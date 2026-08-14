7.6 . Chase now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from Chase again. Springer pushes forward and defends

7.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off. Ali gets on the front foot and plays a drive, but is remarkably caught by Asalanka

6.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Bishop again. TS Dhillon gets on the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by Auguste

5.5 6 And again! Dropped in short by Forde, pitching outside off stump once again. Cornwall gets on the back foot and hooks for six runs back behind square.

4.2 6 And again! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Cornwall goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

4.1 4 And again! Pitched up, outside off. Cornwall moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

3.2 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. TS Dhillon advances and drives for four runs.

2.2 6 And again! Theekshana pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. TS Dhillon gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

1.4 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Good length from Forde, pitching outside off. Robinson moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Gous

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 4 FOUR! Cornwall defends for four runs.

0.3 1 Lewis plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.2 . 0 runs