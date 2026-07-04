Brad Evans
all rounder
|Full name:
|Brad Evans
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|15
|8
|18
|28
|21
|Innings
|2
|14
|8
|30
|26
|19
|Overs
|36.0
|87.2
|23.4
|425.5
|176.0
|63.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|5
|0
|108
|7
|0
|Runs
|115
|521
|178
|1313
|987
|452
|Wickets
|2
|13
|6
|49
|26
|19
|Avg
|57.5
|40.07
|29.66
|26.79
|37.96
|23.78
|SR
|108
|40.3
|23.66
|52.14
|40.61
|20.1
|Eco
|3.19
|5.96
|7.52
|3.08
|5.6
|7.09
|BB
|2
|5
|2
|6
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|15
|8
|18
|28
|21
|Innings
|2
|13
|6
|23
|25
|13
|Not outs
|0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Runs
|7
|121
|41
|449
|383
|83
|Balls Faced
|16
|150
|40
|714
|460
|87
|Avg
|3.5
|12.1
|10.25
|21.38
|20.15
|8.3
|SR
|43.75
|80.66
|102.5
|62.88
|83.26
|95.4
|Fours
|1
|9
|1
|49
|33
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|1
|15
|13
|1
|Highest
|7
|33
|19
|81
|109
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0