Highlights Worcestershire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

Live
List a

County Ground

WOR
WOR

307

HAM
HAM

(12 ov.) 54/0

10.6
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

10.5
.

Darley to Gubbins, 0 runs

10.4
.

Darley to Gubbins, 0 runs

10.3
1

Darley to Orr, 1 run

10.2
2

Darley to Orr, 2 runs

10.1
4

Darley to Orr, 4 runs

9.6
.

Waite to Gubbins, 0 runs

9.5
1

Waite to Orr, 1 run

9.4
1

Gubbins plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.3
.

Waite to Gubbins, 0 runs

9.2
4

Waite to Gubbins, 4 runs

9.1
.

Waite to Gubbins, 0 runs

8.6
.

Taylor to Orr, 0 runs

8.5
4

Taylor to Orr, 4 runs

8.4
.

Taylor to Orr, 0 runs

8.3
.

Taylor to Orr, 0 runs

8.2
.

Taylor to Orr, 0 runs

8.1
.

Taylor to Orr, 0 runs

7.6
4

Waite to Gubbins, 4 runs

7.5
1

Waite to Orr, 1 run

7.4
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

7.3
1

Waite to Gubbins, 1 run

7.2
1lb

Waite to Orr, leg bye, appeal

7.1
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

6.6
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

6.5
2

Taylor to Gubbins, 2 runs

6.4
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

6.3
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

6.2
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

6.1
4

Taylor to Gubbins, 4 runs

5.6
1

Waite to Gubbins, 1 run

5.5
1

Waite to Orr, 1 run

5.4
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

5.3
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

5.2
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

5.1
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

4.6
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.5
4

Taylor to Gubbins, 4 runs

4.4
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.3
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.2
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.1
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

3.6
1

Waite to Gubbins, 1 run

3.5
1

Waite to Orr, 1 run

3.4
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

3.3
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

3.2
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

3.1
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

2.6
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

2.5
4

Taylor to Gubbins, 4 runs

2.4
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

2.3
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

2.2
2

Taylor to Gubbins, 2 runs

2.1
.

Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.6
1

Waite to Gubbins, 1 run

1.5
.

Waite to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.4
1

Waite to Orr, 1 run

1.3
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

1.2
.

Waite to Orr, 0 runs

1.1
4

Waite to Orr, 4 runs

0.6
1

Taylor to Orr, 1 run

0.5
.

Taylor to Orr, 0 runs

0.4
.

Taylor to Orr, 0 runs

0.3
.

Taylor to Orr, 0 runs

0.2
.

Taylor to Orr, 0 runs

0.1
.

Taylor to Orr, 0 runs

49.6
1

AR Sharma to Allison, 1 run

49.4
1

AR Sharma to Singh, 1 run

49.3
W

AR Sharma to Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Taylor)

49.2
1

AR Sharma to Allison, 1 run

49.1
6

AR Sharma to Allison, 6 runs

48.6
6

Williams to Taylor, 6 runs

48.5
1

Williams to Allison, 1 run

48.4
1

Williams to Taylor, 1 run

48.3
1

Williams to Allison, 1 run

48.2
1

Williams to Taylor, 1 run

48.1
1

Williams to Allison, 1 run

47.6
4

AR Sharma to Taylor, 4 runs

47.5
1

AR Sharma to Allison, 1 run

47.4
.

AR Sharma to Allison, 0 runs

47.3
1

AR Sharma to Taylor, 1 run

47.2
2

AR Sharma to Taylor, 2 runs

47.1
1

AR Sharma to Allison, 1 run

46.6
1

Williams to Allison, 1 run

46.5
W

Williams to Waite, appeal, wicket (caught - Waite)

46.4
1

Williams to Taylor, 1 run

46.3
1

Williams to Waite, 1 run

46.2
6

Williams to Waite, 6 runs

46.1
1

Williams to Taylor, 1 run

46.1
1

Williams to Taylor, wide

45.6
.

