Highlights Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Tridents T20 Caribbean Premier League 25.08.2026
8.6
W
Short of a length, on a good line. Jangoo moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
1.5
3
Green comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jangoo rocks back and cuts for three runs through point. Good work in the field by G Motie results in a boundary being saved.
0.1
W
OUT! What a way to begin this innings for BARBADOS ROYALS. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Cornwall moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Cornwall has to depart