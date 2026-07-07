Squads Worcestershire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

List a

WOR
WOR
HAM
HAM

Playing

WOR
WOR
HAM
HAM
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Kashif

all rounder

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Barker Keith

all rounder

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Brevis Dewald

all rounder

Brown Ben

wicket keeper

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Dawson Liam

all rounder

Eckland Joseph

wicket keeper

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Fuller James

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Lumsden Manny

no information yet

Home Jack

no information yet

Mayes Ben

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

McMullen Brandon

all rounder

Jones Rob

batsman

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Lategan Dan

no information yet

Neal Andrew

no information yet

Libby Jake

batsman

Neser Michael

all rounder

Mir Usama

bowler

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Orr Ali

batsman

Pollock Ed

batsman

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Shahzad Khurram

all rounder

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Virdi Amir

no information yet

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Bench

WOR
WOR
HAM
HAM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet