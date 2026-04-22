17.6 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line once more. Mohsin Khan pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.5 . Archer pitches one up, on line. Mohsin Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive

17.4 . Archer now coming around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Mohsin Khan backs away and plays a defensive stroke

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off stump once again. MP Yadav creates space and edges, and is impressively caught by Jurel. A simply special piece of fielding by Jurel!

17.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off again. MP Yadav gets on the back foot and late cuts for four runs back behind point.

17.1 1 Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off once again. Rathi gets on the back foot and outside edges for 1 run back behind point.

16.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. MP Yadav rocks back and punches a mediocre drive

16.5 . Sharma pitches one up, outside off stump. MP Yadav moves onto the front foot and outside edges

16.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Rathi pushes forward and edges for one run behind square on the on side.

16.3 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Full ball, on line. Mohammad Shami gets forward but misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Mohammad Shami has to depart

16.2 1 On a good length, outside off. MP Yadav goes back and slices a late cut for 1 run behind point.

16.2 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. MP Yadav rocks back but misses while attempting to play a glance

16.1 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary pushes forward and lifts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Parag

15.6 6 SIX! Burger pitches one up, on line. Mohammad Shami pushes forward and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.

15.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Mohammad Shami pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

15.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Shami gets on the front foot and defends sloppily

15.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off once again. Marsh pushes forward and plays a shaky drive, and is caught by Parag on the off side.

15.2 . Full, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Fifty up for Marsh in emphatic style! On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Marsh goes back and drives over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

14.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and drives over the leg side field for six runs.

14.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

14.4 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Choudhary. He rocks back and drives for 1 run.

14.3 W OUT! Ravi Bishnoi breaks through! Full ball, on line. Himmat Singh gets forward but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Himmat Singh is bowled

14.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Marsh pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting a pull for a single run.

14.1 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Himmat Singh gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Himmat Singh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Himmat Singh gets forward and defends

13.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Himmat Singh moves down the pitch and drives for 6 runs over the off side.

13.3 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Himmat Singh moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

13.2 1lb Full, pitching outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep, resulting in a leg bye back behind point.

13.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive

13.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

12.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh goes back and pulls for a single run.

12.5 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Himmat Singh gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

12.4 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Marsh gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a glance for one run behind square on the on side.

12.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Himmat Singh gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

12.1 1 Good line and length from Sharma once again. Himmat Singh goes back and glances for one run on the leg side.

11.6 1 Good line and length. Himmat Singh moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot and edges for a run. Good fielding by Burger prevents a boundary.

11.4 1 On a good line and length again. Himmat Singh moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run.

11.3 1 Good line and length. Marsh rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

11.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Marsh gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 4 runs.

10.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Himmat Singh moves onto the front foot and defends

10.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Himmat Singh gets on the back foot and defends

10.5 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg.

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Marsh gets forward and edges behind square on the on side for a single run.

10.3 . Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the back foot and defends

10.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Marsh gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

10.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Himmat Singh moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Marsh gets on the front foot and outside edges on the off side.

9.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Himmat Singh gets forward and glances on the on side for a run.

9.4 W OUT! Jadeja gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive, but is caught by Ferreira down the ground.

9.3 2 Jadeja pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a couple of runs.

9.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Pooran moves onto the back foot but decides to let it pass through to Jurel

9.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Pooran moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field for 2 runs.

8.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

8.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Pooran goes back and cuts

8.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives

8.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump. Pooran rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

8.3 1 Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Marsh pushes forward and tucks a glance for 1 run.

8.2 2 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Marsh. He gets on the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for 2 runs. Good fielding by Dubey prevents a boundary.

8.1 1 Ravi Bishnoi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Pooran moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pooran goes back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

7.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Pooran gets on the front foot and eases a drive

7.4 1 Full ball, on line once again. Marsh rocks back and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

7.3 1 Jadeja pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Pooran. He gets forward and tucks a glance through the on side field for one run.

7.2 1 On a good line and length from Jadeja. Marsh moves onto the back foot and glances through the on side field for a single run.

7.1 . Jadeja pitches one up, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

6.6 4 FOUR! Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

6.5 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and eases a shaky drive

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Pooran goes back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

6.3 . Sharma now coming around the wicket to Pooran. Full ball, outside off stump once more. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

6.2 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off. Marsh rocks back and drives for 1 run through the off side.

6.1 . On a good line and length. Marsh moves onto the front foot and defends

5.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Marsh gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

5.5 . Burger pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Marsh pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

5.4 6 SIX! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Marsh rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

5.3 1 Good length, outside off. Pooran rocks back and tucks a glance on the on side for a run.

5.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

5.1 1 Good length from Burger, outside leg and angled across the batter. Marsh moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for 1 run.

4.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Pooran rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a glance

4.4 . Short of a length, on line. Pooran goes back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Pooran rocks back but misses while attempting to defend

4.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Pooran gets on the front foot and defends down the ground.

