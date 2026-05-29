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International career

Fatima Sana, born on November 8, 2001, is a Pakistani cricketer. She plays as a right-arm medium-fast bowler. Here is a timeline of her international career:

April 2019: Fatima was named in Pakistan's squad for the series against South Africa.

6 May 2019: She made her Women's One Day International (WODI) debut against South Africa.

15 May 2019: She made her Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) debut against South Africa.

January 2020: She was included in Pakistan's squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

December 2020: Fatima was shortlisted for the Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year at the 2020 PCB Awards.

June 2021: She toured the West Indies with Pakistan. In the final match, she took her first five-wicket haul in WODIs (5/39).

October 2021: Fatima was named in Pakistan's squad for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

January 2022: She was named in Pakistan's team for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

May 2022: She was selected for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Fatima was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan.

13 December 2023: Due to Nida Dar's injury, Fatima captained Pakistan in the second ODI against New Zealand.

August 2024: She was made captain for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

3 October 2024: Fatima played against Sri Lanka, scoring 30 runs in 20 balls and taking 2 wickets, including Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Apapatukha. She was named Player of the Match.

6 October 2024: In Pakistan's match against India, Fatima won the toss and chose to bat first.

Leagues Participation

Fatima Sana has played in different leagues, showing her skills in various competitions. Here is an overview of her participation:

Women's Caribbean Premier League

In August 2022, Fatima Sana joined the Barbados Royals as an overseas player for the first edition of the Women's Caribbean Premier League. She played two matches with the team.

Year Team Notes 2022 Barbados Royals Played two matches in the inaugural season.

Women's Super Smash

In December 2023, Fatima Sana became part of the Canterbury team for the Women’s Super Smash. She played in the first six rounds of the tournament. During her time in the competition, she had key performances.

Year Team Notes 2023–2024 Canterbury Played in the first six rounds of the competition. 7 Jan 2024 Canterbury Scored 33 runs out of 27 balls and 45 runs out of 28 balls against Auckland Hearts. 30 Dec 2023 Canterbury Scored 34 runs out of 25 balls against Central Hinds.

Domestic Career

Fatima Sana began her domestic career with Karachi from 2015 to 2017. In the 2018/19 season, she played for Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited. In 2022, she joined the Barbados Royals for a brief period. Most recently, in 2023/24, Fatima became part of Canterbury for the domestic competition.

Records and achievements

Fatima Sana has achieved several important milestones in her cricket career. Here is a list of her key records and awards:

2020: PCB Award – Best Emerging Female Cricketer

2020: PCB Award – Performing Player of the Year

2021: ICC Women's Emerging Player of the Year

2021: First Pakistani woman to win the ICC Emerging Player of the Year Award

2024: Became the youngest captain in a T20 World Cup at 22 years old

2024: Best batting strike rate (128.78) and second-highest batting average (34) among Pakistani batsmen

2024: Player of the Match in the first game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, where Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 31 runs

Batting: Highest score – 90 (678)

Bowling: Best bowling figures – 5/39

Personal life

On October 10, 2024, it was reported that Fatima Sana, the captain of Pakistan's women’s national cricket team, lost her father in Karachi while playing at the T20 Cricket World Cup in the UAE. The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed she would return to Karachi to be with her family during this difficult time. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi sent his condolences, saying, "May Allah grant you and your grieving family great patience".

House

Fatima Sana lived in Karachi, Pakistan.

Finance

As of 2024, Fatima Sana's net worth is between 100 thousand and 1 million dollars.

Scandals

Fatima Sana was absent from an important match against Australia during a key stage of the tournament. This caused some difficulties for the team, and Muniba Ali took over as captain for the match.

Fans

Before the T20 Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand in 2024, Fatima Sana became emotional during the national anthem and cried. The video went viral on social media, with many fans and teammates expressing their support. Fatima has 113k followers on Instagram.