Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Kings T20 Caribbean Premier League 09.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Caribbean Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, September 09, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Providence Stadium, Providence, Guyana
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad
St. Lucia Kings Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Providence Stadium
|City
|Providence
|Capacity
|15000
|Ends
|Media Centre End
|Hosts to
|Pavillion End
Match has not started yet