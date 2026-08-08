Squads Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Caribbean Premier League 11.09.2026

T20

Providence

GAW
GAW
TKR
TKR

Playing

GAW
GAW
TKR
TKR
First TeamSecond Team
Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

Ayub Saim

batsman

Da Silva Joshua

wicket keeper

Blades Jediah

no information yet

Drakes Dominic

all rounder

Gurbaz Rahmanullah

wicket keeper

Hope Shai

wicket keeper

Greaves Justin

all rounder

Hales Alex

batsman

Nabi Mohammad

all rounder

Hinds Terrance

all rounder

Paul Keemo

all rounder

Narine Sunil

all rounder

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Pollard Kieron

all rounder

Pierre Khary

all rounder

Pooran Nicholas

wicket keeper

Pretorius Dwaine

all rounder

Shepherd Romario

all rounder

Tariq Usman

no information yet

Thorne Isai

all rounder

Van Lange Johnathan

no information yet

Bench

GAW
GAW
TKR
TKR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet