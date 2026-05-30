Tanveer Sangha

Tanveer Sangha

bowler

Full name:Tanveer Sangha
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Australia

Los Angeles Knight Riders

New South Wales Blues

Seattle Orcas

Sydney Thunder

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches227729
Innings2213729
Overs18.08.0224.159.196.0
Balls-----
Maidens003911
Runs12570674336732
Wickets2524942
Avg62.51428.0837.3317.42
SR549.656.0439.4413.71
Eco6.948.7535.677.62
BB14444
4w01112
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches227729
Innings10835
Not outs00213
Runs0015419
Balls Faced30901025
Avg002.529.5
SR0016.664076
Fours00112
Fifties00000
Sixies00000
Highest007417
Hundreds00000

Tanveer Sangha Schedule & Results

Major League Cricket

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

221

SEA

SEA

220

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 70/1

SAN

SAN

150

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

219

WAS

WAS

216

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

115

LOS

LOS

196

ResultWashington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

139

SEA

SEA

227

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

192

SEA

SEA

191

ResultMi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Mi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

144

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 53/1

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(4 ov.) 33/0

SEA

SEA

154

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

108

WAS

WAS

110

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Seattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

127

NEW

NEW

132

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

175

TEX

TEX

173

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

165

NEW

NEW

168

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

TEX

TEX

UpcomingWashington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

LOS

LOS

UpcomingMi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SEA

SEA

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

LOS

LOS

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

SAN

SAN

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

LOS

LOS

Tanveer Sangha News

View all

If you want to be the first to know everything about cricket player Tanveer Sangha, here you will find all the latest news about him: results of past matches, how training is going, and which tournaments he will be participating in soon.

India tour of Australia | Tanveer Sangha replaces Adam Zampa in Australia T20I squad

India tour of Australia | Tanveer Sangha replaces Adam Zampa in Australia T20I squad

Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been included in the Australian squad for the five-match T20I series against India starting in Canberra on Wednesday. Sangha replaces Adam Zampa, who has made himself unavailable for the start of the series due to personal reasons, in a like-for-like change.

Tanveer Sangha05:57 PM, 23 September, 2025

Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Be BBLs Biggest Spin Pick This Season?

Tanveer Sangha03:03 PM, 27 June, 2025

Watch, MLC 2025 | Tanveer Sangha wins Aussie tussle as he cleans up well-set Maxwell with a beauty

Tanveer Sangha02:58 PM, 24 January, 2025

‌BBL | Twitter reacts as Tanveer Sangha converts missed caught and bowled chance into epic runout

Tanveer Sangha05:29 PM, 21 December, 2024

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Warner's fury as Billings and Sangha's 'comedy of errors' channel village cricket vibes

International career

Tanveer Singh Sangha was born on 26 November 2001. He is an Australian cricketer who plays as a right-arm leg spin bowler and right-handed batsman. Sangha represents Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). He was Australia’s top wicket taker at the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, taking 15 wickets.

  • 2018: At age 16, Tanveer Sangha played for Australia’s Under-16 team against Pakistan Under-16 at Melbourne’s Junction Oval. He also performed well for Cricket Australia XI in the Under-19 National Championships in Adelaide. This led to his selection for the Australian Under-19 tour of Sri Lanka in January 2019.
  • 2019: Sangha represented Australia Under-19 against New Zealand in Brisbane, taking 6 wickets in two matches. He played in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, where he took 15 wickets in 6 matches, including two 4-wicket hauls and one 5-wicket haul. At 18, he received a state contract with New South Wales.
  • 2021: In January, Sangha was named in Australia’s T20 International squad for the series against New Zealand at age 19.
  • 2023: On August 30, Sangha made his T20I debut against South Africa at Kingsmead, becoming Australia’s 106th men’s T20I player. He took 4 wickets for 31 runs, the best debut bowling figures by an Australian in T20Is in nearly 20 years. On September 12, he made his ODI debut against South Africa at Potchefstroom.
  • 2024-2025: As of March 2025, Sangha has played 3 ODIs and 7 T20Is for Australia. He took 2 wickets in ODIs and 10 in T20Is. In March 2025, he played in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India. Tanveer became the youngest Australian to take four wickets in a men’s T20I.

