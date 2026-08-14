Highlights St. Lucia Kings vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons T20 Caribbean Premier League 14.08.2026

T20Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet
STL
STL
ANT
ANT

(8 ov.) 49/6

7.6
.

Chase now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from Chase again. Springer pushes forward and defends

7.3
W

OUT! Caught. Full, outside off. Ali gets on the front foot and plays a drive, but is remarkably caught by Asalanka

6.2
W

OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Bishop again. TS Dhillon gets on the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by Auguste

5.5
6

And again! Dropped in short by Forde, pitching outside off stump once again. Cornwall gets on the back foot and hooks for six runs back behind square.

4.2
6

And again! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Cornwall goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

4.1
4

And again! Pitched up, outside off. Cornwall moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

3.2
4

And again! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. TS Dhillon advances and drives for four runs.

2.2
6

And again! Theekshana pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. TS Dhillon gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

1.4
W

OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Good length from Forde, pitching outside off. Robinson moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Gous

0.6
.

0 runs

0.5
.

0 runs

0.4
4

FOUR! Cornwall defends for four runs.

0.3
1

Lewis plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.2
.

0 runs

0.1
1

Cornwall plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.