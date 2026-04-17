Soumya Sarkar News View all If you want to follow the latest records of cricketer Soumya Sarkar, we have compiled all the latest information about him: how he trains, what motivates him to take to the cricket field, and how he copes with difficulties during matches. BAN vs WI | Soumya-Saif set up Windies rout as Tigers seal massive 179-run win to seal series 2-1 Bangladesh dominated the series decider on another woeful batting track in Mirpur as a dominating 179-run opening stand between Soumya Sarkar and Saif Hassan set them up for their second biggest ODI win. Defending 297, the Tigers needed just four spinners to bowl out the visitors for 117. Soumya Sarkar ‌BAN vs SL | Twitter abuzz as Nagin rivalry reignites with bizarre umpiring howler Soumya Sarkar BPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Mahmadullah's gritty sprint secures playoff spots amid scary headshot incident Soumya Sarkar BPL 2024 | Twitter astonished by acrobatic Soumya Sarkar's flawless reflex in pulling off screamer Soumya Sarkar Mushfiqur Rahim left out of Bangladesh's T20I squad for Pakistan series

International career

Soumya Sarkar is a Bangladeshi cricketer known for his left-handed batting and right-arm medium-fast bowling. He plays as an opening batter and has made several notable records in international cricket.

2013–2014

November 2013: Sarkar was named in Bangladesh's T20 squad for a match against New Zealand but did not play.

December 2014: He made his ODI debut for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe.

2015–2019

2015: Sarkar represented Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

2015: He played his first T20I against Pakistan in April.

2015: Sarkar scored his first ODI century and partnered with Tamim Iqbal to score 145 runs.

2015: He debuted in Test cricket against Pakistan.

2015: In Bangladesh's 100th Test match against Sri Lanka, Sarkar played a key role, scoring 61 and taking five catches.

2019: Sarkar scored his first Test century against New Zealand.

2019: He was named in Bangladesh’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

June 2019: Sarkar played in his 50th ODI match against Afghanistan.

November 2019: He was part of Bangladesh’s team for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup and was named Player of the Tournament.

November 2019: Sarkar helped Bangladesh win the gold medal in cricket at the South Asian Games by beating Sri Lanka in the final.

2020–2024

2020: Sarkar missed the Zimbabwe tour due to his marriage but played in the T20I series, scoring 62 runs in the first T20I.

2021: He scored his 1000th T20I run and played a significant role in Bangladesh's series win against Zimbabwe, being named Player of the Series.

2021: He was part of the Bangladesh squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

2022: Sarkar played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

December 2023: Sarkar scored 169 runs in an ODI match against New Zealand, setting the record for the highest score by a Bangladeshi batter in ODIs away from home.

April 2024: He became the fastest Bangladeshi batter to score 2,000 ODI runs, reaching the milestone in 64 innings.

May 2024: Sarkar was named in Bangladesh’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

2025–2026

January 2025: Sarkar was selected for Bangladesh's squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Leagues Participation

Soumya Sarkar has played in several domestic and international leagues, proving his skills in different cricket formats. His participation in leagues like the Bangladesh Premier League and the Global Super League shows his consistent performance and importance to his teams.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Sarkar has been part of different teams in the Bangladesh Premier League. He has made notable contributions in both batting and bowling throughout the seasons.

Year Team Notes 2018-19 Rajshahi Kings Included in the squad after the draft. 2019-20 Cumilla Warriors Scored 88 against Rajshahi Royals, his highest T20 score. 2020-21 Gazi Group Chattogram Played in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. 2024 Fortune Barishal Selected after the draft for the 2024 season. 2025 Rangpur Riders Missed initial matches due to injury and illness, returned on 26 January.

Global Super League 2024

In November 2024, Sarkar joined Rangpur Riders for the first-ever Global Super League tournament. He played a crucial role in his team's victory in the final.

Year Team Notes 2024 Rangpur Riders Scored 86 in the final, named Player of the Match. Finished as the highest run-scorer with 188 runs.

Domestic career

Soumya Sarkar is a well-known player in domestic cricket. He was part of the Bangladesh Under-19 teams in the 2010 and 2012 World Cups. In the 2012 tournament, he gained attention after he "mankaded" Australia's Jimmy Peirson. Sarkar made his first-class debut for Khulna Division in the 2010–11 season against Dhaka Division.

In April 2019, during the 2018–19 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, Sarkar scored an unbeaten 208 for Abahani Limited against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. This knock set a record as the highest individual score in List A cricket in Bangladesh. It was also the first double century in List A cricket by a Bangladeshi batsman. He hit 16 sixes in the innings, which became a record for the most sixes in a List A innings in Bangladesh. This performance helped Abahani Limited win their 20th Dhaka Premier League title.

Records and achievements

Soumya Sarkar has set many records in his cricket career. Here are some of his key achievements:

Global Super League 2024 Scored 86 in the final against Victoria, the highest score of the tournament.

Fastest to 2000 ODI runs On 15 April 2024, in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, he became the fastest Bangladeshi player to reach 2000 runs in ODIs.

Highest ODI score Scored 169 runs in an ODI against New Zealand. This was the highest score by a Bangladeshi player in an ODI played outside of Bangladesh.

Man of the Series (2014-2015) Won the "Man of the Series" award for his performances in the home series against Pakistan, India, and South Africa. He scored 497 runs, including 133 against Pakistan.



Personal life

Sarkar was born in Satkhira, Khulna, in a Bengali Hindu family. His original name was Soumya Shanto, but he later removed "Shanto". On 27 February 2020, he married his long-time girlfriend, Priyonti Debnath Puja, in a ceremony at Khulna Club. Puja, 21 years old, is the daughter of Gopal Debnath from Tutpara village in Khulna, Bangladesh.

Finance

As of 2024, Soumya Sarkar’s net worth is $2 million.

Scandals

In 2020, during Soumya Sarkar's wedding, two people were arrested for stealing smartphones. There were also reports of a fight between guests. The main controversy was the use of deerskin at the wedding. According to the law, owning animal skins without a license is illegal. Reports suggested that Soumya and his father could face prison time. However, his father later explained that they followed a family tradition.

Fans

Soumya Sarkar has 720k followers on Instagram. In 2024, some people on social media claimed that he made the national team due to the influence of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha.