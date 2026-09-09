11.6 W OUT! Tahir gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off once more. Forde gets forward, doesn't play a shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

11.5 . On a good length, outside off. Forde gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

11.4 W OUT! Tahir gets the wicket! Good line and length. Clarke pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Clarke is bowled

11.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Clarke gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 1 Full, on line again. Pienaar gets on the front foot and plays a paddle for a single run behind square.

11.1 . Full, on line. Pienaar moves onto the front foot and defends

10.6 W OUT! Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump. Asalanka goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Hope

10.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Asalanka gets forward and sweeps for a pair of runs.

10.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Asalanka pushes forward and defends

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pienaar gets forward and defends for one run.

10.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Pienaar gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Savory moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal, the umpire agrees, and Savory has to depart

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Savory gets on the front foot and outside edges for 1 run through the off side field.

9.5 1 Good line and length. Asalanka goes back and cuts for a run.

9.4 2 On a good line and length. Asalanka gets on the front foot and lofts a paddle for a couple of runs back behind square.

9.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Savory gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

9.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Savory goes back and eases a drive

9.1 W OUT! Tahir gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line. Chase gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive. The umpire's finger goes up, and Chase has to depart

8.6 . On a good line and length once more. Asalanka gets on the front foot and defends

8.5 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on a good line. Asalanka pushes forward and drives

8.4 2 Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off once more. Asalanka pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for a couple of runs.

8.3 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, outside off. Chase moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back through point for a run.

8.2 1 Good line and length. Asalanka gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a single run.

8.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Asalanka moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

7.6 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from Tahir. Pooran gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. The umpire gives Pooran out LBW, however Pooran signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Pooran must depart.

7.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Pooran goes back and defends

7.4 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Pooran gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.

7.3 4 FOUR! Tahir pitches one up, on a good line. Pooran gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

7.2 . Full toss, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Pooran moves onto the front foot and flicks

7.1 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Pooran gets forward and glances behind square.

6.6 W OUT! Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Campbell shuffles down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Sampson down the ground.

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

6.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Pooran pushes forward and defends

6.3 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Campbell gets forward and reverse sweeps for a run.

6.2 1 Good line and length. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

6.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Pooran gets on the front foot and plays a flick

5.6 1 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off. Pooran goes back and plays a square cut for 1 run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Pooran gets forward and drives for four runs.

5.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side.

5.3 1 Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off. Campbell moves onto the back foot and scoops sloppily for a run back behind square.

5.2 1 Good line and length. Pooran gets on the back foot and defends sloppily for 1 run.

5.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Pooran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 4 FOUR! Pretorius comes over the wicket to Campbell. On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Campbell gets on the back foot and late cuts for four runs back behind point.

4.5 1 Good length from Pretorius, outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and glances for one run behind square.

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Pretorius, pitching outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.

4.2 1lb Good line and length. Campbell gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a paddle behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

4.1 4 And another! Short of a length, outside off. Campbell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.6 . Pierre pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Pooran gets forward and edges

3.5 . Good length from Pierre, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and cuts poorly

3.4 . Good line and length. Pooran moves onto the back foot and cuts poorly

3.3 6 And again! Pitched up, on line once again. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

3.2 . On a good line and length. Pooran gets on the front foot and defends

3.1 1 Pierre pitches one up, outside off again. Campbell moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for one run.

2.6 4 And another! Length ball, outside off once more. Pooran goes back and punches a drive for 4 runs.

2.5 4 And another! Short of a length, outside off once again. Pooran gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off once again. Pooran goes back and square cuts back through point.

2.2 1 Pretorius comes around the wicket. Full, on a good line once more. Campbell gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

2.1 W OUT! Pretorius gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Seifert gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal, the umpire agrees, and Seifert has to depart

1.6 6 SIX! Good line and length from Pierre. Pooran moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

1.5 . 0 runs

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 1 Seifert defends for a single run.

1.2 2 Seifert plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 4 FOUR! Pooran defends for 4 runs.