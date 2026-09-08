11.5 1 Good line and length from Pierre. Nawaz shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run.

11.4 1 Good length from Pierre, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo advances and cuts for 1 run.

11.3 2 On a good line and length again. Jangoo goes back and pulls for a pair of runs behind square.

11.2 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Jangoo gets on the back foot and pulls behind square. Great work in the field by Mohammad Nabi saves a boundary.

11.1 6 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo advances and plays a drive for six runs on the leg side.

10.6 6 SIX! Good length from Joseph, outside off stump again. Nawaz pushes forward and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

10.5 . Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Jangoo gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.3 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for one run back behind point.

10.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Nawaz gets on the back foot and guides a cut

10.1 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off stump. Jangoo rocks back and lifts a cut for a single run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Pierre. A really difficult chance for Pierre there.

9.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jangoo goes back and flicks for one run.

9.5 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Nawaz. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.4 1 Good line and length from Tahir. Jangoo gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

9.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Jangoo goes back but misses while attempting to play a drive

9.2 . On a good line and length from Tahir again. Jangoo rocks back and drives

9.1 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Jangoo gets forward and plays a flick back behind square.

8.6 . Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and defends

8.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, on leg stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

8.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and edges behind point for four runs.

8.3 1 Full, on a good line. Jangoo moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for one run.

8.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo goes back and plays a cut

8.1 2 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off once more. Jangoo goes back and guides a cut for two runs behind point.

7.6 . Full, outside off stump once again. Nawaz pushes forward and eases a drive

7.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and late cuts

7.4 . Good length from Tahir, outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Tahir. Lewis moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull. Umpire Reifer gives Lewis out LBW, but Lewis signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Lewis is given out.

7.2 . On a good line and length. Lewis gets on the back foot and flicks a glance behind square on the on side.

7.1 1 Good length from Tahir, outside off stump. Jangoo moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

6.6 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Jangoo moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.

6.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Jangoo moves onto the back foot and drives

6.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Lewis gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

6.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Lewis gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

6.2 1 Good length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching outside off. Jangoo rocks back and drives for one run.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Lewis moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance through the on side field for one run.

5.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Lewis pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Lewis advances down the pitch and plays a drive over the off side for a half dozen runs.

5.4 . Length ball, outside off. Lewis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

5.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

5.3 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Jangoo moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

5.2 . Length ball, outside off. Jangoo moves down the pitch and flicks

5.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Jangoo pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying to play a sweep

4.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Lewis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lewis gets on the back foot and drives

4.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Jangoo. He gets on the back foot and glances for a run behind square.

4.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Lewis gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Lewis gets on the back foot and plays a cut

4.1 . Good line and length. Lewis rocks back and drives

3.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Lewis rocks back and finesses a glance on the leg side for a run.

3.5 1 On a good line and length from Pierre once more. Jangoo gets forward and flicks for a single run.

3.4 W OUT! Pierre breaks through! Good line and length once again. Gore pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Gurbaz

3.3 1lb Good length from Pierre, on leg stump and angled across Lewis. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

3.2 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Lewis gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for four runs.

3.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Lewis pushes forward and flicks shakily down the ground.

2.6 . Short ball, outside off. Gore goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

2.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Gore gets on the back foot and drives

2.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gore moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

2.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Gore gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

2.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Lewis pushes forward and defends for a single run.

2.2 1 Back of a length from Pretorius, outside off once again. Gore gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

2.1 2 Good length, outside off. Gore pushes forward and drives for 2 runs over the off side field.

1.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gore goes back and drives for 1 run through the off side.

1.5 . On a good length, outside off once more. Gore moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

1.4 4 FOUR! Shepherd drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Gore goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gore advances down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground.

1.2 . On a good line and length from Shepherd. Gore pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching on leg. Gore moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

1.1 4 FOUR! Shepherd drops one in short, pitching outside off. Gore gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

0.6 1 Back of a length from Pretorius, pitching outside off stump once again. Gore goes back and edges for 1 run.

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching outside off again. Gore gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for six runs.

0.4 . Good length from Pretorius, pitching outside off once again. Gore pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Gore gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . On a good length, outside off. Gore moves onto the front foot and defends