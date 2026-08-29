8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Munro goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Munro pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

7.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Narine advances and lifts a drive for a single run.

7.4 6 SIX MORE! Good length from Lawes, pitching outside off. Narine moves onto the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs. Great stuff from Narine.

7.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length again. Narine moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs. Don't bowl there to him.

7.2 1 Full, on a good line once more. Munro gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Narine rocks back and drives through the leg side field for one run.

6.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Narine rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field. Keeps the strike.

6.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, outside off stump but angled across and down the leg side.

6.5 2 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Narine gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for a couple of runs.

6.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Munro goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.3 1 Good line and length from Smith. Narine rocks back and pulls for a single run.

6.2 1 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off. Munro moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run on the leg side.

6.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Smith, outside off. Munro advances and punches a drive for 4 runs.

5.6 2 Good length from Ayub, pitching outside off stump. Narine moves onto the back foot and slices a sloppy cut for 2 runs.

5.5 4 And another! Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Narine shuffles down the pitch and flicks for 4 runs. Narine carrying on form from lastnight.

5.4 4 And another! Pitched up, on line. Narine gets on the back foot and drives over the off side for four runs. Too full.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Narine advances and eases a drive on the off side for four runs. Too good.

5.2 1 Good length from Ayub, pitching outside off stump once more. Munro gets on the back foot and plays a cut down the ground for 1 run.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside leg. Munro gets forward and sweeps for six runs behind square. Quality.

4.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Munro pushes forward and guides a glance for a run.

4.5 . Good length, outside leg and angling across. Munro moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

4.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. Munro moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull. Misses out a little there.

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Munro goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

4.2 4 FOUR! Hunain Shah pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Munro. He gets on the back foot and drives sloppily for 4 runs on the off side.

4.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Munro. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

3.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Munro gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

3.5 . Full, outside off stump. Munro gets on the back foot and pulls poorly down the ground.

3.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Munro steps away but misses while trying to play a sweep

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Munro gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for four runs behind point.

3.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

3.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Narine goes back and pulls for 1 run.

3.2 . Yorker, on line once again. Narine gets on the back foot and drives

3.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Narine pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 6 SIX! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Munro gets on the back foot and lofts a flick behind square for a half dozen runs.

2.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Munro moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick behind square.

2.5 . Good length from Paul, outside leg and angled across. Munro goes back and edges

2.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Munro goes back and pulls for a pair of runs behind square. Good fielding by McKenzie saves a certain boundary.

2.3 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Munro gets on the back foot and defends through the off side.

2.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Narine moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Narine. He goes back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

1.6 . Length ball, outside off. Munro moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

1.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Narine steps back and drives averagely for a single run.

1.4 . CHANCE! Good length, outside off but angled across the batter. Narine advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive. A chance for a stumping, but it's mishandled by the keeper.

1.3 . Good length, outside off. Narine steps back and slices a cut

1.2 1 Good line and length. Munro moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a run.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Munro gets forward and defends

0.6 . Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Narine. He steps back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square.

0.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Munro moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Paul.

0.4 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off. Munro shuffles down the pitch and drives over the off side field for 6 runs.

0.3 . Good length, outside off. Munro gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

0.2 2 On a good length, outside off. Munro moves down the pitch and pulls for a pair of runs.