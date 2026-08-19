6.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Asalanka moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

6.5 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Auguste moves onto the front foot and lofts a wild drive down the ground. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for a catch. Both umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. The decision is overturned, and Auguste is given out.

6.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Chase rocks back and drives for one run through the off side.

6.3 1 Back of a length from Tahir, pitching outside leg and angling across. Auguste creates room and finesses a leg glance for one run.

6.2 1 On a good line and length. Chase pushes forward and lofts a shaky reverse sweep for one run.

6.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Auguste gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

5.6 . Good line and length again. Chase pushes forward and defends

5.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Pretorius, pitching outside off stump. Gous gets on the back foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

5.3 . Back of a length, on a good line once again. Gous gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

5.2 . Short of a length, on line. Gous pushes forward and defends

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Gous moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

4.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, on a good line. Auguste rocks back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

4.5 2 Back of a length from Shepherd, on line. Auguste gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

4.4 2 Good line and length. Auguste gets forward and lifts a flick for a pair of runs back behind square. Great fielding by Hetmyer saves a boundary.

4.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Gous gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.

4.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Auguste. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

4.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gous gets forward and tucks a leg glance for one run.

3.6 . Good length, outside off. Auguste moves onto the back foot but decides to allow that one to go through to the keeper untouched

3.5 W OUT! Pretorius gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Pooran goes back and edges, and is caught by Hope

3.4 1 Good length from Pretorius, outside off. Gous creates space and drives for a run.

3.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Gous moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.

3.2 . On a good line and length from Pretorius. Gous moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

3.1 . Back of a length from Pretorius, on a good line once more. Gous rocks back and eases a drive down the ground.

2.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, on line. Pooran gets forward and plays a pull for six runs.

2.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Gous goes back and leg glances for one run back behind square.

2.4 1 Good length, outside off. Pooran gets forward and sweeps poorly for a run.

2.3 . Good line and length. Pooran gets forward and inside edges back behind square.

2.2 1lb Length ball, on leg stump. Gous pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye.

2.1 . Back of a length from Pierre, outside off stump. Gous rocks back and drives through the off side.

1.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Pooran creates space and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

1.5 . Short of a length, on line again. Pooran moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on a good line again. Pooran gets on the back foot and lofts a pull down the ground for 6 runs.

1.3 1 Good line and length from Pretorius. Gous moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side. The ball is misfielded by Joseph.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Pretorius, on line. Pooran goes back and defends through the off side for a single run.

1.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Gous rocks back and drives through the off side for a single run.

0.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Gous goes back and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

0.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Pooran moves onto the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

0.4 1 Good length, outside off once more. Gous moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

0.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Gous gets forward and eases a drive

0.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line once more. Gous moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.