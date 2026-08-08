Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Caribbean Premier League 11.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Caribbean Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, September 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Providence Stadium, Providence, Guyana
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad
Trinbago Knight Riders Squad
|Players
|Breetzke Matthew, Da Silva Joshua, De Silva Amshi, Drakes Dominic, Edward Nathan, Goolie Jyd Uri, Greaves Justin, Hales Alex, Hinds Terrance, Hosein Akeal, Munro Colin, Narine Sunil, Pollard Kieron, Pooran Nicholas, Raheem Abdul, Sween Dexter, Tariq Usman
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Providence Stadium
|City
|Providence
|Capacity
|15000
|Ends
|Media Centre End
|Hosts to
|Pavillion End
Match has not started yet