Petrie to Waite, 0 runs

45.5
1

Petrie to Taylor, 1 run

45.4
1

Petrie to Waite, 1 run

45.3
1

Petrie to Taylor, 1 run

45.2
W

Petrie to Cullen, appeal, wicket (caught - Cullen)

45.1
2

Petrie to Cullen, 2 runs

44.6
W

Fuller to Kashif Ali, appeal, wicket (caught - Kashif Ali)

44.5
4

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

44.4
1

Fuller to Cullen, 1 run

44.3
6

Fuller to Cullen, 6 runs

44.2
.

Fuller to Cullen, 0 runs

44.1
1

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 1 run

43.6
1

AR Sharma to Kashif Ali, 1 run

43.5
1

AR Sharma to Cullen, 1 run

43.4
1

AR Sharma to Kashif Ali, 1 run

43.3
1

AR Sharma to Cullen, 1 run

43.2
.

AR Sharma to Cullen, 0 runs

43.1
6

SIX MORE! Cullen plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

42.6
1

Fuller to Cullen, 1 run

42.5
.

Fuller to Cullen, 0 runs

42.4
4

Fuller to Cullen, 4 runs

42.3
.

Fuller to Cullen, 0 runs

42.2
1

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 1 run

42.1
1

Fuller to Cullen, 1 run

41.6
.

AR Sharma to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

41.5
1

AR Sharma to Cullen, 1 run

41.4
4

AR Sharma to Cullen, 4 runs

41.3
.

AR Sharma to Cullen, 0 runs

41.2
2

AR Sharma to Cullen, 2 runs

41.1
1

AR Sharma to Kashif Ali, 1 run

40.6
1

Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run

40.5
1

Neal to Cullen, 1 run

40.4
.

Neal to Cullen, 0 runs

40.3
4

Neal to Cullen, 4 runs

40.2
6

Neal to Cullen, 6 runs

40.1
1

Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run

39.6
2

Williams to Cullen, 2 byes

39.5
1

Williams to Kashif Ali, 1 run

39.4
4

Williams to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

39.3
4

Williams to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

39.2
.

Williams to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

39.1
.

Williams to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

38.6
.

Neal to Cullen, 0 runs

38.5
1

Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run

38.4
1

Neal to Cullen, 1 run

38.3
1

Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run

38.2
.

Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

38.1
4

Neal to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

37.6
4

Prest to Cullen, 4 runs

37.5
6

Prest to Cullen, 6 runs

37.4
1

Prest to Kashif Ali, 1 run

37.3
1

Prest to Cullen, 1 run

37.2
1

Prest to Kashif Ali, 1 run

37.1
1

Prest to Cullen, 1 run

36.6
2

Neal to Kashif Ali, 2 runs

36.5
.

Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

36.4
.

Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

36.3
1

Neal to Cullen, 1 run

36.2
1

Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run

36.1
.

Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

35.6
.

Prest to Cullen, 0 runs

35.5
.

Prest to Cullen, 0 runs

35.4
.

Prest to Cullen, 0 runs

35.3
1

Prest to Kashif Ali, 1 run

35.2
4

Prest to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

35.1
1

Prest to Cullen, 1 run

34.6
1

Petrie to Cullen, 1 run

34.5
1

Petrie to Kashif Ali, 1 run

34.4
6

Petrie to Kashif Ali, 6 runs

34.3
.

Petrie to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

34.2
1

Petrie to Cullen, 1 run

34.1
.

Petrie to Cullen, 0 runs

33.6
4

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

33.5
.

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

33.4
.

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

33.3
.

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

33.2
2

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 2 runs

33.1
.

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

32.6
.

Petrie to Cullen, 0 runs

32.5
.

Petrie to Cullen, 0 runs

32.4
.

Petrie to Cullen, 0 runs

32.3
1

Petrie to Kashif Ali, 1 run

32.2
1

Petrie to Cullen, 1 run

32.1
.

Petrie to Cullen, 0 runs

31.6
.

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

31.5
1

Fuller to Cullen, 1 run

31.4
1

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 1 run

31.3
.

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

31.2
.

Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

31.1
1

Fuller to Cullen, 1 run

30.6
.

Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

30.5
.

Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

30.4
.

Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

30.3
3

Neal to Cullen, 3 runs

30.2
1

Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run

30.1
6

Neal to Kashif Ali, 6 runs

29.6
2

Prest to Cullen, 2 runs

29.5
.

Prest to Cullen, 0 runs

29.4
.

