6.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off once again. Kohli gets forward and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

6.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot and drives

5.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

5.5 1 Good length from Patel, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Padikkal moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a sweep for a run.

5.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

5.3 1 Back of a length from Patel, pitching on a good line once more. Padikkal gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

5.2 1 CHANCE! On a good line and length. Kohli moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run. A great run out chance but Royal Challengers Bengaluru survive the attempt from Rizvi's throw.

5.1 . Back of a length from Patel, on line once more. Kohli pushes forward and defends

4.6 6 MAXIMUM! Jamieson pitches one up, on a good line. Padikkal creates space and drives for six runs on the off side.

4.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Padikkal moves down the pitch and eases a sloppy drive down the ground.

4.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Padikkal rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Padikkal goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.2 6 SIX! Back of a length, on leg stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot and skies a flick for a half dozen runs.

4.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kohli goes back and outside edges for one run.

3.6 . Back of a length, on line again. Padikkal gets on the back foot and cuts poorly

3.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching on leg. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a pull behind square for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kohli gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

3.3 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Padikkal creates room and cuts for a run behind point. The ball is misfielded.

3.2 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length again. Padikkal advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs.

3.1 . On a good line and length from Chameera. Padikkal gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

2.6 1 Jamieson comes around the wicket to Padikkal. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Padikkal goes back and outside edges for a run back behind point.

2.5 W OUT! Jamieson breaks through! Full, pitching outside off. Bethell shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is remarkably caught by Natarajan down the ground. An incredible display of catching by Natarajan!

2.4 . Back of a length from Jamieson, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 6 And another! Short of a length, on a good line. Bethell shuffles down the pitch and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Bethell moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

2.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Kohli gets on the front foot and eases a bad drive for a run down the ground.

1.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kohli rocks back and drives through the off side.

1.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli goes back and punches a shaky drive down the ground.

1.3 4 FOUR! Chameera pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

1.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kohli gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive

1.1 1 On a good line and length from Chameera. Bethell moves down the pitch and inside edges into their pads while attempting a drive for 1 run.

0.6 1 Good length from Jamieson, outside off stump. Bethell gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

0.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bethell gets forward and skies a drive over the off side field for two runs.

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bethell pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

0.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell goes back and defends

0.2 . Back of a length from Jamieson, on leg stump and angled across. Bethell rocks back and leg glances

0.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Bethell gets forward and inside edges for four runs behind square.

16.3 W OUT! Hazlewood gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line. A Porel moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. A Porel gets on the back foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

15.6 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Chameera rocks back and tucks a leg glance

15.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Chameera moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

15.4 . Sharma now coming over the wicket to Chameera. Good length from Sharma, outside off. Chameera gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance

15.3 W OUT! Sharma gets one through! Good length, outside off. Kuldeep Yadav gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.2 . Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Kuldeep Yadav gets on the front foot and defends

15.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kuldeep Yadav gets forward and drives

14.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kuldeep Yadav moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.5 1 Back of a length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump. A Porel moves onto the back foot and late cuts for 1 run.

14.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. A Porel shuffles down the pitch and defends sloppily

14.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Kuldeep Yadav shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run back behind point.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. A Porel pushes forward and leg glances back behind square for one run.

14.1 . Dropped in short by Pandya, pitching on a good line once more. A Porel moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut

13.6 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kuldeep Yadav rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull

13.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Kuldeep Yadav moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a reverse sweep

13.5 . On a good line and length from Sharma. Kuldeep Yadav gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

13.4 . Length ball, outside off. Kuldeep Yadav moves onto the back foot and defends

13.3 . Back of a length from Sharma, on a good line. Kuldeep Yadav gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Sharma, pitching well down the leg side. Kuldeep Yadav moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

13.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kuldeep Yadav gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a reverse sweep

13.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. A Porel advances and leg glances for 1 run.

12.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. A Porel goes back and cuts for 1 run.

12.5 . Back of a length from Pandya, outside off stump. A Porel goes back and defends

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Kuldeep Yadav. He gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

12.3 W OUT! LBW. Around the wicket, , good line and length. Jamieson moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend. The umpire gives Jamieson out LBW, but Jamieson signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Jamieson must depart.

12.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. A Porel goes back and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

12.1 2 Short of a length, outside off. A Porel goes back and cuts back behind point for two runs.

