Results Score Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 22.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Marsh Mitchellall rounder
|55
|41
|6
|2
|134.15
|Pooran Nicholaswicket keeper
|22
|25
|3
|0
|88
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Jadeja Ravindraall rounder
|4
|0
|29
|1
|7.25
|1
|0
|Archer Jofrabowler
|4
|1
|20
|3
|5
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.6
W
OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line once more. Mohsin Khan pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
17.5
.
Archer pitches one up, on line. Mohsin Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive
17.4
.
Archer now coming around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Mohsin Khan backs away and plays a defensive stroke