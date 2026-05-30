ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
bowler
|Full name:
|Tanveer Sangha
|Nationality:
|Australia
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|7
|7
|29
|Innings
|2
|2
|13
|7
|29
|Overs
|18.0
|8.0
|224.1
|59.1
|96.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|39
|1
|1
|Runs
|125
|70
|674
|336
|732
|Wickets
|2
|5
|24
|9
|42
|Avg
|62.5
|14
|28.08
|37.33
|17.42
|SR
|54
|9.6
|56.04
|39.44
|13.71
|Eco
|6.94
|8.75
|3
|5.67
|7.62
|BB
|1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|7
|7
|29
|Innings
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Runs
|0
|0
|15
|4
|19
|Balls Faced
|3
|0
|90
|10
|25
|Avg
|0
|0
|2.5
|2
|9.5
|SR
|0
|0
|16.66
|40
|76
|Fours
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|7
|4
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
TEX
221
SEA
220
Major League Cricket
Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA
LOS
(6 ov.) 70/1
SAN
150
Major League Cricket
Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA
SEA
219
WAS
216
Major League Cricket
Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA
SEA
115
LOS
196
Major League Cricket
George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA
WAS
139
SEA
227
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
192
SEA
191
Major League Cricket
Marine Park, New York, NY
NEW
144
LOS
(6 ov.) 53/1
Major League Cricket
Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA
LOS
(4 ov.) 33/0
SEA
154
Major League Cricket
Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA
LOS
108
WAS
110
Major League Cricket
Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA
SEA
127
NEW
132
Major League Cricket
Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA
LOS
175
TEX
173
Major League Cricket
Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA
LOS
165
NEW
168
Major League Cricket
Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA
SEA
TEX
Major League Cricket
George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA
WAS
LOS
Major League Cricket
Marine Park, New York, NY
NEW
SEA
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
LOS
Major League Cricket
Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA
SEA
SAN
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
TEX
LOS
If you want to be the first to know everything about cricket player Tanveer Sangha, here you will find all the latest news about him: results of past matches, how training is going, and which tournaments he will be participating in soon.
Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been included in the Australian squad for the five-match T20I series against India starting in Canberra on Wednesday. Sangha replaces Adam Zampa, who has made himself unavailable for the start of the series due to personal reasons, in a like-for-like change.
Tanveer Singh Sangha was born on 26 November 2001. He is an Australian cricketer who plays as a right-arm leg spin bowler and right-handed batsman. Sangha represents Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). He was Australia’s top wicket taker at the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, taking 15 wickets.
Tanveer Sangha has competed in several top cricket leagues. He has played in Australia’s Big Bash League since the 2020/21 season with Sydney Thunder. In England, he represented Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred during 2022 and 2023.
Tanveer Sangha joined Sydney Thunder as a Development Rookie in 2018 for BBL08. He moved up to the main squad in 2019 for BBL09. Tanveer made his Big Bash League debut in the 2020-2021 season (BBL10) and took 21 wickets, the highest for any spin bowler that season. In 2022, he missed some matches due to a back injury but returned later. In the 2023-2024 season, he took nine wickets in eight innings. In January 2024, Tanveer extended his contract with Sydney Thunder until the end of BBL15.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2018
|
Sydney Thunder
|
Development Rookie for BBL08
|
2019
|
Sydney Thunder
|
Promoted to main squad for BBL09
|
2020-2021
|
Sydney Thunder
|
Debut season; 21 wickets, highest for spin bowlers
|
2021-2022
|
Sydney Thunder
|
Played early matches; missed part due to back injury
|
2023-2024
|
Sydney Thunder
|
Took 9 wickets in 8 innings
|
2024-2025
|
Sydney Thunder
|
Signed contract extension until end of BBL15
In August 2022, Tanveer Sangha joined Birmingham Phoenix to play in The Hundred tournament. On August 30, 2022, he scored 13 runs off 9 balls in a match in London. In September 2022, Sangha got injured and missed the rest of the season.
In August 2023, he returned to Birmingham Phoenix to replace Shadab Khan for the last three matches and possible playoffs. In a 2023 game against London Spirit, Sangha took three wickets, helping Birmingham Phoenix win by 77 runs.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2022
|
Birmingham Phoenix
|
Played early matches; scored 13 runs; injured in Sept
|
2023
|
Birmingham Phoenix
|
Returned for last matches; took 3 wickets vs London Spirit
Tanveer Sangha started playing domestic cricket at a young age. At 16, he played in the Thunder Nation Cup final against Pakistan. He took 2 wickets for 13 runs and earned the Player of the Match award. In 2018, he took the most wickets for New South Wales Metro in the U17 National Championships. The next year, he won the NSW Cricket Basil Sellers Scholarship and was part of the NSW Metro team that won the U19 National Championships.
He played his first first-class match for New South Wales in October 2021 during the Sheffield Shield season. His first List A match came in November 2021 in the Marsh One-Day Cup. He began playing domestic T20 in December 2020 with the match between Stars and Thunder.
Tanveer Sangha has shown strong skill as a young cricketer. He has set some important records and earned awards in his career so far.
Tanveer Sangha is a young cricket player from Australia. He grew up in Sydney with his family. His background comes from India and Fiji.
Tanveer’s father, Joga Singh, comes from a small village near Jalandhar, Punjab, India. He drives a taxi in Sydney. Tanveer’s mother, Upjeet Kaur, is from Fiji. She works as an accountant in Sydney. Tanveer has a sister named Simran. Both Tanveer and Simran follow the Punjabi Sikh religion. Tanveer does not have any family connection to Jason Sangha, who plays with him for New South Wales and Sydney Thunder.
The value of Tanveer Sangha’s earnings and assets is about one million dollars.
Early in his career, Tanveer had a stress injury and a sprained ankle. These injuries kept him away from cricket for around one year.
Many cricket followers respect Tanveer. In 2023, he helped Australia win against South Africa. Tanveer had about 12,000 followers on Instagram.