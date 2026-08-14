Highlights St. Lucia Kings vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons T20 Caribbean Premier League 14.08.2026
Chase now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from Chase again. Springer pushes forward and defends
OUT! Caught. Full, outside off. Ali gets on the front foot and plays a drive, but is remarkably caught by Asalanka
OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Bishop again. TS Dhillon gets on the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by Auguste
And again! Dropped in short by Forde, pitching outside off stump once again. Cornwall gets on the back foot and hooks for six runs back behind square.
And again! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Cornwall goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.
And again! Pitched up, outside off. Cornwall moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.
And again! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. TS Dhillon advances and drives for four runs.
And again! Theekshana pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. TS Dhillon gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.
OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Good length from Forde, pitching outside off. Robinson moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Gous
0 runs
0 runs
FOUR! Cornwall defends for four runs.
Lewis plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
0 runs
Cornwall plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.