18.1 . Full ball, on line once more. Hope gets on the front foot and plays a shaky flick

17.6 1 Back of a length from Nedd, on a good line once again. Hope rocks back and tucks a leg glance behind square for a single run.

17.5 1 Good line and length. Mohammad Nabi steps away and drives for one run.

17.4 . On a good line and length. Mohammad Nabi moves onto the front foot and drives shakily through the off side.

17.3 . Good length from Nedd, outside off stump once more. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and defends

17.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Hope pushes forward and drives for a run.

17.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hope gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

16.6 1 Back of a length from Louis, outside off stump. Hope rocks back and cuts for one run.

16.5 . Back of a length from Louis, pitching outside off stump. Hope gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

16.4 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hope pushes forward and drives for two runs down the ground.

16.3 2 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Hope moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a couple of runs.

16.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Hope moves onto the front foot and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

16.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

16.1 1 Back of a length from Louis, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi rocks back and lifts a cut for a single run.

15.6 . Back of a length, on line. Hope moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 1 Hasaranga pitches one up, on line. Mohammad Nabi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Mohammad Nabi moves onto the front foot and drives over the leg side field for four runs.

15.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

15.2 . Good line and length from Hasaranga. Hope gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a sweep

15.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hope gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs back behind point.

14.6 . On a good line and length. Mohammad Nabi moves onto the front foot and drives

14.5 1 Back of a length from Bidaisee, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Hope moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

14.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length again. Hope gets forward and sweeps for 2 runs back behind square.

14.3 . On a good line and length. Hope moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

14.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Mohammad Nabi gets on the front foot and edges for a single run.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Bidaisee pitches one up, outside off once more. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.

13.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

13.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily on the leg side for 1 run.

13.4 . On a good line and length from Hasaranga once again. Hope pushes forward and defends

13.3 . Good line and length from Hasaranga. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives

13.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Mohammad Nabi moves onto the back foot and cuts through point for a single run.

13.1 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Hope moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

12.6 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

12.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mohammad Nabi goes back and guides a cut for one run.

12.4 1 Bidaisee pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Hope gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

12.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Nabi gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

12.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and defends

12.1 . On a good line and length from Bidaisee. Mohammad Nabi pushes forward and leg glances

11.6 1 Good line and length from Nedd. Mohammad Nabi moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

11.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Hope gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

11.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and edges for one run back behind square.

11.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mohammad Nabi rocks back and guides a late cut behind point for four runs.

11.2 . Good length from Nedd, outside off. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

11.1 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across Hope. He pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Hope rocks back and drives for 1 run.

10.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the on side field.

10.4 . Bidaisee now coming over the wicket to Mohammad Nabi. On a good line and length. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and leg glances

10.3 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket to Hetmyer, good length from Bidaisee, outside off stump. He gets on the front foot and skies a bad drive, and is spectacularly caught by Holder on the on side.

10.2 1 Bidaisee pitches one up, on a good line once again. Hope gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

10.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hope gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

9.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hetmyer goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

9.5 . Back of a length from Naseem Shah, on a good line. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

9.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Hetmyer rocks back and drives shakily

9.3 1 Good length from Naseem Shah, outside off. Hope gets forward and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

9.2 . Back of a length, on line. Hope moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance

9.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Hope pushes forward and drives down the ground.

8.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Hope gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a run.

8.5 . Bidaisee now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Hope gets forward and drives through the off side.

8.4 1 Bidaisee comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hetmyer gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

8.3 W OUT! Bidaisee gets the wicket! Back of a length from Bidaisee, on a good line. Dindyal gets on the back foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke, and is caught by Bidaisee

8.2 . Back of a length from Bidaisee, pitching outside off stump. Dindyal rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

8.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Hope moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Dindyal shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive down the ground for four runs.

7.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Hope moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

7.4 . Short of a length, on line once again. Hope moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance

7.3 . Short of a length, on line. Hope moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

7.2 4 DROPPED! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hope pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Holder. A really tough chance for Holder there.

7.1 1 Full toss, on a good line once again. Dindyal moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive past the bowler for a run. The ball is misfielded by Hasaranga.

6.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Dindyal goes back and guides a late cut for one run.

6.5 . Good length from Nedd, outside off. Dindyal gets on the front foot and leg glances

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Nedd. Hope gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

6.3 . Good line and length from Nedd. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives

6.2 1 Good length from Nedd, pitching outside off stump. Dindyal advances down the pitch and lofts a drive over the off side field for a single run.

6.1 2 Back of a length from Nedd, pitching on a good line. Dindyal rocks back and pulls for a pair of runs.

5.6 . Back of a length from Hasaranga, pitching outside off once more. Hope gets on the back foot and drives

5.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Hope gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 . Back of a length from Hasaranga, on line. Hope rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance. SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS appeal, but the umpire gives Hope not out.

5.3 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Hasaranga, pitching outside off. Gurbaz gets forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Gurbaz has to depart

5.2 . On a good line and length from Hasaranga once again. Gurbaz creates room and defends

5.1 1 Good line and length once again. Dindyal pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a leg glance for a run.

