Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons T20 Caribbean Premier League 08.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Caribbean Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, September 08, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Providence Stadium, Providence, Guyana
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad
Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Squad
|Players
|Ali Moeen, Allen Fabian, Cornwall Rahkeem, Gore Karima, Hamilton Jahmar, James Joshua, Jangoo Amir, Joseph Alzarri, Khan Shadab, Kumar Milind, Lewis Evin, Mahase Anderson, Mir Usama, Moqim Sufyan, Perera Kusal, Phillip Anderson, Robinson Tim, Seales Jayden, Singh Tajinder, Springer Shamar
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Providence Stadium
|City
|Providence
|Capacity
|15000
|Ends
|Media Centre End
|Hosts to
|Pavillion End
Match has not started yet