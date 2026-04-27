Match details Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 27.04.2026

T20Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
DC

75

RCB
RCB

77

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, April 27, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Delhi Capitals Squad

PlayersParikh Sahil, Rahul KL, Rana Nitish, Rizvi Sameer, Stubbs Tristan, Miller David, Patel Axar, Yadav Kuldeep Singh, Natarajan Thangarasu, Jamieson Kyle, Chameera Dushmantha, Nabi Aquib, Sharma Ashutosh, Nigam Vipraj, Vijay Tripurana, Porel Abhishek
BenchDuckett Ben, Kumar Mukesh, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Nair Karun, Ngidi Lungi, Nissanka Pathum, Shaw Prithvi, Starc Mitchell, Tiwari Madhav

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

PlayersKohli Virat, Padikkal Devdutt, Patidar Rajat, Sharma Jitesh, David Tim, Shepherd Romario, Pandya Krunal, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood Josh, Sharma Suyash, Salam Rasikh, Bethell Jacob, Cox Jordan, Yadav Mangesh, Ostwal Vicky, Iyer Venkatesh
BenchChouhan Kanishk, Dayal Yash, Deswal Satvik, Duffy Jacob, Malhotra Vihaan, Salt Phil, Singh Abhinandan, Singh Swapnil, Thushara Nuwan

Venue Guide

StadiumArun Jaitley Stadium
CityDelhi
Capacity48000
EndsStadium End
Hosts toPavilion End