4.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull

4.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Gurbaz gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

4.5 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

4.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Gurbaz steps back but misses while trying to play a cut

4.3 . Back of a length from Naseem Shah, pitching on a good line once more. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and drives

4.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Gurbaz gets forward and skies a drive on the leg side for four runs.

4.1 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Gurbaz goes back and pulls for 2 runs.

3.6 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

3.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Gurbaz gets forward and edges behind point for four runs.

3.4 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Gurbaz creates room and eases a drive for a pair of runs back through point.

3.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Gurbaz pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off. Gurbaz creates room and drives for four runs over the off side.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

3.2 4 Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg. Dindyal pushes forward and makes no contact while attempting a flick, however it beats Fletcher and flies away for 4 wides. The ball is misfielded by Fletcher.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Holder, on a good line once again. Dindyal gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Gurbaz shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

2.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Gurbaz creates space but lets it through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

2.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Dindyal moves onto the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a pull for a single run.

2.3 . Good line and length from Naseem Shah. Dindyal moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

2.2 1 Back of a length from Naseem Shah, outside off. Gurbaz rocks back and plays a pull for one run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Mayers.

2.1 1 Back of a length from Naseem Shah, on a good line. Dindyal rocks back and defends through point for a run.

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Gurbaz gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.4 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Dindyal moves onto the front foot and defends for a run through the off side field.

1.3 1 Back of a length from Holder, outside off once more. Gurbaz creates room and slices a cut for a single run.

1.2 4 Length ball, outside off stump. Gurbaz gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

1.1 4 FOUR! Holder pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Gurbaz. He steps away and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

0.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Dindyal gets forward and eases a drive

0.5 . Good length, outside off. Dindyal gets on the front foot and drives

0.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Gurbaz steps away and cuts for 1 run. Fantastic fielding by Athanaze prevents a certain boundary.

0.3 . Short of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Gurbaz steps away, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

0.2 6 SIX! Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Gurbaz. He steps back and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

0.1 . Nedd pitches one up, on line. Gurbaz pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

19.2 W OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Athanaze rocks back and plays a poor scoop, and is caught by Hope

19.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Athanaze goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

18.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Naseem Shah gets forward and inside edges behind square.

18.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Athanaze gets forward and leg glances shakily for a single run.

18.5 1w Wide. Pretorius comes over the wicket to Athanaze. Full ball, too wide outside off. Athanaze gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

18.4 6 SIX! 50 for Athanaze by clearing the rope! Back of a length from Pretorius, pitching outside off stump. Athanaze moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Athanaze moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

18.2 1 Pretorius comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Naseem Shah gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

18.1 W OUT! Pretorius breaks through! Back of a length from Pretorius, on a good line. Nedd gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance, the stumps are disturbed, and Nedd has to depart

17.6 1 Mohammad Nabi comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching outside off stump. Nedd gets on the back foot and drives shakily for a run over the on side field.

17.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Louis gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Mohammad Nabi

17.4 W OUT! Mohammad Nabi breaks through! Short of a length, outside off. Bidaisee gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut, the ball gets through, and Bidaisee is bowled

17.3 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, outside off. Athanaze gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

17.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Athanaze gets on the back foot and cuts poorly

17.1 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Athanaze moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 2 runs.

16.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Athanaze goes back and slices a cut for one run back behind point.

16.5 1 Back of a length from Shepherd, on a good line. Bidaisee rocks back and defends back through point for a single run.

16.4 W OUT! Shepherd breaks through! Back of a length, outside off stump. Shanaka rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Dindyal behind square.

16.3 . Shepherd pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Shepherd, outside off stump. Athanaze gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

16.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line. Athanaze gets on the front foot and skies a leg glance for a half dozen runs.

15.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Shanaka moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

15.5 . Back of a length from Pierre, on a good line. Shanaka rocks back and defends through the off side field.

15.4 1 Good length from Pierre, pitching outside off. Athanaze gets forward and sweeps for a run.

15.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Shanaka gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

15.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Shanaka creates space and cuts sloppily

15.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Joseph.

14.6 1 Joseph comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Shanaka gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

14.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Athanaze gets on the back foot and cuts late behind point for 1 run.

14.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Athanaze pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

14.3 . Joseph comes around the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside off. Athanaze goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

14.2 6 And again! Free hit. Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Athanaze goes back and pulls for six runs.

14.2 nb No ball. Full toss, outside off stump. Athanaze gets on the back foot and pulls poorly behind square.

14.1 1 Back of a length from Joseph, on line. Shanaka goes back and finesses a leg glance for a single run.

13.6 1 Back of a length from Tahir, outside off stump again. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and edges for a single run.

13.5 6 SIX! Good length from Tahir, pitching outside off stump. Shanaka gets on the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

13.4 1 CHANCE! Length ball, outside off. Athanaze goes back and plays a cut for one run. A run out chance but SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS survive the attempt from Sampson's throw.

13.3 1 Full, on a good line. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

13.2 . Good length from Tahir, outside off. Shanaka moves down the pitch and plays a poor defensive stroke

13.1 . Good line and length from Tahir. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and defends

12.6 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Shanaka rocks back and leg glances for a run.