11.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. Jamieson gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.

11.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jamieson moves onto the back foot and drives

11.4 . Back of a length from Sharma, outside off once more. Jamieson goes back and defends

11.3 . Good length from Sharma, outside off stump once again. Jamieson rocks back and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

11.2 . On a good length, outside off. Jamieson rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

11.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Jamieson goes back but misses while attempting a leg glance

11.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump. Jamieson pushes forward and flicks sloppily

10.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Jamieson rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Padikkal.

10.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jamieson goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.

10.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Jamieson goes back and leg glances for 4 runs.

10.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Jamieson pushes forward and eases a drive

10.2 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Shepherd, pitching on a good line again. Jamieson moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for six runs.

10.1 1 Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching near leg stump and angled across. A Porel goes back and guides a leg glance for a single run.

9.6 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. A Porel rocks back and pulls for one run.

9.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. A Porel rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

9.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Jamieson moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a run.

9.3 1 Full, on line. A Porel gets forward and drives for one run.

9.2 . Good line and length from Sharma again. A Porel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

9.1 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across A Porel. He gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

8.6 W OUT! Rasikh Salam gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump. Miller goes back and edges, and is caught by Sharma

8.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Miller gets forward and plays a drive for four runs.

8.4 . Good line and length. Miller moves onto the front foot and leg glances

8.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Miller rocks back and guides a leg glance

8.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Miller goes back and pulls for four runs.

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off. A Porel gets forward and plays a wild drive for 1 run.

7.6 . Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching outside off. Miller gets forward and defends

7.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. A Porel goes back and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

7.4 2 Dropped in short by Shepherd, pitching outside off stump. A Porel moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 2 runs.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching outside off stump. Miller rocks back and leg glances for one run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching outside off but angled across A Porel. He rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

6.6 1 Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off stump. A Porel rocks back and tucks a leg glance for a single run.

6.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Miller moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

6.3 1 Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off. A Porel moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. A Porel moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Miller gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

5.6 . Good length, outside off. A Porel pushes forward and eases a drive

5.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump. A Porel steps back but allows it to pass through to Sharma without offering a shot

5.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. A Porel rocks back and defends

5.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. A Porel gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

5.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Miller gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

5.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. A Porel rocks back and defends behind point on the off side for a single run.

4.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Miller pushes forward and outside edges

4.5 2 Back of a length from Kumar, outside off. Miller moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a couple of runs behind square.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Miller gets forward and defends

4.3 . Good line and length from Kumar. Miller moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance

4.2 . Kumar now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Miller gets forward and defends

4.1 . Good line and length. Miller pushes forward and edges

3.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Miller goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.5 W OUT! Hazlewood breaks through! Hazlewood drops one in short, outside off stump. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to defend, and is caught by Padikkal

3.4 . Hazlewood now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot but decides to just let the ball through to the keeper without offering a shot

3.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Nitish Rana gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 . Good length from Hazlewood, outside off stump. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

3.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot but decides to just let the ball through to Sharma without playing a shot

2.6 . Good length, outside off. A Porel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke straight down the ground.

2.6 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. A Porel gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

2.5 . Good length from Kumar, outside off. A Porel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

2.4 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump. Patel gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Sharma

2.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Patel gets forward but misses while trying a leg glance. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal for a catch, but umpire Nogajski is unmoved. Royal Challengers Bengaluru call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

2.2 . On a good length, outside off again. Patel gets forward but decides to just let that one through to the wicketkeeper

2.1 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Padikkal

1.6 . Good length, outside off. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Good line and length. Nitish Rana pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

1.4 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Stubbs gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

1.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Hazlewood, outside off stump. Stubbs gets on the back foot and leg glances for four runs.

1.2 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row for Hazlewood! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rizvi gets forward and edges, and is caught by Sharma

1.1 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off. KL Rahul goes back and skies a wild pull, and is caught by Sharma back behind square.

0.6 . Kumar comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off once again. Nitish Rana pushes forward but watches that one pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

0.5 1 Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off. KL Rahul rocks back and flicks a leg glance back behind square for one run.

0.4 . Back of a length from Kumar, outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Nitish Rana gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

0.2 W OUT! Kumar breaks through! Full, on line. Parikh pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance, and the ball careens into the stumps