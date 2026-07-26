Highlights Worcestershire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Darley to Gubbins, 0 runs
Darley to Gubbins, 0 runs
Darley to Orr, 1 run
Darley to Orr, 2 runs
Darley to Orr, 4 runs
Waite to Gubbins, 0 runs
Waite to Orr, 1 run
Gubbins plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Waite to Gubbins, 0 runs
Waite to Gubbins, 4 runs
Waite to Gubbins, 0 runs
Taylor to Orr, 0 runs
Taylor to Orr, 4 runs
Taylor to Orr, 0 runs
Taylor to Orr, 0 runs
Taylor to Orr, 0 runs
Taylor to Orr, 0 runs
Waite to Gubbins, 4 runs
Waite to Orr, 1 run
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Waite to Gubbins, 1 run
Waite to Orr, leg bye, appeal
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 2 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 4 runs
Waite to Gubbins, 1 run
Waite to Orr, 1 run
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 4 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Waite to Gubbins, 1 run
Waite to Orr, 1 run
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 4 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 2 runs
Taylor to Gubbins, 0 runs
Waite to Gubbins, 1 run
Waite to Gubbins, 0 runs
Waite to Orr, 1 run
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Waite to Orr, 0 runs
Waite to Orr, 4 runs
Taylor to Orr, 1 run
Taylor to Orr, 0 runs
Taylor to Orr, 0 runs
Taylor to Orr, 0 runs
Taylor to Orr, 0 runs
Taylor to Orr, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Allison, 1 run
AR Sharma to Singh, 1 run
AR Sharma to Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Taylor)
AR Sharma to Allison, 1 run
AR Sharma to Allison, 6 runs
Williams to Taylor, 6 runs
Williams to Allison, 1 run
Williams to Taylor, 1 run
Williams to Allison, 1 run
Williams to Taylor, 1 run
Williams to Allison, 1 run
AR Sharma to Taylor, 4 runs
AR Sharma to Allison, 1 run
AR Sharma to Allison, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Taylor, 1 run
AR Sharma to Taylor, 2 runs
AR Sharma to Allison, 1 run
Williams to Allison, 1 run
Williams to Waite, appeal, wicket (caught - Waite)
Williams to Taylor, 1 run
Williams to Waite, 1 run
Williams to Waite, 6 runs
Williams to Taylor, 1 run
Williams to Taylor, wide
Petrie to Waite, 0 runs
Petrie to Taylor, 1 run
Petrie to Waite, 1 run
Petrie to Taylor, 1 run
Petrie to Cullen, appeal, wicket (caught - Cullen)
Petrie to Cullen, 2 runs
Fuller to Kashif Ali, appeal, wicket (caught - Kashif Ali)
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Fuller to Cullen, 1 run
Fuller to Cullen, 6 runs
Fuller to Cullen, 0 runs
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 1 run
AR Sharma to Kashif Ali, 1 run
AR Sharma to Cullen, 1 run
AR Sharma to Kashif Ali, 1 run
AR Sharma to Cullen, 1 run
AR Sharma to Cullen, 0 runs
SIX MORE! Cullen plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.
Fuller to Cullen, 1 run
Fuller to Cullen, 0 runs
Fuller to Cullen, 4 runs
Fuller to Cullen, 0 runs
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Fuller to Cullen, 1 run
AR Sharma to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Cullen, 1 run
AR Sharma to Cullen, 4 runs
AR Sharma to Cullen, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Cullen, 2 runs
AR Sharma to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Neal to Cullen, 1 run
Neal to Cullen, 0 runs
Neal to Cullen, 4 runs
Neal to Cullen, 6 runs
Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Williams to Cullen, 2 byes
Williams to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Williams to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Williams to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Williams to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Williams to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Neal to Cullen, 0 runs
Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Neal to Cullen, 1 run
Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Neal to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Prest to Cullen, 4 runs
Prest to Cullen, 6 runs
Prest to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Prest to Cullen, 1 run
Prest to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Prest to Cullen, 1 run
Neal to Kashif Ali, 2 runs
Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Neal to Cullen, 1 run
Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Prest to Cullen, 0 runs
Prest to Cullen, 0 runs
Prest to Cullen, 0 runs
Prest to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Prest to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Prest to Cullen, 1 run
Petrie to Cullen, 1 run
Petrie to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Petrie to Kashif Ali, 6 runs
Petrie to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Petrie to Cullen, 1 run
Petrie to Cullen, 0 runs
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 2 runs
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Petrie to Cullen, 0 runs
Petrie to Cullen, 0 runs
Petrie to Cullen, 0 runs
Petrie to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Petrie to Cullen, 1 run
Petrie to Cullen, 0 runs
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Fuller to Cullen, 1 run
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Fuller to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Fuller to Cullen, 1 run
Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Neal to Cullen, 3 runs
Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Neal to Kashif Ali, 6 runs
Prest to Cullen, 2 runs
Prest to Cullen, 0 runs
Prest to Cullen, 0 runs
Prest to Cullen, 4 runs
Prest to Cullen, 0 runs
Prest to Cullen, 0 runs
Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Neal to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Neal to Cullen, 1 run
Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Neal to Cullen, 1 run
Neal to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Prest to Cullen, 0 runs
Prest to Cullen, 0 runs
Prest to Cullen, 0 runs
Prest to Libby, appeal, wicket (caught - Libby)
Prest to Libby, 0 runs
Prest to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Williams to Libby, 0 runs
Williams to Libby, 2 runs
Williams to Libby, 0 runs
Williams to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Williams to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Williams to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Prest to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Prest to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Prest to Libby, 1 run
Prest to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Prest to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Prest to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Williams to Libby, 0 runs
Williams to Libby, 0 runs
Williams to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Williams to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Williams to Kashif Ali, 1 run
0 runs
0 runs
OUT! Run out. Libby plays a defensive stroke. Lategan is then run out at the non-striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Middleton and Brown.