Prest to Cullen, 0 runs

29.3
4

Prest to Cullen, 4 runs

29.2
.

Prest to Cullen, 0 runs

29.1
.

Prest to Cullen, 0 runs

28.6
.

Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

28.5
.

Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

28.4
1

Neal to Cullen, 1 run

28.3
1

Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run

28.2
1

Neal to Cullen, 1 run

28.1
1

Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run

27.6
.

Prest to Cullen, 0 runs

27.5
.

Prest to Cullen, 0 runs

27.4
.

Prest to Cullen, 0 runs

27.3
W

Prest to Libby, appeal, wicket (caught - Libby)

27.2
.

Prest to Libby, 0 runs

27.1
1

Prest to Kashif Ali, 1 run

26.6
.

Williams to Libby, 0 runs

26.5
2

Williams to Libby, 2 runs

26.4
.

Williams to Libby, 0 runs

26.3
1

Williams to Kashif Ali, 1 run

26.2
.

Williams to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

26.1
.

Williams to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

25.6
1

Prest to Kashif Ali, 1 run

25.5
.

Prest to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

25.4
1

Prest to Libby, 1 run

25.3
1

Prest to Kashif Ali, 1 run

25.2
.

Prest to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

25.1
.

Prest to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

24.6
.

Williams to Libby, 0 runs

24.5
.

Williams to Libby, 0 runs

24.4
1

Williams to Kashif Ali, 1 run

24.3
.

Williams to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

24.2
1

Williams to Kashif Ali, 1 run

24.1
.

0 runs

23.6
.

0 runs

23.5
W

OUT! Run out. Libby plays a defensive stroke. Lategan is then run out at the non-striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Middleton and Brown.

23.4
1

Prest to Lategan, 1 run

23.3
1

Prest to Libby, 1 run

23.2
1

Prest to Lategan, 1 run

23.1
1

Prest to Libby, 1 run

22.6
4

Neal to Lategan, 4 runs

22.5
.

Neal to Lategan, 0 runs

22.4
2

Neal to Lategan, 2 runs

22.3
1

Neal to Libby, 1 run

22.2
.

Neal to Libby, 0 runs

22.1
4

Neal to Libby, 4 runs

21.6
1

Prest to Libby, 1 run

21.5
1

Prest to Lategan, 1 run

21.4
.

Prest to Lategan, 0 runs

21.3
1

Prest to Libby, 1 run

21.2
.

Prest to Libby, 0 runs

21.1
1

Prest to Lategan, 1 run

20.6
1

Neal to Lategan, 1 run

20.5
1

Neal to Libby, 1 run

20.4
.

Neal to Libby, 0 runs

20.3
1

Neal to Lategan, 1 run

20.2
.

Neal to Lategan, 0 runs

20.1
2

Neal to Lategan, 2 runs

19.6
1

AR Sharma to Lategan, 1 run

19.5
1

AR Sharma to Libby, 1 run

19.4
1

AR Sharma to Lategan, 1 run

19.3
1

AR Sharma to Libby, 1 run

19.2
1

AR Sharma to Lategan, 1 run

19.1
.

AR Sharma to Lategan, 0 runs

18.6
1

Neal to Lategan, 1 run

18.5
1

Neal to Libby, 1 run

18.4
1

Neal to Lategan, 1 run

18.3
1

Neal to Libby, 1 run

18.2
4

Neal to Libby, 4 runs

18.1
.

Neal to Libby, 0 runs

17.6
.

AR Sharma to Lategan, 0 runs

17.5
.

AR Sharma to Lategan, 0 runs

17.4
4

AR Sharma to Lategan, 4 runs

17.3
.

AR Sharma to Lategan, 0 runs

17.2
.

AR Sharma to Lategan, 0 runs

17.1
.

AR Sharma to Lategan, 0 runs

16.6
1

Neal to Lategan, 1 run

16.5
.

Neal to Lategan, 0 runs

16.4
4

Neal to Lategan, 4 runs

16.3
1

Neal to Libby, 1 run

16.2
1

Neal to Lategan, 1 run

16.1
.

Neal to Lategan, 0 runs

15.6
.

Petrie to Libby, 0 runs

15.5
.

