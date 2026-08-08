Squads Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Caribbean Premier League 11.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Alimohamed Ronaldo
bowler
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Ayub Saim
batsman
Da Silva Joshua
wicket keeper
Blades Jediah
no information yet
De Silva Amshi
bowler
Dindya Mavendra
bowler
Drakes Dominic
all rounder
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Edward Nathan
bowler
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Goolie Jyd Uri
batsman
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Greaves Justin
all rounder
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Hales Alex
batsman
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Hinds Terrance
all rounder
Nandu Matthew
batsman
Hosein Akeal
bowler
Paul Keemo
all rounder
Munro Colin
batsman
Permaul Veerasammy
bowler
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Pollard Kieron
all rounder
Pierre Khary
all rounder
Pooran Nicholas
wicket keeper
Pretorius Dwaine
all rounder
Raheem Abdul
batsman
Sampson Quentin
batsman
Sween Dexter
batsman
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Tariq Usman
no information yet
Tahir Imran
bowler
Thorne Isai
all rounder
Van Lange Johnathan
no information yet
Match has not started yet