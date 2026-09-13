11.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Shepherd. He pushes forward and tucks a glance for one run through the on side field.

11.1 . Linde pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shepherd gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

10.6 1 On a good line and length from Layne once again. Shepherd moves onto the back foot and glances for a run back behind square.

10.5 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on a good line. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is impressively caught by Descartes

10.4 2 Full, on leg stump and angling across Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a couple of runs on the on side.

10.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz advances but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

10.2 . Good line and length from Layne. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull

10.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward but misses while attempting a sweep

10.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back and defends

9.6 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Sampson rocks back and defends

9.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Sampson pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Linde. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and drives for one run.

9.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and eases a sloppy drive through the off side field.

9.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and defends

9.1 . Full, on a good line. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and defends

8.6 . Good length from Green, outside off. Sampson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back and slices a cut back through point for 1 run.

8.4 6 SIX! Good length from Green, outside off stump once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and sweeps behind square for a half dozen runs.

8.3 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sampson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and guides a leg glance back behind square for one run.

7.6 . Linde pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Sampson pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

7.5 . Full, outside off. Sampson gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching on a good line. Pretorius gets forward and outside edges. Umpire Z Bassarath gives Pretorius out, however Pretorius signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Pretorius has to go.

7.3 W OUT! Linde gets the wicket! Full, on line. Phillips moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive, but is caught by Green on the off side.

7.2 1 Linde pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He pushes forward and tucks a glance on the on side for a run.

7.1 1 Linde pitches one up, on line. Phillips pushes forward and glances for a single run down the ground.

6.6 . Green pitches one up, outside off once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.

6.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

6.4 1 Good length from Green, outside off once again. Phillips goes back and pulls for a single run.

6.3 1 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a unknown for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by de Kock. Not an easy chance for de Kock.

6.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and glances

6.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and defends

5.6 . Good line and length once more. Phillips goes back and defends through the off side field.

5.5 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Phillips pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep

5.4 . Linde pitches one up, on line. Phillips gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Phillips rocks back and cuts for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Descartes costing a pair of runs.

5.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Phillips goes back and glances on the on side.

5.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives

4.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Phillips gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

4.5 1 Ghazanfar pitches one up, outside off again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

4.4 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

4.3 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and eases a drive

4.2 . Full, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and defends

4.2 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a glance

4.1 . Ghazanfar pitches one up, outside off once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and eases a drive

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

3.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Phillips moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

3.4 . G Motie pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Phillips. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Phillips gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

3.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Phillips gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

3.1 . Full, on line. Phillips gets on the front foot and defends

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Ghazanfar pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to defend, and is brilliantly caught by de Kock

2.5 W OUT! Ghazanfar gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off once more. Hope moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by G Motie

2.4 . Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Hope rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 W OUT! Ghazanfar gets the wicket! Ghazanfar pitches one up, outside off. Dindyal advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, de Kock whips the bails off, and Dindyal is out

2.2 2 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Dindyal gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for a couple of runs on the leg side.

2.1 1 Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off stump once again. Phillips rocks back and glances for 1 run.

1.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Dindyal moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

1.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Dindyal moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

1.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

1.2 2 G Motie pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Phillips gets forward and glances through the leg side field for two runs.

1.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Phillips rocks back and drives

0.6 . Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dindyal pushes forward but allows that one to through to the keeper

0.5 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Dindyal moves onto the back foot and glances

0.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dindyal moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

0.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Phillips moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a run.

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Phillips rocks back and pulls behind square for four runs.