Petrie to Libby, 0 runs

15.4
.

Petrie to Libby, 0 runs

15.3
.

Petrie to Libby, 0 runs

15.2
.

Petrie to Libby, 0 runs

15.1
.

Petrie to Libby, 0 runs

14.6
.

Neal to Lategan, 0 runs

14.5
.

Neal to Lategan, 0 runs

14.4
2

Neal to Lategan, 2 runs

14.3
.

Neal to Lategan, 0 runs

14.2
1

Neal to Libby, 1 run

14.1
.

Neal to Libby, 0 runs

13.6
1

Petrie to Libby, 1 run

13.5
1

Petrie to Lategan, 1 run

13.4
.

Petrie to Lategan, 0 runs

13.4
1

Petrie to Lategan, wide

13.3
2

Petrie to Lategan, 2 runs

13.2
.

Petrie to Lategan, 0 runs

13.1
.

Petrie to Lategan, 0 runs

12.6
.

Fuller to Libby, 0 runs

12.5
.

Fuller to Libby, 0 runs

12.4
.

Fuller to Libby, 0 runs

12.3
W

Fuller to Roderick, appeal, wicket (caught - Roderick)

12.2
.

Fuller to Roderick, 0 runs

12.1
1

Fuller to Lategan, 1 run

11.6
.

Petrie to Roderick, 0 runs

11.5
1

Petrie to Lategan, 1 run

11.4
2

Petrie to Lategan, 2 leg byes

11.3
1

Petrie to Roderick, 1 run

11.2
.

Petrie to Roderick, 0 runs

11.1
W

Petrie to D'Oliveira, appeal, wicket (caught - D'Oliveira)

10.6
.

Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs

10.5
.

Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs

10.4
1

Fuller to D'Oliveira, 1 run

10.3
.

Fuller to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

10.2
1

Fuller to Lategan, 1 run

10.1
.

Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs

9.6
.

Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

9.5
.

Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

9.4
.

Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

9.3
.

Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

9.2
1

Petrie to Lategan, 1 run

9.1
1

Petrie to D'Oliveira, 1 run

8.6
4

Williams to Lategan, 4 runs

8.5
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs

8.4
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs

8.3
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs

8.2
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs

8.1
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs

7.6
.

Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

7.5
4

Petrie to D'Oliveira, 4 runs

7.4
.

Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

7.3
.

Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

7.2
1

Petrie to Lategan, 1 run

7.1
.

Petrie to Lategan, 0 runs

6.5
1

Williams to Lategan, 1 run

6.4
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs

6.3
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs

6.2
1

Williams to D'Oliveira, leg bye

6.1
1

Williams to Lategan, 1 run

5.6
.

Fuller to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

5.5
2

Fuller to D'Oliveira, 2 runs

5.4
3

Fuller to Lategan, 3 runs

5.3
1

Fuller to D'Oliveira, 1 run

5.2
.

Fuller to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

5.1
1

Fuller to Lategan, 1 run

4.6
4

Williams to D'Oliveira, 4 runs

4.5
.

Williams to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

4.4
.

Williams to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

4.3
.

Williams to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

4.2
1

Williams to Lategan, 1 run

4.1
1

Williams to D'Oliveira, leg bye

3.6
.

Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs

3.5
.

Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs

3.4
.

Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs

3.3
.

Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs

3.2
1

Fuller to D'Oliveira, 1 run

3.1
.

Fuller to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

2.6
4

Williams to Lategan, 4 runs

2.5
4

Williams to Lategan, 4 runs

2.4
1

Williams to D'Oliveira, leg bye

2.3
.

Williams to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

2.2
.

Williams to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

2.1
4

Williams to D'Oliveira, 4 runs

1.6
2

Fuller to Lategan, 2 runs

1.5
4

Fuller to Lategan, 4 runs

1.4
1

Fuller to D'Oliveira, 1 run

1.3
.

Fuller to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

1.2
.

Fuller to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

1.1
4

Fuller to D'Oliveira, 4 runs

1.1
1

Fuller to D'Oliveira, wide

0.6
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs

0.6
1

Williams to Lategan, wide

0.5
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs

0.4
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs

0.3
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs

0.2
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs

0.1
.

Williams to Lategan, 0 runs