Highlights Sussex vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026
Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, 4 runs
Coad to Price, 0 runs
Coad to Price, 0 runs
Coad to Tear, appeal, wicket (caught - Tear)
Coad to Tear, 0 runs
Coad to Tear, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Tear, 1 run
Hill to Tear, 0 runs
Hill to Tear, 0 runs
Hill to Tear, 0 runs
Hill to Tear, 4 runs
Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, 2 runs
Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, 4 runs
Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, 0 runs
Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, wide
Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, 6 runs
Kirtley to Hill, 1 run
Kirtley to Kuldeep Yadav, 1 run
Hunt to Hill, 1 run
Hunt to Hill, 0 runs
Hunt to Hill, 6 runs
Hunt to Hill, 2 runs
Price to Kuldeep Yadav, 4 runs
Price to Kuldeep Yadav, 4 runs
Price to Kuldeep Yadav, 0 runs
Price to Kuldeep Yadav, 0 runs
Price to Hill, 1 run
Price to Hill, 2 runs
Hunt to Hill, 1 run
Hunt to Hill, 4 runs
Hunt to Kuldeep Yadav, 1 run
Hunt to Kuldeep Yadav, 0 runs
Hunt to Bess, appeal, wicket (caught - Bess)
Munt to Hill, 1 run
Price to Hill, 1 run
Price to Bess, 1 run
Price to Hill, 1 run
Price to Bess, 1 run
Price to Bess, 0 runs
Price to Bean, appeal, wicket (caught - Bean)
Munt to Hill, 6 runs
Munt to Hill, 0 runs
Munt to Bean, 1 run
Munt to Hill, 1 run
Munt to Hill, 2 runs
Munt to Bean, 1 run
Price to Bean, 1 run
Price to Bean, 2 runs
Price to Bean, 0 runs
Price to Hill, 1 run
Price to Hill, 2 runs
Munt to Bean, 1 run
Munt to Hill, 1 run
Munt to Bean, 1 run
Munt to Hill, 1 run
Munt to Bean, 1 run
Munt to Hill, 1 run
Leaning to Hill, 1 run
Leaning to Hill, 0 runs
Leaning to Hill, 2 runs
Leaning to Bean, 1 run
Leaning to Bean, appeal
Leaning to Bean, 0 runs
Munt to Bean, 1 run
Munt to Hill, 1 run
Munt to Luxton, appeal, wicket (caught - Luxton)
Munt to Luxton, 4 runs
Munt to Bean, 1 run
Munt to Luxton, 1 run
Carson to Luxton, 1 run
Carson to Bean, 1 run
Carson to Bean, 0 runs
Carson to Bean, 0 runs
Carson to Bean, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, 1 run
Munt to Bean, 0 runs
Munt to Luxton, 1 run
Munt to Bean, 1 run
Munt to Luxton, 1 run
Munt to Bean, 1 run
Munt to Whiteman, appeal, wicket (caught - Whiteman)
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, appeal
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 1 run
Carson to Whiteman, 4 byes
Carson to Whiteman, 6 runs
Ibrahim to Whiteman, 1 run
Ibrahim to Whiteman, 0 runs
Ibrahim to Luxton, 1 run
Ibrahim to Luxton, 6 runs
Ibrahim to Whiteman, 1 run
Ibrahim to Whiteman, 6 runs
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 1 run
Back-to-back maximums! Whiteman defends for 6 runs.
Carson to Luxton, 1 run
Ibrahim to Luxton, 1 run
Ibrahim to Luxton, 0 runs
Ibrahim to Whiteman, 1 run
Ibrahim to Luxton, 1 run
Ibrahim to Luxton, 0 runs
Ibrahim to Whiteman, 1 run
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 1 run
Carson to Whiteman, 2 runs
Carson to Luxton, 1 run
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 1 run
Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Luxton, 4 runs
Kirtley to Luxton, 4 runs
Kirtley to Luxton, 6 runs
Kirtley to Luxton, 6 runs
Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, 1 run
Carson to Whiteman, 1 run
Carson to Luxton, 1 run
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs
Kirtley to Luxton, 1 run
Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run
Kirtley to Luxton, 1 run
Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, 1 run
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 1 run
Carson to Luxton, 1 run
Carson to Whiteman, 1 run
Carson to Luxton, 1 run
Hunt to Luxton, 1 run
Hunt to Whiteman, 1 run
Hunt to Whiteman, 0 runs
Hunt to Whiteman, 0 runs
Hunt to Luxton, 1 run
Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 2 runs
Carson to Luxton, 1 run
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Hunt to Luxton, 1 run
Hunt to Whiteman, 1 run
Hunt to Whiteman, 0 runs
Hunt to Luxton, 1 run
Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs
Hunt to Luxton, 4 runs
Carson to Luxton, 1 run
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 1 run
Carson to Whiteman, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 0 runs
Price to Luxton, 4 runs
Price to Whiteman, 1 run
Price to Whiteman, 0 runs
Price to Luxton, 1 run
Price to Whiteman, 1 run
Price to Luxton, 1 run
Carson to Luxton, 1 run
Carson to Luxton, 2 runs
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 1 run
Carson to Whiteman, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 4 runs
Price to Whiteman, 1 run
Price to Whiteman, 0 runs
Price to Whiteman, 0 runs
Price to Whiteman, 0 runs
Price to Whiteman, 0 runs
Price to Whiteman, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Luxton, 0 runs
Carson to Whiteman, 1 run
Carson to Whiteman, 4 runs
Whiteman defends for two runs.
