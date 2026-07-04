Brad Evans

Brad Evans

all rounder

Full name:Brad Evans
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1158182821
Innings2148302619
Overs36.087.223.4425.5176.063.4
Balls------
Maidens55010870
Runs1155211781313987452
Wickets2136492619
Avg57.540.0729.6626.7937.9623.78
SR10840.323.6652.1440.6120.1
Eco3.195.967.523.085.67.09
BB252655
4w000410
5w010121
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1158182821
Innings2136232513
Not outs032263
Runs71214144938383
Balls Faced161504071446087
Avg3.512.110.2521.3820.158.3
SR43.7580.66102.562.8883.2695.4
Fours19149335
Fifties000200
Sixies02115131
Highest733198110919
Hundreds000010

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