Carson to Westley, 1 run
Carson to Westley, 4 runs
Carson to Westley, 2 byes
Henry to Westley, 1 run
Henry to Westley, 4 runs
Henry to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Westley, 1 run
Henry to Westley, 0 runs
Henry to Westley, 0 runs
Price to Thain, 0 runs
Price to Thain, 4 runs
Price to Westley, 1 run
Price to Westley, 0 runs
Price to Thain, 1 run
Price to Thain, 0 runs
Henry to Westley, 0 runs
Henry to Westley, 0 runs
Henry to Westley, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Westley, 1 run
Henry to Westley, 4 runs
Price to Thain, 0 runs
Price to Westley, 1 run
Price to Thain, 1 run
Price to Thain, 0 runs
Price to Westley, 1 run
Price to Westley, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 0 runs
Henry to Westley, 1 run
Henry to Westley, appeal
Henry to Westley, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Thain, 0 runs
Price to Thain, 1 run
Price to Thain, 0 runs
Price to Thain, 0 runs
Price to Thain, 0 runs
Price to Thain, 4 runs
Price to Thain, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 1 run
Henry to Thain, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 0 runs
Henry to Thain, 4 runs
Price to Thain, 1 run
Price to Westley, 1 run
Price to Westley, 0 runs
Price to Westley, 0 runs
Price to Westley, 4 runs
Price to Thain, 1 run
Carson to Thain, 1 run
Carson to Westley, 1 run
Carson to Thain, 1 run
Carson to Westley, 1 run
Carson to Westley, 0 runs
Carson to Thain, 1 run
OE Robinson to Thain, 1 run
OE Robinson to Thain, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, 1 run
OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs
Munt to Thain, 0 runs
Munt to Thain, 4 runs
Munt to Thain, 4 runs
Munt to Thain, 4 runs
Munt to Thain, 0 runs
Munt to Thain, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 1 run
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
Munt to Westley, 4 runs
Munt to Westley, 0 runs
Munt to Westley, 0 runs
Munt to Westley, 4 runs
Munt to Westley, 4 runs
Munt to Westley, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, 1 run
OE Robinson to Westley, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Thain, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Westley, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Westley, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Thain, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Thain, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Westley, appeal
OE Robinson to Thain, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Westley, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Benkenstein)
Hudson-Prentice to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Benkenstein, wide
Thain defends for 1 run.
OE Robinson to Benkenstein, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 1 run
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thain, 0 runs