Match details Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Caribbean Premier League 13.09.2026

T20

Bridgetown

BTR
BTR
GAW
GAW

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 13, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Barbados Tridents Squad

PlayersAlleyne Kadeem, Carter Zachary, Clarke Rivaldo, De Kock Quinton, Descartes Sadrack, Green Chris, James Kofi, King Brandon, Layne Johann, Linde George, Motara Zishan, Motie Gudakesh, Pollard Jakeem, Rutherford Sherfane, Sams Daniel, Simmonds Ramon Romario, Ur Rahman Mujeeb
Benchno information yet

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad

PlayersAlimohamed Ronaldo, Ayub Saim, Blades Jediah, Dindya Mavendra, Gurbaz Rahmanullah, Hetmyer Shimron, Hope Shai, Joseph Shamar, Nabi Mohammad, Nandu Matthew, Paul Keemo, Permaul Veerasammy, Phillips Glenn, Pierre Khary, Pretorius Dwaine, Sampson Quentin, Shepherd Romario, Tahir Imran, Thorne Isai, Van Lange Johnathan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumKensington Oval
CityBridgetown
Capacity11000
EndsMalcolm Marshall End
Hosts to

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