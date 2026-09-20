Highlights Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen T20 Caribbean Premier League 20.09.2026
On a good length, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut
FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and lifts a cut for four runs.
FOUR! Good length from Cornwall, outside off stump. Ayub creates space and plays a drive for four runs.
On a good line and length from Cornwall once more. Ayub gets on the front foot and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire gives Ayub out LBW, but Ayub signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.
On a good line and length from Cornwall. Maaz Sadaqat advances down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for one run.
And another! Pitching on a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs on the off side.
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Ayub gets on the front foot and defends for one run through the off side field.
Wide. Pitching on a good line once more. Ayub gets forward and sweeps, however it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for 3 wides for 3 wides.
Good line and length. Ayub gets on the front foot and defends
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ayub gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run.
Back of a length from Joseph, on line. Ayub rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut
OUT! Joseph breaks through! On a good length, outside off again. Carty gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Shadab Khan on the off side.
Joseph drops one in short, pitching outside off. Carty gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut
Length ball, pitching outside off. Carty goes back and defends
And another! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Carty pushes forward and drives for four runs over the off side field.
FOUR! Back of a length from Seales, on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and ramps for 4 runs back behind square.
On a good line and length from Seales. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off stump again. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive
Good length from Seales, pitching outside off once more. Carty gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run back through point.
FOUR! Full, on a good line once again. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.
On a good line and length from Joseph. Carty gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Carty gets on the back foot and flicks for one run back behind square.
Back of a length, on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the on side.
Pitching on a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and cuts
OUT! Seales gets the wicket! Good line and length from Seales. McKenzie goes back and edges, and is caught by Cornwall
Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. McKenzie moves onto the back foot but decides to just let that one go through to Jangoo without offering a shot
On a good line and length from Seales. McKenzie moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut
Good line and length from Seales. McKenzie gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
Maaz Sadaqat defends for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and flicks for six runs.