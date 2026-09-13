Squads Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Caribbean Premier League 18.09.2026

T20

Bridgetown

ANT
ANT
GAW
GAW

Playing

ANT
ANT
GAW
GAW
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Moeen

all rounder

Allen Fabian

all rounder

Ayub Saim

batsman

Cornwall Rahkeem

all rounder

Blades Jediah

no information yet

Gurbaz Rahmanullah

wicket keeper

James Joshua

all rounder

Jangoo Amir

wicket keeper

Hope Shai

wicket keeper

Khan Shadab

all rounder

Kumar Milind

all rounder

Nabi Mohammad

all rounder

Lewis Evin

batsman

Paul Keemo

all rounder

Mir Usama

bowler

Moqim Sufyan

no information yet

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Nawaz Hasan

no information yet

Pierre Khary

all rounder

Perera Kusal

wicket keeper

Pretorius Dwaine

all rounder

Shepherd Romario

all rounder

Singh Tajinder

all rounder

Thorne Isai

all rounder

Springer Shamar

all rounder

Van Lange Johnathan

no information yet

Bench

ANT
ANT
GAW
GAW

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet