Highlights Sussex vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

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List a

County Ground

SUS
SUS

(3 ov.) 6/1

YOR
YOR

325

1.6
.

Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, 4 runs

1.5
.

Coad to Price, 0 runs

1.4
.

Coad to Price, 0 runs

1.3
W

Coad to Tear, appeal, wicket (caught - Tear)

1.2
.

Coad to Tear, 0 runs

1.1
.

Coad to Tear, 0 runs

0.6
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

0.5
1

Hill to Tear, 1 run

0.4
.

Hill to Tear, 0 runs

0.3
.

Hill to Tear, 0 runs

0.2
.

Hill to Tear, 0 runs

0.1
4

Hill to Tear, 4 runs

47.6
2

Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, 2 runs

47.5
4

Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, 4 runs

47.4
.

Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, 0 runs

47.4
1

Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, wide

47.3
6

Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, 6 runs

47.2
1

Kirtley to Hill, 1 run

47.1
1

Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, 1 run

46.4
1

Hunt to Hill, 1 run

46.3
.

Hunt to Hill, 0 runs

46.2
6

Hunt to Hill, 6 runs

46.1
2

Hunt to Hill, 2 runs

45.6
4

Price to Kuldeep Yadav, 4 runs

45.5
4

Price to Kuldeep Yadav, 4 runs

45.4
.

Price to Kuldeep Yadav, 0 runs

45.3
.

Price to Kuldeep Yadav, 0 runs

45.2
1

Price to Hill, 1 run

45.1
2

Price to Hill, 2 runs

44.6
1

Hunt to Hill, 1 run

44.5
4

Hunt to Hill, 4 runs

44.4
1

Hunt to Kuldeep Yadav, 1 run

44.3
.

Hunt to Kuldeep Yadav, 0 runs

44.2
W

Hunt to Bess, appeal, wicket (caught - Bess)

44.1
1

Munt to Hill, 1 run

43.6
1

Price to Hill, 1 run

43.5
1

Price to Bess, 1 run

43.4
1

Price to Hill, 1 run

43.3
1

Price to Bess, 1 run

43.2
.

Price to Bess, 0 runs

43.1
W

Price to Bean, appeal, wicket (caught - Bean)

42.6
6

Munt to Hill, 6 runs

42.5
.

Munt to Hill, 0 runs

42.4
1

Munt to Bean, 1 run

42.3
1

Munt to Hill, 1 run

42.2
2

Munt to Hill, 2 runs

42.1
1

Munt to Bean, 1 run

41.6
1

Price to Bean, 1 run

41.5
2

Price to Bean, 2 runs

41.4
.

Price to Bean, 0 runs

41.3
1

Price to Hill, 1 run

41.2
2

Price to Hill, 2 runs

40.6
1

Munt to Bean, 1 run

40.5
1

Munt to Hill, 1 run

40.4
1

Munt to Bean, 1 run

40.3
1

Munt to Hill, 1 run

40.2
1

Munt to Bean, 1 run

40.1
1

Munt to Hill, 1 run

39.6
1

Leaning to Hill, 1 run

39.5
.

Leaning to Hill, 0 runs

39.4
2

Leaning to Hill, 2 runs

39.3
1

Leaning to Bean, 1 run

39.2
.

Leaning to Bean, appeal

39.1
.

Leaning to Bean, 0 runs

38.6
1

Munt to Bean, 1 run

38.5
1

Munt to Hill, 1 run

38.4
W

Munt to Luxton, appeal, wicket (caught - Luxton)

38.3
4

Munt to Luxton, 4 runs

38.2
1

Munt to Bean, 1 run

38.1
1

Munt to Luxton, 1 run

37.6
1

Carson to Luxton, 1 run

37.5
1

Carson to Bean, 1 run

37.4
.

Carson to Bean, 0 runs

37.3
.

Carson to Bean, 0 runs

37.2
.

Carson to Bean, 0 runs

37.1
1

Carson to Luxton, 1 run

36.6
.

Munt to Bean, 0 runs

36.5
1

Munt to Luxton, 1 run

36.4
1

Munt to Bean, 1 run

36.3
1

Munt to Luxton, 1 run

36.2
1

Munt to Bean, 1 run

36.1
W

Munt to Whiteman, appeal, wicket (caught - Whiteman)

35.6
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

35.5
.

Carson to Luxton, appeal

35.4
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

35.3
1

Carson to Whiteman, 1 run

35.2
4

Carson to Whiteman, 4 byes

35.1
6

Carson to Whiteman, 6 runs

34.6
1

Ibrahim to Whiteman, 1 run

34.5
.

Ibrahim to Whiteman, 0 runs

34.4
1

Ibrahim to Luxton, 1 run

34.3
6

Ibrahim to Luxton, 6 runs

34.2
1

Ibrahim to Whiteman, 1 run

34.1
6

Ibrahim to Whiteman, 6 runs

33.6
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

33.5
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

33.4
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

33.3
1

Carson to Whiteman, 1 run

33.2
6

Back-to-back maximums! Whiteman defends for 6 runs.

33.1
1

Carson to Luxton, 1 run

32.6
1

Ibrahim to Luxton, 1 run

32.5
.

Ibrahim to Luxton, 0 runs

32.4
1

Ibrahim to Whiteman, 1 run

32.3
1

Ibrahim to Luxton, 1 run

32.2
.

Ibrahim to Luxton, 0 runs

32.1
1

Ibrahim to Whiteman, 1 run

31.6
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

31.5
1

Carson to Whiteman, 1 run

31.4
2

Carson to Whiteman, 2 runs

31.3
1

Carson to Luxton, 1 run

31.2
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

31.1
1

Carson to Whiteman, 1 run

30.6
.

Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs

30.5
4

Kirtley to Luxton, 4 runs

30.4
4

Kirtley to Luxton, 4 runs

30.3
6

Kirtley to Luxton, 6 runs

30.2
6

Kirtley to Luxton, 6 runs

30.1
.

Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs

29.6
1

Carson to Luxton, 1 run

29.5
1

Carson to Whiteman, 1 run

29.4
1

Carson to Luxton, 1 run

29.3
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

29.2
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

29.1
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

28.6
.

Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs

28.5
1

Kirtley to Luxton, 1 run

28.4
.

Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs

28.3
1

Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run

28.2
1

Kirtley to Luxton, 1 run

28.1
.

Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs

27.6
1

Carson to Luxton, 1 run

27.5
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

27.4
1

Carson to Whiteman, 1 run

27.3
1

Carson to Luxton, 1 run

27.2
1

Carson to Whiteman, 1 run

27.1
1

Carson to Luxton, 1 run

26.6
1

Hunt to Luxton, 1 run

26.5
1

Hunt to Whiteman, 1 run

26.4
.

Hunt to Whiteman, 0 runs

26.3
.

Hunt to Whiteman, 0 runs

26.2
1

Hunt to Luxton, 1 run

26.1
.

Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs

25.6
.

Carson to Whiteman, 0 runs

25.5
2

Carson to Whiteman, 2 runs

25.4
1

Carson to Luxton, 1 run

25.3
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

25.2
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

25.1
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

24.6
1

Hunt to Luxton, 1 run

24.5
1

Hunt to Whiteman, 1 run

24.4
.

Hunt to Whiteman, 0 runs

24.3
1

Hunt to Luxton, 1 run

24.2
.

Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs

24.1
4

Hunt to Luxton, 4 runs

23.6
1

Carson to Luxton, 1 run

23.5
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

23.4
1

Carson to Whiteman, 1 run

23.3
.

Carson to Whiteman, 0 runs

23.2
.

Carson to Whiteman, 0 runs

23.1
.

Carson to Whiteman, 0 runs

22.6
4

Price to Luxton, 4 runs

22.5
1

Price to Whiteman, 1 run

22.4
.

Price to Whiteman, 0 runs

22.3
1

Price to Luxton, 1 run

22.2
1

Price to Whiteman, 1 run

22.1
1

Price to Luxton, 1 run

21.6
1

Carson to Luxton, 1 run

21.5
2

Carson to Luxton, 2 runs

21.4
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

21.3
1

Carson to Whiteman, 1 run

21.2
.

Carson to Whiteman, 0 runs

21.1
4

Carson to Whiteman, 4 runs

20.6
1

Price to Whiteman, 1 run

20.5
.

Price to Whiteman, 0 runs

20.4
.

Price to Whiteman, 0 runs

20.3
.

Price to Whiteman, 0 runs

20.2
.

Price to Whiteman, 0 runs

20.1
.

Price to Whiteman, 0 runs

19.6
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

19.5
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

19.4
.

Carson to Luxton, 0 runs

19.3
1

Carson to Whiteman, 1 run

19.2
4

Carson to Whiteman, 4 runs

19.1
2

Whiteman defends for two runs.

18.6
1

Price to Whiteman, 1 run

18.5
.

Price to Whiteman, 0 runs

18.4
.

Price to Whiteman, 0 runs

18.3
1

Price to Luxton, 1 run

18.2
1

Price to Whiteman, 1 run

18.1
.

Price to Whiteman, 0 runs

17.6
4

Kirtley to Luxton, 4 runs

17.5
.

Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs

17.4
1

Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run

17.3
1

Kirtley to Luxton, 1 run

17.2
.

Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs

17.1
1

Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run

16.6
2

Price to Luxton, 2 runs

16.5
.

Price to Luxton, 0 runs

16.4
.

Price to Luxton, 0 runs

16.3
6

Price to Luxton, 6 runs

16.2
1

Price to Whiteman, 1 run

16.1
1

Price to Luxton, 1 run

15.6
.

Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs

15.5
4

Kirtley to Whiteman, 4 runs

15.4
.

Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs

15.3
1

Kirtley to Luxton, 1 run

15.2
.

Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs

15.1
1

Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run

14.6
1

Price to Whiteman, 1 run

14.5
1

Price to Luxton, 1 run

14.4
.

Price to Luxton, 0 runs

14.3
.

Price to Luxton, 0 runs

14.2
.

Price to Luxton, 0 runs

14.1
1

Price to Whiteman, 1 run

13.6
.

Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs

13.5
1

Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run

13.4
1

Kirtley to Luxton, 1 run

13.3
.

Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs

13.2
1

Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run

13.1
.

Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs

12.6
.

Price to Luxton, 0 runs

12.5
.

Price to Luxton, 0 runs

12.4
4

Price to Luxton, 4 runs

12.3
1

Price to Whiteman, 1 run

12.2
.

Price to Whiteman, 0 runs

12.1
4

Price to Whiteman, 4 runs

11.6
.

Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs

11.5
1

Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run

11.4
.

Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs

11.3
.

Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs

11.3
1

Kirtley to Whiteman, wide

11.2
2

Kirtley to Whiteman, 2 runs

11.2
1

Kirtley to Whiteman, wide

11.1
.

Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs

10.6
1

Munt to Whiteman, leg bye

10.5
W

Munt to Luxton, appeal, wicket (run out - Wharton)

10.4
.

Munt to Luxton, 0 runs

10.3
4

Munt to Luxton, 4 runs

10.2
.

Munt to Luxton, 0 runs

10.1
.

Munt to Luxton, 0 runs

9.6
.

Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs

9.5
.

Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs

9.4
.

Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs

9.3
.

Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs

9.2
4

Wharton plays a defensive stroke for four leg byes.

9.1
.

Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs

9.1
2

Hunt to Luxton, 2 wides

8.6
.

Munt to Wharton, 0 runs

8.5
1

Munt to Luxton, 1 run

8.4
.

Munt to Luxton, 0 runs

8.3
.

Munt to Luxton, 0 runs

8.2
.

Munt to Luxton, 0 runs

8.1
.

Munt to Luxton, 0 runs

7.6
.

Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs

7.5
.

Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs

7.4
.

Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs

7.3
1

Hunt to Luxton, 1 run

7.2
.

Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs

7.1
4

Hunt to Luxton, 4 runs

6.6
.

Munt to Wharton, 0 runs

6.5
1

Munt to Luxton, 1 run

6.4
.

Munt to Luxton, 0 runs

6.3
1

Munt to Wharton, leg bye

6.2
1

Munt to Luxton, 1 run

6.1
4

Munt to Luxton, 4 runs

5.6
W

Hunt to Bennison, appeal, wicket (caught - Bennison)

5.5
.

Hunt to Bennison, 0 runs

5.4
2

Hunt to Bennison, 2 runs

5.3
.

Hunt to Bennison, 0 runs

5.2
.

Hunt to Bennison, 0 runs

5.2
1

Hunt to Bennison, wide

5.1
.

Hunt to Bennison, 0 runs

4.6
2

Munt to Luxton, 2 runs

4.5
2

Munt to Luxton, 2 runs

4.5
1

Munt to Luxton, wide

4.4
1

Munt to Bennison, 1 run

4.3
.

Munt to Bennison, 0 runs

4.2
1

Munt to Luxton, 1 run

4.1
1

Munt to Bennison, 1 run

3.6
4

Hunt to Luxton, 4 runs

3.5
.

Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs

3.4
4

Hunt to Luxton, 4 runs

3.3
.

Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs

3.2
.

Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs

3.1
1

Hunt to Bennison, 1 run

2.6
.

Munt to Luxton, 0 runs

2.5
3

Munt to Bennison, 3 runs

2.5
1

Munt to Bennison, wide

2.4
.

Munt to Bennison, 0 runs

2.3
.

Munt to Bennison, 0 runs

2.3
1

Munt to Bennison, wide

2.3
1

Munt to Bennison, wide

2.2
.

Munt to Bennison, 0 runs

2.1
.

Munt to Bennison, 0 runs

1.6
.

Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs

1.6
1

Hunt to Luxton, wide

1.5
1

Hunt to Bennison, 1 run

1.4
.

Hunt to Bennison, 0 runs

1.3
.

Hunt to Bennison, 0 runs

1.2
W

Hunt to Lyth, appeal, wicket (caught - Lyth)

1.2
1

Hunt to Lyth, wide

1.1
6

Hunt to Lyth, 6 runs

0.6
.

Munt to Luxton, 0 runs

0.5
1

Munt to Lyth, 1 run

0.5
1

Munt to Lyth, wide

0.4
4

Munt to Lyth, 4 runs

0.3
4

Munt to Lyth, 4 runs

0.3
1

Munt to Lyth, wide

0.2
4

Munt to Lyth, 4 runs

0.1
2

Munt to Lyth, 2 runs