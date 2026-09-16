11.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Paul, pitching outside leg and angling across de Kock. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

10.6 1 Good length from Lawes, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

10.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.4 . Good length from Lawes, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and drives behind point on the off side.

10.3 . Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line again. Green gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

10.2 1 Lawes pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across de Kock. He gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

10.1 1 Lawes pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Green moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Green moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run down the ground.

9.6 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching outside off stump but angled wildly across Green and down the leg side.

9.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. De Kock gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for 1 run.

9.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Green. He gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.

9.3 1 Good line and length again. De Kock gets forward and flicks for a single run.

9.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Green pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

9.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Green goes back and drives back behind point.

8.6 1 On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.5 1 Good length from MH Khan, outside leg and angling across. De Kock moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

8.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Green pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

8.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Green gets forward and drives

8.2 . Good length from MH Khan, outside off. Green gets forward and defends on the off side.

8.1 . Good length, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

7.6 1 Full, pitching on leg. Green gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

7.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

7.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Green gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

7.3 . Dropped in short by Paul, pitching outside off stump once again. Green moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

7.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Green pushes forward and defends

7.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. De Kock pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

6.6 . Ayub pitches one up, outside off stump. Green gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.

6.5 W OUT! Ayub gets one through! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rutherford gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Rutherford has to depart

6.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Rutherford goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

6.3 1 Good length from Ayub, pitching outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

6.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

6.1 . On a good line and length from Ayub. Rutherford moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

5.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

5.5 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. De Kock gets on the front foot and drives

5.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Rutherford goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rutherford gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Rutherford gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

5.2 . Full toss, outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

4.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs over the on side field.

4.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Kock pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

4.4 . Good length from Ayub, pitching outside off. De Kock pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

4.2 2 Good length, outside leg. De Kock gets forward and plays a paddle for two runs behind square.

4.1 . Ayub pitches one up, on a good line. De Kock gets forward and punches a drive

3.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Descartes pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

3.5 W OUT! Russell gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Carter rocks back and edges, and is caught by Morrison

3.4 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. De Kock goes back and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump again. De Kock rocks back and skies a pull for four runs.

3.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and eases a drive straight down the ground for 2 runs.

3.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump again. Carter pushes forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

2.6 1 Good length from Ayub, outside off stump. Carter gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Carter pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Full, outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

2.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Carter pushes forward and defends

1.6 . Full, pitching outside off. De Kock gets forward and edges

1.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. De Kock gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

1.3 . Good length, outside off stump again. Anderson gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Anderson pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.1 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Carter pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

0.6 . Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off. Anderson rocks back and glances

0.5 W OUT! MH Khan breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off. King gets on the front foot and drives, but is impressively caught by Powell on the off side.

0.4 . On a good line and length from MH Khan. King gets on the front foot and flicks

0.2 . MH Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. King pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.