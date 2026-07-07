Match details Sussex vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

List a

SUS
SUS
YOR
YOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Campbell Jack, Carson Jack, Carter Oliver, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Haines Tom, Henry Troy, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Hughes Daniel, Hunt Sean Frank, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Mills Tymal, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Robinson Oliver, Rogers Henry P, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Simpson John, Smith Steve, Tear Charlie, Thomas George, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison
Benchno information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Bean Finlay, Bennison Will, Bess Dom, Brook Harry, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Coad Ben, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hill George, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Revis Matthew L, Root Joe, Shafique Abdullah, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Thompson Jordan, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, Wharton James Henry, White Curtley-Jack, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet