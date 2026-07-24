Match details Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Tridents T20 Caribbean Premier League 25.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Caribbean Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, August 25, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Squad
|Players
|Al Hasan Shakib, Allen Fabian, Andrew Jewel, Cornwall Rahkeem, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Gore Karima, Greaves Justin, Jacobs Bevon, James Joshua, Jangoo Amir, McCoy Obed, Mir Usama, Naveen-ul-Haq, Seales Jayden, Smith Odean, Springer Shamar, Wasim Imad, Wickham Kevin
|Bench
|no information yet
Barbados Tridents Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
|City
|Antigua
|Capacity
|10000
|Ends
|Andy Roberts End
|Hosts to
|Curtly Ambrose End
Match has not started yet