5.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

5.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and lifts a cut for four runs.

4.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Cornwall, outside off stump. Ayub creates space and plays a drive for four runs.

4.5 . On a good line and length from Cornwall once more. Ayub gets on the front foot and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire gives Ayub out LBW, but Ayub signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

4.4 1 On a good line and length from Cornwall. Maaz Sadaqat advances down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

4.3 6 And another! Pitching on a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs on the off side.

4.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Ayub gets on the front foot and defends for one run through the off side field.

4.2 3w Wide. Pitching on a good line once more. Ayub gets forward and sweeps, however it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for 3 wides for 3 wides.

4.1 . Good line and length. Ayub gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ayub gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run.

3.5 . Back of a length from Joseph, on line. Ayub rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

3.4 W OUT! Joseph breaks through! On a good length, outside off again. Carty gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Shadab Khan on the off side.

3.3 . Joseph drops one in short, pitching outside off. Carty gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Carty goes back and defends

3.1 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Carty pushes forward and drives for four runs over the off side field.

2.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Seales, on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and ramps for 4 runs back behind square.

2.5 . On a good line and length from Seales. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

2.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

2.3 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

2.2 1 Good length from Seales, pitching outside off once more. Carty gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run back through point.

1.6 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line once again. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.

1.5 1 On a good line and length from Joseph. Carty gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.

1.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Carty gets on the back foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

1.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the on side.

1.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and cuts

0.6 W OUT! Seales gets the wicket! Good line and length from Seales. McKenzie goes back and edges, and is caught by Cornwall

0.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. McKenzie moves onto the back foot but decides to just let that one go through to Jangoo without offering a shot

0.4 . On a good line and length from Seales. McKenzie moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

0.3 . Good line and length from Seales. McKenzie gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.2 1 Maaz Sadaqat defends for 1 run.