4.1 . Archer pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pooran gets forward and tucks a glance

3.6 . Burger pitches one up, on line again. Marsh gets on the front foot and punches a drive

3.5 . Full ball, on line. Marsh gets on the front foot and punches a sloppy drive

3.4 1 Good length from Burger, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot and defends for one run through the off side field.

3.3 1lb Good length from Burger, outside leg and angled across Marsh. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Marsh rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Marsh moves onto the back foot and defends

2.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Pooran moves onto the front foot and glances for four runs through the on side field.

2.6 1w Wide. Short, too wide outside leg.

2.5 W OUT! Archer gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Markram gets forward and pulls poorly, and is caught by Jurel

2.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Markram gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

2.3 . Short ball, pitching near leg stump. Markram ducks out of the way

2.2 . Archer pitches one up, on line once again. Markram moves onto the front foot and glances

2.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Marsh gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Markram gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Good line and length from Burger. Markram goes back but misses while trying to defend

1.4 W OUT! Burger gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump. Pant pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Jurel

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pant advances down the pitch and plays a shaky pull

1.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Pant moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.1 1 On a good line and length from Burger. Marsh gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

0.6 W OUT! Run out. Archer pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a glance. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Singh.

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Marsh goes back and defends for 1 run.

0.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh gets forward and skies a drive down the ground for four runs.

0.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

0.2 . Full, outside off. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.1 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Marsh gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive behind square.

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! MP Yadav drops one in short, outside leg and angled across. Jadeja rocks back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

19.5 2 MP Yadav pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for two runs.

19.4 2 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Ayush Badoni costing Lucknow Super Giants one run.

19.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Jadeja goes back and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

19.2 2 Good line and length. Jadeja rocks back and pulls for a pair of runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Jadeja pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

18.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, on line. Dubey gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs behind point.

18.5 1lb Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Jadeja gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye. Lucknow Super Giants appeal for LBW, however Jadeja is given not out. Lucknow Super Giants call for a review. The decision is upheld.

18.4 2 Short, pitching outside leg and angled across. Jadeja gets on the back foot and lofts a sloppy pull for 2 runs.

18.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Dubey gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Dubey rocks back and punches a drive for 4 runs.

18.1 . Good length from Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Dubey goes back but misses while trying a late cut

17.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dubey moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Dubey gets forward and skies a drive back behind point for four runs.

17.4 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Dubey. He goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

17.3 1 Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

17.2 2 Full, outside off. Jadeja rocks back and cuts for a couple of runs.

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dubey gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

16.6 2 Full ball, on a good line. Jadeja gets on the front foot and flicks a glance on the leg side for a couple of runs.

16.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Dubey goes back and finesses a glance back behind square for a single run.

16.4 1 Good length, outside off. Jadeja gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

16.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dubey moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.

16.2 1 Good length from Mohsin Khan, outside off but angled across. Jadeja steps back and guides a glance for 1 run on the on side.

16.1 . Good length from Mohsin Khan, pitching outside off. Jadeja gets on the back foot and late cuts

15.6 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Dubey moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

15.5 W OUT! Yadav gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and cuts late, but is caught by Mohsin Khan behind point.

15.4 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ferreira gets forward and glances poorly

15.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Jadeja rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

15.2 2 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Jadeja gets on the back foot and plays a pull for two runs back behind square.

15.1 . Full, outside off stump. Jadeja gets on the back foot and guides a late cut

14.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Ferreira gets on the back foot and edges behind point for four runs.

14.5 1 CHANCE! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Jadeja gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run on the on side. A run out chance but Rajasthan Royals survive the attempt from Pooran's throw. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Pooran is impressive. Lucknow Super Giants appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

14.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs behind point. Good work in the field by Rathi saves a certain boundary.

14.3 2 Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Jadeja gets forward and flicks a glance on the leg side for two runs.

14.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Ferreira goes back and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run.

14.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a couple of runs.

13.6 1 Full, outside leg and angling across Ferreira. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

13.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

13.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Ferreira pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side.

13.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira rocks back and plays a pull for 2 runs. Tidy work in the field by Pooran saves a certain boundary.

13.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

12.6 . Mohammad Shami now coming over the wicket. Good length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off. Ferreira rocks back and plays a pull down the ground. Tidy work in the field by Rathi results in a run being saved.

12.5 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Jadeja rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

12.4 . Mohammad Shami pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja gets forward and drives

12.3 . Mohammad Shami now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jadeja goes back and punches a mediocre drive

12.2 1 Good length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferreira gets on the back foot and drives through the leg side field for one run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and skies a pull behind square for 4 runs.

11.6 . Pitched up, outside leg and angled across Jadeja. He pushes forward and glances back behind square.

11.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Ferreira gets on the back foot and drives averagely for a single run.

11.4 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Jadeja. He gets forward and glances for one run behind square.

11.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.

11.2 . Full, on a good line. Ferreira gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

11.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Ferreira gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

10.6 1 Good length from Mohsin Khan, on leg stump and angling across Ferreira. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

10.5 1 Good length, outside off. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and glances behind square for a run.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ferreira gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

10.3 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Ferreira. He gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

10.2 W OUT! Mohsin Khan gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky glance, and is caught by Yadav down the ground.

10.1 1 On a good line and length. Jadeja gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.

9.6 . MP Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer pushes forward and drives

9.5 . On a good line and length from MP Yadav. Hetmyer rocks back and cuts late

9.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hetmyer gets on the back foot and edges

9.3 4 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Hetmyer goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

9.1 6 SIX! Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hetmyer gets on the back foot and lofts a flick behind square for a half dozen runs.

8.6 W OUT! Yadav gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Parag gets forward and lifts a flick, but is caught by Pooran

8.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Parag moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hetmyer. He pushes forward and glances on the leg side for a run.

8.3 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Hetmyer. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . On a good line and length from Yadav. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot and drives averagely

8.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Parag gets on the back foot and defends behind point for one run.

7.6 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Parag. He moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a run.

7.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Parag moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

7.4 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Hetmyer rocks back and pulls for a run.

7.3 1 Rathi pitches one up, on a good line once again. Parag pushes forward and guides a mediocre glance on the off side for a run.

7.2 2 Good line and length from Rathi. Parag gets forward and glances on the leg side for 2 runs. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Markram is fantastic. Lucknow Super Giants appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

7.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Hetmyer. He moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a run on the on side.

6.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Parag moves onto the front foot and skies a flick back behind square for six runs.

6.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Parag pushes forward and defends

6.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Parag rocks back but misses while attempting to play a late cut

6.3 1 Back of a length from MP Yadav, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Hetmyer rocks back and pulls for a run.

6.2 . Full, outside off stump. Hetmyer gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

6.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

6.1 2 Pitched up, outside off. Hetmyer gets forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

5.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Hetmyer rocks back and defends for a run behind point.

5.5 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Parag rocks back and lofts a late cut for a run back behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Yadav. That was a difficult chance for Yadav. However, the attempt by Yadav prevents a certain boundary.

5.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Parag moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a late cut

5.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Parag gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

5.2 1 Good length from Mohsin Khan, outside off stump. Hetmyer rocks back and finesses a glance for one run through the on side field.

5.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 . Mohammad Shami pitches one up, pitching outside off. Parag gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

4.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Parag gets on the back foot and defends

4.4 . Mohammad Shami pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Parag gets forward and defends

4.3 . On a good length, outside off once more. Parag gets forward but watches the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper

4.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Parag pushes forward but decides to allow that one to travel through to the keeper

4.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Parag gets forward and guides a glance for 4 runs on the on side.

4.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Parag gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

3.6 W OUT! Mohsin Khan gets the wicket! Pitched up, on line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive, and is brilliantly caught by Rathi on the off side.

3.5 . Good length, outside off. Sooryavanshi goes back but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

3.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

3.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and eases a drive

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and defends

3.1 . Length ball, outside off again. Sooryavanshi goes back and drives

2.6 W OUT! Two wickets in a row! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Jurel pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Pant

2.5 W OUT! Caught. Mohammad Shami drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Jaiswal goes back and is struck on the gloves while trying a hook, and is spectacularly caught by Pant behind square. An incredible display of catching by Pant!

2.4 4 FOUR MORE! Mohammad Shami comes over the wicket to Jaiswal. Mohammad Shami pitches one up, outside off. Jaiswal pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

2.3 4 And another! Pitched up, outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and late cuts for four runs behind point.

2.2 4 FOUR! Mohammad Shami pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

2.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Jaiswal pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.6 . Short, pitching on leg and angling across. Sooryavanshi ducks out of the way

1.5 . Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Sooryavanshi ducks

1.4 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Sooryavanshi. He gets on the front foot and leg glances behind square.

1.3 4 And again! Length ball, outside off. Sooryavanshi goes back and cuts behind point for four runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Sooryavanshi. He pushes forward and flicks a glance on the leg side for four runs.

1.1 5 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for 1 run on the leg side. An error in the field by Mohsin Khan is costly, as the ball goes to the boundary for four overthrows.

0.6 1 Mohammad Shami pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

0.5 . Mohammad Shami comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside off again. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot but lets that one through to Pant untouched

0.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Jaiswal goes back and leg glances for four runs back behind square.

0.3 . Good length from Mohammad Shami, outside leg and angled across. Jaiswal gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

0.3 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

0.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal pushes forward but decides to just let that one pass through to Pant without playing a shot

0.1 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Jaiswal. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance. Lucknow Super Giants appeal, however Jaiswal is given not out.