Leagues Participation

Tanveer Sangha has competed in several top cricket leagues. He has played in Australia’s Big Bash League since the 2020/21 season with Sydney Thunder. In England, he represented Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred during 2022 and 2023. 

Big Bash League

Tanveer Sangha joined Sydney Thunder as a Development Rookie in 2018 for BBL08. He moved up to the main squad in 2019 for BBL09. Tanveer made his Big Bash League debut in the 2020-2021 season (BBL10) and took 21 wickets, the highest for any spin bowler that season. In 2022, he missed some matches due to a back injury but returned later. In the 2023-2024 season, he took nine wickets in eight innings. In January 2024, Tanveer extended his contract with Sydney Thunder until the end of BBL15.

Year

Team

Notes

2018

Sydney Thunder

Development Rookie for BBL08

2019

Sydney Thunder

Promoted to main squad for BBL09

2020-2021

Sydney Thunder

Debut season; 21 wickets, highest for spin bowlers

2021-2022

Sydney Thunder

Played early matches; missed part due to back injury

2023-2024

Sydney Thunder

Took 9 wickets in 8 innings

2024-2025

Sydney Thunder

Signed contract extension until end of BBL15

The Hundred

In August 2022, Tanveer Sangha joined Birmingham Phoenix to play in The Hundred tournament. On August 30, 2022, he scored 13 runs off 9 balls in a match in London. In September 2022, Sangha got injured and missed the rest of the season.

In August 2023, he returned to Birmingham Phoenix to replace Shadab Khan for the last three matches and possible playoffs. In a 2023 game against London Spirit, Sangha took three wickets, helping Birmingham Phoenix win by 77 runs.

Year

Team

Notes

2022

Birmingham Phoenix

Played early matches; scored 13 runs; injured in Sept

2023

Birmingham Phoenix

Returned for last matches; took 3 wickets vs London Spirit

Domestic career

Tanveer Sangha started playing domestic cricket at a young age. At 16, he played in the Thunder Nation Cup final against Pakistan. He took 2 wickets for 13 runs and earned the Player of the Match award. In 2018, he took the most wickets for New South Wales Metro in the U17 National Championships. The next year, he won the NSW Cricket Basil Sellers Scholarship and was part of the NSW Metro team that won the U19 National Championships.

He played his first first-class match for New South Wales in October 2021 during the Sheffield Shield season. His first List A match came in November 2021 in the Marsh One-Day Cup. He began playing domestic T20 in December 2020 with the match between Stars and Thunder.

Records and achievements

Tanveer Sangha has shown strong skill as a young cricketer. He has set some important records and earned awards in his career so far.

  • 2019: Won the NSW Cricket Basil Sellers Scholarship.
  • 2020: Played in the Under-19 World Cup and took 15 wickets, the best for Australia in the tournament.
  • 2020-2021: In the Big Bash League, finished third in wicket-taking with 21 wickets at an average of 16.66 and an economy rate of 8.04 runs per over. This was the best for any spinner that season.
  • August 30, 2023: Made T20 International debut for Australia. Took 4 wickets for 31 runs, the best debut performance by an Australian in nearly 20 years.
  • 2020-2021: Helped Sydney Thunder reach third place in the Big Bash League with 21 wickets in 14 games at an average of 18.29.
  • Youngest Australian to take four wickets in a men’s T20 International match.

Personal life

Tanveer Sangha is a young cricket player from Australia. He grew up in Sydney with his family. His background comes from India and Fiji.

Family

Tanveer’s father, Joga Singh, comes from a small village near Jalandhar, Punjab, India. He drives a taxi in Sydney. Tanveer’s mother, Upjeet Kaur, is from Fiji. She works as an accountant in Sydney. Tanveer has a sister named Simran. Both Tanveer and Simran follow the Punjabi Sikh religion. Tanveer does not have any family connection to Jason Sangha, who plays with him for New South Wales and Sydney Thunder.

Finance

The value of Tanveer Sangha’s earnings and assets is about one million dollars.

Scandals

Early in his career, Tanveer had a stress injury and a sprained ankle. These injuries kept him away from cricket for around one year.

Fans

Many cricket followers respect Tanveer. In 2023, he helped Australia win against South Africa. Tanveer had about 12,000 followers on Instagram.

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