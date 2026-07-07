Squads Worcestershire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Abbott Kyle
bowler
Allison Ben
bowler
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Baker Josh
bowler
Baartman Ottniel
bowler
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Baker Sonny
bowler
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Barker Keith
all rounder
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
Brown Ben
wicket keeper
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Currie Scott
bowler
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Eckland Joseph
wicket keeper
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Ellis Nathan
bowler
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Fuller James
all rounder
Finch Adam
bowler
Gubbins Nick
batsman
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Jack Eddie
bowler
Hinley Tom
all rounder
Kelly Dominic
bowler
Holder Jason
all rounder
Lumsden Manny
no information yet
Home Jack
no information yet
Mayes Ben
no information yet
Hose Adam
batsman
McMullen Brandon
all rounder
Jones Rob
batsman
Middleton Fletcha
batsman
Kahn Hishaam
no information yet
Naveen-ul-Haq
bowler
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Neal Andrew
no information yet
Libby Jake
batsman
Neser Michael
all rounder
Mir Usama
bowler
Organ Felix
batsman
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Orr Ali
batsman
Pollock Ed
batsman
Prest Thomas James
all rounder
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Turner John
bowler
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Varma Tilak
batsman
Shahzad Khurram
all rounder
Vince James
batsman
Singh Fateh
bowler
Weatherley Joe
batsman
Singh Yadvinder
no information yet
Wood Chris
bowler
Sturgess Tommy Graham
all rounder
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Virdi Amir
no information yet
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Walsh Jr Hayden
bowler
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