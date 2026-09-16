Highlights Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Kingsmen T20 Caribbean Premier League 16.09.2026
FOUR! Back of a length from Paul, pitching outside leg and angling across de Kock. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.
Good length from Lawes, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.
Pitched up, on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Good length from Lawes, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and drives behind point on the off side.
Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line again. Green gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull
Lawes pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across de Kock. He gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.
Lawes pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Green moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
Pitched up, on line. Green moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run down the ground.
Wide. Short ball, pitching outside off stump but angled wildly across Green and down the leg side.
On a good length, outside off stump. De Kock gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Green. He gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.
Good line and length again. De Kock gets forward and flicks for a single run.
Full toss, on a good line. Green pushes forward and drives for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Green goes back and drives back behind point.
On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Good length from MH Khan, outside leg and angling across. De Kock moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Green pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.
Full ball, on a good line. Green gets forward and drives
Good length from MH Khan, outside off. Green gets forward and defends on the off side.
Good length, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive
Full, pitching on leg. Green gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.
Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Green gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.
Dropped in short by Paul, pitching outside off stump once again. Green moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull
Length ball, pitching outside off. Green pushes forward and defends
Full, pitching on a good line. De Kock pushes forward and flicks for a single run.
Ayub pitches one up, outside off stump. Green gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.
OUT! Ayub gets one through! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rutherford gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Rutherford has to depart
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Rutherford goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Good length from Ayub, pitching outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
On a good line and length from Ayub. Rutherford moves onto the back foot and punches a drive
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive
Full toss, pitching on a good line. De Kock gets on the front foot and drives
On a good length, pitching outside off. Rutherford goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rutherford gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Rutherford gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance
Full toss, outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs over the on side field.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Kock pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke
Good length from Ayub, pitching outside off. De Kock pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.
Good length, outside leg. De Kock gets forward and plays a paddle for two runs behind square.
Ayub pitches one up, on a good line. De Kock gets forward and punches a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Descartes pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive
OUT! Russell gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Carter rocks back and edges, and is caught by Morrison
Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. De Kock goes back and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump again. De Kock rocks back and skies a pull for four runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and eases a drive straight down the ground for 2 runs.
Full, pitching outside leg stump again. Carter pushes forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.
Good length from Ayub, outside off stump. Carter gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Carter pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full, outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive
Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Carter pushes forward and defends
Full, pitching outside off. De Kock gets forward and edges
Full ball, pitching outside off once again. De Kock gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.
Good length, outside off stump again. Anderson gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off stump. Anderson pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Full, outside off stump once more. Carter pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.
Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off. Anderson rocks back and glances
OUT! MH Khan breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off. King gets on the front foot and drives, but is impressively caught by Powell on the off side.
On a good line and length from MH Khan. King gets on the front foot and flicks
MH Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. King pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. King gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot