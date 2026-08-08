Squads Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons T20 Caribbean Premier League 08.09.2026

T20

Providence

GAW
GAW
ANT
ANT

Playing

GAW
GAW
ANT
ANT
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Moeen

all rounder

Ayub Saim

batsman

Allen Fabian

all rounder

Blades Jediah

no information yet

Cornwall Rahkeem

all rounder

Gurbaz Rahmanullah

wicket keeper

James Joshua

all rounder

Hope Shai

wicket keeper

Jangoo Amir

wicket keeper

Nabi Mohammad

all rounder

Khan Shadab

all rounder

Kumar Milind

all rounder

Paul Keemo

all rounder

Lewis Evin

batsman

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Mir Usama

bowler

Pierre Khary

all rounder

Moqim Sufyan

no information yet

Pretorius Dwaine

all rounder

Perera Kusal

wicket keeper

Shepherd Romario

all rounder

Thorne Isai

all rounder

Singh Tajinder

all rounder

Van Lange Johnathan

no information yet

Springer Shamar

all rounder

Bench

GAW
GAW
ANT
ANT

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet