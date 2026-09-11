12.4 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Mehidy Hasan Miraz! Good line and length. Goolie pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and Goolie has to depart

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Greaves. He gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for one run.

12.2 . Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz again. Greaves pushes forward and punches a drive

12.1 2 DROPPED! Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Greaves gets on the front foot and outside edges back through point for a pair of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Shepherd. Not an easy chance for Shepherd.

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Greaves pushes forward and glances for one run through the leg side field.

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Goolie pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

11.4 . On a good line and length from Permaul. Goolie gets on the front foot and eases a drive

11.3 . Full, on a good line once again. Goolie moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side.

11.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Goolie goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a paddle

11.1 1 Good line and length. Greaves rocks back and square cuts for a run.

10.6 1lb Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Greaves gets on the back foot and is hit on the gloves while trying a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

10.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Goolie gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull for a run.

10.4 1 On a good line and length from Joseph. Greaves goes back and flicks a glance through the on side field for a run.

10.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Greaves moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

10.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Goolie rocks back and plays a late cut back behind point for one run.

10.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Greaves gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

9.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Goolie moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

9.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Goolie gets on the front foot and defends

9.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Greaves. He gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Goolie pushes forward and defends for one run.

9.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Tahir. Hales advances down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Phillips on the off side.

9.1 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Greaves. He gets forward and plays a bad flick for one run.

8.6 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off stump. Hales rocks back and punches a drive

8.5 1 On a good line and length. Greaves gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

8.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Hales gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

8.3 . On a good line and length. Hales advances down the pitch and defends

8.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hales goes back and guides a cut for four runs.

8.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Greaves rocks back and tucks a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

7.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hales gets on the back foot and cuts

7.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Hales pushes forward and drives

7.4 1 On a good line and length. Greaves goes back and cuts square for a single run.

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hales moves onto the back foot and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

7.2 . Good length from Permaul, pitching outside off stump. Hales moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

7.1 1 Good line and length once again. Greaves moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.6 1 On a good line and length from Tahir. Greaves rocks back and drives on the leg side for a run.

6.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Greaves pushes forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the on side.

6.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Hales gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

6.3 . Tahir pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hales gets forward and drives

6.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Greaves gets forward and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

6.1 . On a good line and length from Tahir. Greaves pushes forward and defends

5.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Greaves gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

5.5 . Permaul pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Greaves moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

5.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Greaves gets forward and eases a shaky drive

5.3 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hales pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

5.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hales pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

5.1 . On a good line and length from Permaul again. Hales rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

4.6 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes over the wicket to Greaves. Pitching on a good line and length. Greaves gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Mehidy Hasan Miraz! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Pooran gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

4.4 W OUT! Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets the wicket! Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Munro gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a reverse sweep, the ball gets through, and Munro is bowled

4.3 1 Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off again. Hales gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

4.2 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Munro pushes forward and flicks for a run.

4.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Hales gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run on the leg side.

3.6 1 Good length from Permaul, on leg stump and angled across Hales. He moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

3.5 . Permaul comes around the wicket to Hales. On a good length, pitching outside off. Hales gets on the front foot and defends

3.4 1 Good line and length from Permaul. Munro shuffles down the pitch and lifts a bad drive for a run over the leg side field.

3.3 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Munro pushes forward and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

3.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length. Munro advances and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Hales gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

2.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Hales goes back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

2.5 . Good length from Pretorius, pitching outside off stump once more. Hales gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off. Hales goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a square cut

2.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Hales moves down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs.

2.2 . Pretorius pitches one up, on a good line. Hales gets on the front foot and inside edges

2.1 1 Good length from Pretorius, pitching outside off stump once more. Munro pushes forward and eases a drive for a run on the leg side.

1.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Munro rocks back and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.

1.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, on line. Munro moves down the pitch and inside edges for four runs behind square.

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Munro moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs back through point.

1.3 . Joseph now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Munro gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

1.2 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Hales rocks back and defends for one run.

1.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line once more. Hales gets on the back foot and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

0.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Munro gets on the back foot and slices a square cut through point.

0.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Munro moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Munro moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.3 6 SIX! Good length from Pretorius, outside off stump. Munro moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs.

0.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Munro goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

0.2 . Pretorius comes around the wicket to Munro. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Munro moves down the pitch and punches a mediocre drive on the leg side.