12.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Athanaze moves down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for one run.

12.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Athanaze moves onto the front foot and drives

12.3 1 On a good line and length. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily for one run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Athanaze gets forward and leg glances for one run.

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Shanaka. He gets on the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

11.6 1 Tahir now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shanaka gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

11.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Athanaze gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off. Athanaze gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

11.3 1 Good line and length again. Shanaka gets forward and skies a sweep back behind square for a single run.

11.2 . Good length from Tahir, outside off. Shanaka gets on the front foot and leg glances

11.1 1 Back of a length from Tahir, pitching outside off. Athanaze moves onto the back foot and drives for a run on the off side.

10.6 W OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets one through! Good length from Mohammad Nabi, on leg stump and angling across Hasaranga. He pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

10.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Hasaranga gets on the back foot and cuts late for 2 runs behind point.

10.4 . Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Hasaranga shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily

10.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Athanaze moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

10.2 . Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi again. Athanaze gets forward and eases a bad drive

10.1 1 Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi once again. Hasaranga gets forward and lifts a poor sweep for 1 run.

9.6 . Good line and length from Tahir. Athanaze goes back and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Tahir comes around the wicket to Athanaze. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Athanaze gets forward and plays a mediocre defensive stroke

9.4 1 Tahir now coming over the wicket to Hasaranga. Pitching on a good line and length again. Hasaranga gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

9.3 1 Good line and length from Tahir. Athanaze moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.

9.2 . Tahir comes around the wicket to Athanaze. On a good line and length from Tahir. Athanaze pushes forward and defends

9.1 2 Back of a length from Tahir, outside off. Athanaze rocks back and plays a cut for 2 runs.

8.6 . On a good line and length. Hasaranga gets on the front foot and eases a drive

8.5 W OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets the wicket! Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Holder pushes forward and lofts a shaky sweep, and is caught by Gurbaz

8.4 1 Mohammad Nabi now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi once again. Athanaze pushes forward and leg glances behind square for a run.

8.3 1 Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Holder pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

8.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Holder rocks back and inside edges onto the pads while trying a leg glance

8.1 2 Good length from Mohammad Nabi, outside off stump. Holder gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs through the off side.

7.6 1 Tahir pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Holder moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

7.5 . Good line and length from Tahir once again. Holder moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a sweep

7.4 1 Back of a length from Tahir, pitching near leg stump. Athanaze goes back and guides a leg glance for a run.

7.3 1 Tahir pitches one up, pitching outside off. Holder gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

7.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Athanaze moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

7.1 1 Good line and length. Holder gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

6.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Athanaze. He gets forward and plays a flick for a half dozen runs.

6.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Athanaze ducks

6.4 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Athanaze ducks out of the way

6.3 1 Full, outside off. Holder gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

6.2 1lb Back of a length from Joseph, pitching near leg stump. Athanaze moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

6.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Athanaze gets on the back foot but misses while trying a late cut

5.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Holder gets on the front foot and drives

5.5 . Good length, outside off again. Holder pushes forward and defends

5.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Holder gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

5.3 . Back of a length, on a good line once again. Holder rocks back and pulls

5.2 W OUT! Shepherd breaks through! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Charles gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

5.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Charles pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a leg glance

4.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Fletcher pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Hetmyer down the ground.

4.5 . Back of a length from Joseph, pitching on a good line. Fletcher goes back and defends

4.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Fletcher moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump. Fletcher gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

4.2 1 Good line and length. Charles creates space and edges for one run.

4.1 . Short of a length, outside off again. Charles rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

3.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Fletcher pushes forward and eases a drive

3.5 W OUT! Bowled. Pitching on a good line and length. Mayers creates room but misses while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

3.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Mayers gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

3.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Charles creates room and edges for a run behind square on the on side.

3.2 . Good line and length. Charles pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

3.1 . Length ball, pitching on leg. Charles pushes forward and lofts a sloppy flick behind square. Quality fielding by Pretorius prevents a boundary.

2.6 . Good line and length. Mayers backs away and punches a drive. Tidy work in the field by Gurbaz saves a certain boundary.

2.5 2 Good length from Pretorius, outside off stump. Mayers moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs over the off side field.

2.4 4 FOUR! Pretorius comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mayers gets forward and eases a drive for four runs on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Pierre.

2.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Mayers goes back and defends

2.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Mayers backs away and punches a drive behind point for four runs.

2.1 . Back of a length from Pretorius, on line once again. Mayers gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Back of a length, on line once more. Charles backs away and slices a shaky cut

1.5 . Back of a length from Pierre, pitching on a good line once again. Charles steps back and cuts

1.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Charles steps back and plays a cut for four runs.

1.3 6 SIX! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Charles steps away and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

1.2 . Back of a length, on a good line once more. Charles creates room and edges onto the pads while trying a cut

1.1 . Good line and length from Pierre. Charles backs away and eases a drive

0.6 . On a good length, outside off. Mayers gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.5 1lb Back of a length, on a good line again. Charles gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

0.4 1lb Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across Mayers. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

0.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Mayers gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

0.2 . Good length, outside off. Mayers gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot