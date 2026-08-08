Squads Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons T20 Caribbean Premier League 08.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Alimohamed Ronaldo
bowler
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Ayub Saim
batsman
Allen Fabian
all rounder
Blades Jediah
no information yet
Cornwall Rahkeem
all rounder
Dindya Mavendra
bowler
Gore Karima
bowler
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Hamilton Jahmar
batsman
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
James Joshua
all rounder
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Jangoo Amir
wicket keeper
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Joseph Alzarri
bowler
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Nandu Matthew
batsman
Kumar Milind
all rounder
Paul Keemo
all rounder
Lewis Evin
batsman
Permaul Veerasammy
bowler
Mahase Anderson
bowler
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Mir Usama
bowler
Pierre Khary
all rounder
Moqim Sufyan
no information yet
Pretorius Dwaine
all rounder
Perera Kusal
wicket keeper
Sampson Quentin
batsman
Phillip Anderson
bowler
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Robinson Tim
batsman
Tahir Imran
bowler
Seales Jayden
bowler
Thorne Isai
all rounder
Singh Tajinder
all rounder
Van Lange Johnathan
no information yet
Springer Shamar
all rounder
Match has not started yet