Price to Whiteman, 1 run
Price to Whiteman, 0 runs
Price to Whiteman, 0 runs
Price to Luxton, 1 run
Price to Whiteman, 1 run
Price to Whiteman, 0 runs
Kirtley to Luxton, 4 runs
Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run
Kirtley to Luxton, 1 run
Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run
Price to Luxton, 2 runs
Price to Luxton, 0 runs
Price to Luxton, 0 runs
Price to Luxton, 6 runs
Price to Whiteman, 1 run
Price to Luxton, 1 run
Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, 4 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs
Kirtley to Luxton, 1 run
Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run
Price to Whiteman, 1 run
Price to Luxton, 1 run
Price to Luxton, 0 runs
Price to Luxton, 0 runs
Price to Luxton, 0 runs
Price to Whiteman, 1 run
Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run
Kirtley to Luxton, 1 run
Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run
Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs
Price to Luxton, 0 runs
Price to Luxton, 0 runs
Price to Luxton, 4 runs
Price to Whiteman, 1 run
Price to Whiteman, 0 runs
Price to Whiteman, 4 runs
Kirtley to Luxton, 0 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, 1 run
Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, wide
Kirtley to Whiteman, 2 runs
Kirtley to Whiteman, wide
Kirtley to Whiteman, 0 runs
Munt to Whiteman, leg bye
Munt to Luxton, appeal, wicket (run out - Wharton)
Munt to Luxton, 0 runs
Munt to Luxton, 4 runs
Munt to Luxton, 0 runs
Munt to Luxton, 0 runs
Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs
Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs
Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs
Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs
Wharton plays a defensive stroke for four leg byes.
Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs
Hunt to Luxton, 2 wides
Munt to Wharton, 0 runs
Munt to Luxton, 1 run
Munt to Luxton, 0 runs
Munt to Luxton, 0 runs
Munt to Luxton, 0 runs
Munt to Luxton, 0 runs
Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs
Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs
Hunt to Wharton, 0 runs
Hunt to Luxton, 1 run
Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs
Hunt to Luxton, 4 runs
Munt to Wharton, 0 runs
Munt to Luxton, 1 run
Munt to Luxton, 0 runs
Munt to Wharton, leg bye
Munt to Luxton, 1 run
Munt to Luxton, 4 runs
Hunt to Bennison, appeal, wicket (caught - Bennison)
Hunt to Bennison, 0 runs
Hunt to Bennison, 2 runs
Hunt to Bennison, 0 runs
Hunt to Bennison, 0 runs
Hunt to Bennison, wide
Hunt to Bennison, 0 runs
Munt to Luxton, 2 runs
Munt to Luxton, 2 runs
Munt to Luxton, wide
Munt to Bennison, 1 run
Munt to Bennison, 0 runs
Munt to Luxton, 1 run
Munt to Bennison, 1 run
Hunt to Luxton, 4 runs
Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs
Hunt to Luxton, 4 runs
Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs
Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs
Hunt to Bennison, 1 run
Munt to Luxton, 0 runs
Munt to Bennison, 3 runs
Munt to Bennison, wide
Munt to Bennison, 0 runs
Munt to Bennison, 0 runs
Munt to Bennison, wide
Munt to Bennison, wide
Munt to Bennison, 0 runs
Munt to Bennison, 0 runs
Hunt to Luxton, 0 runs
Hunt to Luxton, wide
Hunt to Bennison, 1 run
Hunt to Bennison, 0 runs
Hunt to Bennison, 0 runs
Hunt to Lyth, appeal, wicket (caught - Lyth)
Hunt to Lyth, wide
Hunt to Lyth, 6 runs
Munt to Luxton, 0 runs
Munt to Lyth, 1 run
Munt to Lyth, wide
Munt to Lyth, 4 runs
Munt to Lyth, 4 runs
Munt to Lyth, wide
Munt to Lyth, 4 runs
Munt to Lyth, 2 runs