Highlights Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Caribbean Premier League 18.09.2026
Good length, pitching outside off. Lewis moves down the pitch and drives averagely for two runs.
Back of a length, on line. Lewis moves onto the back foot and defends
Tahir pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Jangoo gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.
FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Jangoo pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Jangoo gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive
OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Cornwall pushes forward and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by Hetmyer down the ground.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Cornwall gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Lewis moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Free hit. Full toss, outside off stump. Lewis gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.
No ball. Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Lewis rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.
Good line and length. Lewis rocks back and defends
And another! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lewis gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.
And another! Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside off. Lewis gets forward and drives for six runs over the off side field.
Good length, outside off once again. Lewis gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
CHANCE! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Cornwall gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance. A real chance for a stumping, but it's missed by the keeper.
SIX MORE! Back of a length from Pierre, pitching on a good line again. Cornwall gets on the front foot and plays a drive down the ground for six runs.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Cornwall backs away and drives for a half dozen runs.
And again! Back of a length from Pierre, on a good line once again. Cornwall gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.
FOUR! Full ball, on line again. Cornwall moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the off side field for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Pierre, pitching on a good line once more. Cornwall rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.
The umpire indicates that GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS will take the new ball, as. On a good line and length once again. Cornwall gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.
SIX! Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Cornwall gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs behind square.
Good length, outside off stump. Lewis gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lewis moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off stump. Lewis goes back and drives down the ground.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lewis goes back and drives
Back of a length from Tahir, pitching outside off. Cornwall gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull
And another! On a good line and length from Tahir. Cornwall gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs past the bowler.
SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Cornwall pushes forward and skies a drive for six runs over the off side field.
Good length from Tahir, pitching outside off again. Cornwall gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive
Back-to-back boundaries! Tahir pitches one up, pitching outside off. Cornwall steps back and skies a drive for four runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Cornwall rocks back and cuts back through point. Great fielding by Pierre saves a boundary.
OUT! Caught. Full toss, outside off. Joseph gets forward and lofts a mediocre flick, and is caught by Lewis behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Joseph pushes forward but misses while trying a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Shepherd advances and drives for a single run through the off side field.
Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.
MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Shepherd gets forward and plays a drive over the on side field for 6 runs.
Pitched up, outside off. Shepherd pushes forward and drives averagely on the leg side.
Full toss, on line. Shepherd gets on the front foot and flicks behind square.
Good line and length from Moqim . Joseph pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.
Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shepherd rocks back and pulls for a single run.
Good length, outside off stump. Shepherd gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep
Good length, outside off. Joseph gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Joseph gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Joseph gets forward but misses while trying to defend
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Shepherd moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance
Shadab Khan comes over the wicket. Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Shepherd gets forward but misses while attempting a drive
On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Joseph steps back and slices a cut for a run.
Full, outside off once again. Joseph moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Good length, outside off stump. Joseph moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Shepherd gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend
Good length from Moqim , pitching outside off. Joseph pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep, and the ball trickles away from Jangoo for a single bye.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Joseph goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Joseph gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend
FOUR! Good line and length. Joseph pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Joseph gets on the back foot and defends
Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Shepherd gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Shepherd pushes forward and sweeps for a couple of runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shepherd rocks back and punches a drive
Good line and length from Shadab Khan. Joseph pushes forward and leg glances for one run.
OUT! Shadab Khan finds a way through! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Tahir gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and Tahir is bowled
Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Tahir steps away and is hit on the gloves while attempting to defend
OUT! LBW. On a good line and length. Hope moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance. The umpire gives Hope out LBW, but Hope signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Hope is given out.
Good length from Moqim , pitching outside off stump. Tahir gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.
OUT! Bowled. Full, outside off again. Pierre gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Pierre has to depart
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hope goes back and guides a cut for one run.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Pierre gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Hope. He gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.
OUT! Two wickets in a row! Good length, outside off again. Sampson moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Sampson is bowled
OUT! LBW. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive. Umpire Reifer gives Mehidy Hasan Miraz out LBW, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz must depart.
OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Hetmyer advances and drives poorly, and is caught by Nawaz down the ground.
Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Hetmyer pushes forward and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Hetmyer gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Hetmyer. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Jangoo
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
Short of a length, outside off stump. Hope goes back and guides a cut for a run.
Moqim pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.
OUT! Moqim gets the wicket! Good line and length. Phillips gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Lewis
Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump again. Hope gets forward and edges
Short of a length, outside off once again. Phillips goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hope pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Phillips moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.
Back of a length, outside off again. Hope moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for a couple of runs.
Full, on leg stump and angled across Phillips. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance
Good length, outside off. Phillips gets forward and drives through the off side.
Pitching on a good line and length. Hope gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Joseph, pitching on a good line. Hope creates room and skies a drive over the off side for 4 runs.
DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Hope gets forward and drives shakily for a pair of runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Moqi
Short of a length, outside off. Hope goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Phillips gets on the back foot and defends
Good length from James, pitching outside off again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and leg glances
Back of a length from James, pitching outside off stump once again. Hope moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for a run.
Back of a length from James, outside off. Hope gets on the back foot and defends
OUT! James breaks through! On a good line and length. Dindyal moves onto the front foot and lofts a mediocre drive, and is remarkably caught by Allen down the ground.
On a good length, outside off stump. Dindyal moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Dindyal gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.
Joseph drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Dindyal goes back and plays a poor pull
Wide. Back of a length, on leg stump. Dindyal gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance
Length ball, outside off stump. Dindyal pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance. ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Dindyal not out. ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Dindyal is not out.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Phillips gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Phillips pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.
Back of a length, on line. Phillips rocks back and guides a leg glance behind square for a couple of runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dindyal rocks back and cuts
Length ball, outside off once again. Dindyal moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for two runs through the off side field.
Good line and length. Dindyal gets on the front foot and defends
Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Dindyal pushes forward and defends
Back of a length, outside off stump. Phillips rocks back and plays a cut for a single run. Tidy fielding by Lewis prevents a boundary.
FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dindyal pushes forward and defends
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dindyal rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut
Short of a length, outside off stump. Dindyal moves onto the back foot but lets it go through to the keeper without offering a shot
Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Dindyal gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance behind square for 2 runs.
Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off. Dindyal gets on the front foot but decides to just let it travel through to the keeper without playing a shot
Back of a length, on a good line. Phillips rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Back of a length from Allen, pitching outside off. Dindyal rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Lewis.
Good length, outside off stump. Dindyal pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Dindyal goes back and cuts for 4 runs.
Allen pitches one up, outside off. Dindyal moves onto the front foot and punches a bad drive
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Phillips rocks back and drives for a run through the off side.
Good length from Allen, pitching outside off stump. Phillips goes back and eases a drive