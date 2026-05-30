Tanveer Sangha News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricket player Tanveer Sangha, here you will find all the latest news about him: results of past matches, how training is going, and which tournaments he will be participating in soon. India tour of Australia | Tanveer Sangha replaces Adam Zampa in Australia T20I squad Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been included in the Australian squad for the five-match T20I series against India starting in Canberra on Wednesday. Sangha replaces Adam Zampa, who has made himself unavailable for the start of the series due to personal reasons, in a like-for-like change. Tanveer Sangha Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Be BBLs Biggest Spin Pick This Season? Tanveer Sangha Watch, MLC 2025 | Tanveer Sangha wins Aussie tussle as he cleans up well-set Maxwell with a beauty Tanveer Sangha ‌BBL | Twitter reacts as Tanveer Sangha converts missed caught and bowled chance into epic runout Tanveer Sangha ‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Warner's fury as Billings and Sangha's 'comedy of errors' channel village cricket vibes

International career

Tanveer Singh Sangha was born on 26 November 2001. He is an Australian cricketer who plays as a right-arm leg spin bowler and right-handed batsman. Sangha represents Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). He was Australia’s top wicket taker at the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, taking 15 wickets.

2018: At age 16, Tanveer Sangha played for Australia’s Under-16 team against Pakistan Under-16 at Melbourne’s Junction Oval. He also performed well for Cricket Australia XI in the Under-19 National Championships in Adelaide. This led to his selection for the Australian Under-19 tour of Sri Lanka in January 2019.

2019: Sangha represented Australia Under-19 against New Zealand in Brisbane, taking 6 wickets in two matches. He played in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, where he took 15 wickets in 6 matches, including two 4-wicket hauls and one 5-wicket haul. At 18, he received a state contract with New South Wales.

2021: In January, Sangha was named in Australia’s T20 International squad for the series against New Zealand at age 19.

2023: On August 30, Sangha made his T20I debut against South Africa at Kingsmead, becoming Australia’s 106th men’s T20I player. He took 4 wickets for 31 runs, the best debut bowling figures by an Australian in T20Is in nearly 20 years. On September 12, he made his ODI debut against South Africa at Potchefstroom.

2024-2025: As of March 2025, Sangha has played 3 ODIs and 7 T20Is for Australia. He took 2 wickets in ODIs and 10 in T20Is. In March 2025, he played in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India. Tanveer became the youngest Australian to take four wickets in a men’s T20I.

Leagues Participation

Tanveer Sangha has competed in several top cricket leagues. He has played in Australia’s Big Bash League since the 2020/21 season with Sydney Thunder. In England, he represented Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred during 2022 and 2023.

Big Bash League

Tanveer Sangha joined Sydney Thunder as a Development Rookie in 2018 for BBL08. He moved up to the main squad in 2019 for BBL09. Tanveer made his Big Bash League debut in the 2020-2021 season (BBL10) and took 21 wickets, the highest for any spin bowler that season. In 2022, he missed some matches due to a back injury but returned later. In the 2023-2024 season, he took nine wickets in eight innings. In January 2024, Tanveer extended his contract with Sydney Thunder until the end of BBL15.

Year Team Notes 2018 Sydney Thunder Development Rookie for BBL08 2019 Sydney Thunder Promoted to main squad for BBL09 2020-2021 Sydney Thunder Debut season; 21 wickets, highest for spin bowlers 2021-2022 Sydney Thunder Played early matches; missed part due to back injury 2023-2024 Sydney Thunder Took 9 wickets in 8 innings 2024-2025 Sydney Thunder Signed contract extension until end of BBL15

The Hundred

In August 2022, Tanveer Sangha joined Birmingham Phoenix to play in The Hundred tournament. On August 30, 2022, he scored 13 runs off 9 balls in a match in London. In September 2022, Sangha got injured and missed the rest of the season.

In August 2023, he returned to Birmingham Phoenix to replace Shadab Khan for the last three matches and possible playoffs. In a 2023 game against London Spirit, Sangha took three wickets, helping Birmingham Phoenix win by 77 runs.

Year Team Notes 2022 Birmingham Phoenix Played early matches; scored 13 runs; injured in Sept 2023 Birmingham Phoenix Returned for last matches; took 3 wickets vs London Spirit

Domestic career

Tanveer Sangha started playing domestic cricket at a young age. At 16, he played in the Thunder Nation Cup final against Pakistan. He took 2 wickets for 13 runs and earned the Player of the Match award. In 2018, he took the most wickets for New South Wales Metro in the U17 National Championships. The next year, he won the NSW Cricket Basil Sellers Scholarship and was part of the NSW Metro team that won the U19 National Championships.

He played his first first-class match for New South Wales in October 2021 during the Sheffield Shield season. His first List A match came in November 2021 in the Marsh One-Day Cup. He began playing domestic T20 in December 2020 with the match between Stars and Thunder.

Records and achievements

Tanveer Sangha has shown strong skill as a young cricketer. He has set some important records and earned awards in his career so far.

2019: Won the NSW Cricket Basil Sellers Scholarship.

2020: Played in the Under-19 World Cup and took 15 wickets, the best for Australia in the tournament.

2020-2021: In the Big Bash League, finished third in wicket-taking with 21 wickets at an average of 16.66 and an economy rate of 8.04 runs per over. This was the best for any spinner that season.

August 30, 2023: Made T20 International debut for Australia. Took 4 wickets for 31 runs, the best debut performance by an Australian in nearly 20 years.

2020-2021: Helped Sydney Thunder reach third place in the Big Bash League with 21 wickets in 14 games at an average of 18.29.

Youngest Australian to take four wickets in a men’s T20 International match.

Personal life

Tanveer Sangha is a young cricket player from Australia. He grew up in Sydney with his family. His background comes from India and Fiji.

Family

Tanveer’s father, Joga Singh, comes from a small village near Jalandhar, Punjab, India. He drives a taxi in Sydney. Tanveer’s mother, Upjeet Kaur, is from Fiji. She works as an accountant in Sydney. Tanveer has a sister named Simran. Both Tanveer and Simran follow the Punjabi Sikh religion. Tanveer does not have any family connection to Jason Sangha, who plays with him for New South Wales and Sydney Thunder.

Finance

The value of Tanveer Sangha’s earnings and assets is about one million dollars.

Scandals

Early in his career, Tanveer had a stress injury and a sprained ankle. These injuries kept him away from cricket for around one year.

Fans

Many cricket followers respect Tanveer. In 2023, he helped Australia win against South Africa. Tanveer had about 12,000 followers on Instagram.