Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons T20 Caribbean Premier League 08.09.2026

T20

Providence

GAW
GAW
ANT
ANT

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 08, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Providence Stadium, Providence, Guyana
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad

PlayersAlimohamed Ronaldo, Ayub Saim, Blades Jediah, Dindya Mavendra, Gurbaz Rahmanullah, Hetmyer Shimron, Hope Shai, Joseph Shamar, Nabi Mohammad, Nandu Matthew, Paul Keemo, Permaul Veerasammy, Phillips Glenn, Pierre Khary, Pretorius Dwaine, Sampson Quentin, Shepherd Romario, Tahir Imran, Thorne Isai, Van Lange Johnathan
Benchno information yet

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Squad

PlayersAli Moeen, Allen Fabian, Cornwall Rahkeem, Gore Karima, Hamilton Jahmar, James Joshua, Jangoo Amir, Joseph Alzarri, Khan Shadab, Kumar Milind, Lewis Evin, Mahase Anderson, Mir Usama, Moqim Sufyan, Perera Kusal, Phillip Anderson, Robinson Tim, Seales Jayden, Singh Tajinder, Springer Shamar
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumProvidence Stadium
CityProvidence
Capacity15000
EndsMedia Centre End
Hosts toPavillion End

Match has not started yet