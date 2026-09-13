Squads Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Caribbean Premier League 18.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Alimohamed Ronaldo
bowler
Allen Fabian
all rounder
Ayub Saim
batsman
Cornwall Rahkeem
all rounder
Blades Jediah
no information yet
Gore Karima
bowler
Dindya Mavendra
bowler
Hamilton Jahmar
batsman
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
James Joshua
all rounder
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Jangoo Amir
wicket keeper
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Joseph Alzarri
bowler
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Miraz Mehidy Hasan
all rounder
Kumar Milind
all rounder
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Lewis Evin
batsman
Nandu Matthew
batsman
Mahase Anderson
bowler
Paul Keemo
all rounder
Mir Usama
bowler
Permaul Veerasammy
bowler
Moqim Sufyan
no information yet
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Nawaz Hasan
no information yet
Pierre Khary
all rounder
Perera Kusal
wicket keeper
Pretorius Dwaine
all rounder
Phillip Anderson
bowler
Sampson Quentin
batsman
Robinson Tim
batsman
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Seales Jayden
bowler
Tahir Imran
bowler
Singh Tajinder
all rounder
Thorne Isai
all rounder
Springer Shamar
all rounder
Van Lange Johnathan
no information yet
Match has not started yet