Prest to Lategan, 1 run
Prest to Libby, 1 run
Prest to Lategan, 1 run
Prest to Libby, 1 run
Neal to Lategan, 4 runs
Neal to Lategan, 0 runs
Neal to Lategan, 2 runs
Neal to Libby, 1 run
Neal to Libby, 0 runs
Neal to Libby, 4 runs
Prest to Libby, 1 run
Prest to Lategan, 1 run
Prest to Lategan, 0 runs
Prest to Libby, 1 run
Prest to Libby, 0 runs
Prest to Lategan, 1 run
Neal to Lategan, 1 run
Neal to Libby, 1 run
Neal to Libby, 0 runs
Neal to Lategan, 1 run
Neal to Lategan, 0 runs
Neal to Lategan, 2 runs
AR Sharma to Lategan, 1 run
AR Sharma to Libby, 1 run
AR Sharma to Lategan, 1 run
AR Sharma to Libby, 1 run
AR Sharma to Lategan, 1 run
AR Sharma to Lategan, 0 runs
Neal to Lategan, 1 run
Neal to Libby, 1 run
Neal to Lategan, 1 run
Neal to Libby, 1 run
Neal to Libby, 4 runs
Neal to Libby, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Lategan, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Lategan, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Lategan, 4 runs
AR Sharma to Lategan, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Lategan, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Lategan, 0 runs
Neal to Lategan, 1 run
Neal to Lategan, 0 runs
Neal to Lategan, 4 runs
Neal to Libby, 1 run
Neal to Lategan, 1 run
Neal to Lategan, 0 runs
Petrie to Libby, 0 runs
Petrie to Libby, 0 runs
Petrie to Libby, 0 runs
Petrie to Libby, 0 runs
Petrie to Libby, 0 runs
Petrie to Libby, 0 runs
Neal to Lategan, 0 runs
Neal to Lategan, 0 runs
Neal to Lategan, 2 runs
Neal to Lategan, 0 runs
Neal to Libby, 1 run
Neal to Libby, 0 runs
Petrie to Libby, 1 run
Petrie to Lategan, 1 run
Petrie to Lategan, 0 runs
Petrie to Lategan, wide
Petrie to Lategan, 2 runs
Petrie to Lategan, 0 runs
Petrie to Lategan, 0 runs
Fuller to Libby, 0 runs
Fuller to Libby, 0 runs
Fuller to Libby, 0 runs
Fuller to Roderick, appeal, wicket (caught - Roderick)
Fuller to Roderick, 0 runs
Fuller to Lategan, 1 run
Petrie to Roderick, 0 runs
Petrie to Lategan, 1 run
Petrie to Lategan, 2 leg byes
Petrie to Roderick, 1 run
Petrie to Roderick, 0 runs
Petrie to D'Oliveira, appeal, wicket (caught - D'Oliveira)
Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs
Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs
Fuller to D'Oliveira, 1 run
Fuller to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Fuller to Lategan, 1 run
Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs
Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Petrie to Lategan, 1 run
Petrie to D'Oliveira, 1 run
Williams to Lategan, 4 runs
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs
Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Petrie to D'Oliveira, 4 runs
Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Petrie to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Petrie to Lategan, 1 run
Petrie to Lategan, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, 1 run
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs
Williams to D'Oliveira, leg bye
Williams to Lategan, 1 run
Fuller to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Fuller to D'Oliveira, 2 runs
Fuller to Lategan, 3 runs
Fuller to D'Oliveira, 1 run
Fuller to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Fuller to Lategan, 1 run
Williams to D'Oliveira, 4 runs
Williams to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Williams to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Williams to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, 1 run
Williams to D'Oliveira, leg bye
Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs
Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs
Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs
Fuller to Lategan, 0 runs
Fuller to D'Oliveira, 1 run
Fuller to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, 4 runs
Williams to Lategan, 4 runs
Williams to D'Oliveira, leg bye
Williams to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Williams to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Williams to D'Oliveira, 4 runs
Fuller to Lategan, 2 runs
Fuller to Lategan, 4 runs
Fuller to D'Oliveira, 1 run
Fuller to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Fuller to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Fuller to D'Oliveira, 4 runs
Fuller to D'Oliveira, wide
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, wide
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs
Williams to Lategan, 0 runs