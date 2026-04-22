Results Score Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 22.04.2026

T20Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
LSG
LSG

119

RR
RR

159

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Marsh Mitchellall rounder554162134.15
Pooran Nicholaswicket keeper22253088
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Jadeja Ravindraall rounder402917.2510
Archer Jofrabowler41203510

Latest Highlights

17.6
W

OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line once more. Mohsin Khan pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.5
.

Archer pitches one up, on line. Mohsin Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive

17.4
.

Archer now coming around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Mohsin Khan backs away and plays a defensive stroke

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