Match details Worcestershire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

List a

WOR
WOR
HAM
HAM

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Kashif, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Brookes Ethan, Cobb Josh, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Darley Harry Charles, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Finch Adam, Gibbon Ben, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Lategan Dan, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Pollock Ed, Roderick Gareth, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Taylor Tom, Virdi Amir, Waite Matthew, Walsh Jr Hayden
Benchno information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Albert Toby Edward, Baartman Ottniel, Baker Sonny, Barker Keith, Brevis Dewald, Brown Ben, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Eckland Joseph, Ellis Nathan, Fuller James, Gubbins Nick, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, McMullen Brandon, Middleton Fletcha, Naveen-ul-Haq, Neal Andrew, Neser Michael, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Prest Thomas James, Turner John, Varma Tilak, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet