5.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Lewis moves down the pitch and drives averagely for two runs.

5.1 . Back of a length, on line. Lewis moves onto the back foot and defends

4.6 . Tahir pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

4.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Jangoo gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Jangoo pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

4.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Jangoo gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

4.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Cornwall pushes forward and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by Hetmyer down the ground.

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Cornwall gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

3.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Lewis moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Free hit. Full toss, outside off stump. Lewis gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.

3.5 nb No ball. Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Lewis rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

3.4 . Good line and length. Lewis rocks back and defends

3.3 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lewis gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

3.2 6 And another! Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside off. Lewis gets forward and drives for six runs over the off side field.

3.1 . Good length, outside off once again. Lewis gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

2.6 . CHANCE! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Cornwall gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance. A real chance for a stumping, but it's missed by the keeper.

2.5 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length from Pierre, pitching on a good line again. Cornwall gets on the front foot and plays a drive down the ground for six runs.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Cornwall backs away and drives for a half dozen runs.

2.3 4 And again! Back of a length from Pierre, on a good line once again. Cornwall gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line again. Cornwall moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

2.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Pierre, pitching on a good line once more. Cornwall rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

1.6 1 The umpire indicates that GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS will take the new ball, as. On a good line and length once again. Cornwall gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

1.5 6 SIX! Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Cornwall gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs behind square.

1.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Lewis gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lewis moves onto the front foot and defends

1.2 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off stump. Lewis goes back and drives down the ground.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lewis goes back and drives

0.6 . Back of a length from Tahir, pitching outside off. Cornwall gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

0.5 6 And another! On a good line and length from Tahir. Cornwall gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs past the bowler.

0.4 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Cornwall pushes forward and skies a drive for six runs over the off side field.

0.3 . Good length from Tahir, pitching outside off again. Cornwall gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

0.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Tahir pitches one up, pitching outside off. Cornwall steps back and skies a drive for four runs.

0.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Cornwall rocks back and cuts back through point. Great fielding by Pierre saves a boundary.

14.6 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, outside off. Joseph gets forward and lofts a mediocre flick, and is caught by Lewis behind square.

14.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Joseph pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

14.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Shepherd advances and drives for a single run through the off side field.

14.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

14.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Shepherd gets forward and plays a drive over the on side field for 6 runs.

14.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Shepherd pushes forward and drives averagely on the leg side.

14.1 . Full toss, on line. Shepherd gets on the front foot and flicks behind square.

13.6 4 Good line and length from Moqim . Joseph pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

13.5 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shepherd rocks back and pulls for a single run.

13.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Shepherd gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

13.3 1 Good length, outside off. Joseph gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for a run.

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Joseph gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Joseph gets forward but misses while trying to defend

12.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

12.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Shepherd moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

12.4 . Shadab Khan comes over the wicket. Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Shepherd gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

12.3 1 On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Joseph steps back and slices a cut for a run.

12.2 . Full, outside off once again. Joseph moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

12.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Joseph moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

11.6 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Shepherd gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

11.5 1b Good length from Moqim , pitching outside off. Joseph pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep, and the ball trickles away from Jangoo for a single bye.

11.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Joseph goes back and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Joseph gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

11.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Joseph pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

11.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Joseph gets on the back foot and defends

10.6 . Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Shepherd gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

10.5 2 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Shepherd pushes forward and sweeps for a couple of runs.

10.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shepherd rocks back and punches a drive

10.3 1 Good line and length from Shadab Khan. Joseph pushes forward and leg glances for one run.

10.2 W OUT! Shadab Khan finds a way through! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Tahir gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and Tahir is bowled

10.1 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Tahir steps away and is hit on the gloves while attempting to defend

9.6 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length. Hope moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance. The umpire gives Hope out LBW, but Hope signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Hope is given out.

9.5 1 Good length from Moqim , pitching outside off stump. Tahir gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

9.4 W OUT! Bowled. Full, outside off again. Pierre gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Pierre has to depart

9.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hope goes back and guides a cut for one run.

9.2 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Pierre gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

9.1 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Hope. He gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

8.6 W OUT! Two wickets in a row! Good length, outside off again. Sampson moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Sampson is bowled

8.5 W OUT! LBW. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive. Umpire Reifer gives Mehidy Hasan Miraz out LBW, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz must depart.

8.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Hetmyer advances and drives poorly, and is caught by Nawaz down the ground.

8.3 . Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Hetmyer pushes forward and defends

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

8.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Hetmyer gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

7.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Hetmyer. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

7.5 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Jangoo

7.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

7.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Hope goes back and guides a cut for a run.

7.2 1 Moqim pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

7.1 W OUT! Moqim gets the wicket! Good line and length. Phillips gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Lewis

6.6 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump again. Hope gets forward and edges

6.5 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Phillips goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

6.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hope pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Phillips moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

6.2 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Hope moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

6.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for a couple of runs.

5.6 . Full, on leg stump and angled across Phillips. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance

5.5 . Good length, outside off. Phillips gets forward and drives through the off side.

5.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hope gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Joseph, pitching on a good line. Hope creates room and skies a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

5.2 2 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Hope gets forward and drives shakily for a pair of runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Moqi

5.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Hope goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Phillips gets on the back foot and defends

4.5 . Good length from James, pitching outside off again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and leg glances

4.4 1 Back of a length from James, pitching outside off stump once again. Hope moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for a run.

4.3 . Back of a length from James, outside off. Hope gets on the back foot and defends

4.2 W OUT! James breaks through! On a good line and length. Dindyal moves onto the front foot and lofts a mediocre drive, and is remarkably caught by Allen down the ground.

4.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dindyal moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Dindyal gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

3.5 . Joseph drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Dindyal goes back and plays a poor pull

3.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, on leg stump. Dindyal gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

3.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Dindyal pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance. ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Dindyal not out. ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Dindyal is not out.

3.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Phillips gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Phillips pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

3.1 2 Back of a length, on line. Phillips rocks back and guides a leg glance behind square for a couple of runs.

2.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dindyal rocks back and cuts

2.5 2 Length ball, outside off once again. Dindyal moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for two runs through the off side field.

2.4 . Good line and length. Dindyal gets on the front foot and defends

2.3 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Dindyal pushes forward and defends

2.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Phillips rocks back and plays a cut for a single run. Tidy fielding by Lewis prevents a boundary.

2.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 4 runs.

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dindyal pushes forward and defends

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dindyal rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

1.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Dindyal moves onto the back foot but lets it go through to the keeper without offering a shot

1.3 2 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Dindyal gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance behind square for 2 runs.

1.2 . Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off. Dindyal gets on the front foot but decides to just let it travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

1.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Phillips rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.6 2 Back of a length from Allen, pitching outside off. Dindyal rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Lewis.

0.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Dindyal pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Dindyal goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

0.3 . Allen pitches one up, outside off. Dindyal moves onto the front foot and punches a bad drive

0.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Phillips rocks back and drives for a run through the off side.